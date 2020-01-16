Silver And Swiss Franc Primed For Breakout Higher Together

CHF looks set to break out with SNB refraining from intervention, and we expect silver to follow suit.

Swiss franc is following a similar pattern since plummeting around the same time with silver in 2011.

Silver has persistently underperformed gold and has been basing in a tight range in the last 5 years.

Ever since the epic collapse from $50 in 2011, silver (SLV) prices have been lagging behind its precious metal counterpart, as gold (GLD) prices broke out to recover within 17% of all-time highs while silver remains stuck in a 5-year consolidation:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As a result, the silver/gold ratio continues to teeter around multi-decade lows and about 28% below its long-term average:

Swiss Franc vs. Silver

That said, there is reason to be optimistic for silver to finally play catch up, and the catalyst may be an unorthodox one: the resurgence of the Swiss franc (FXF). Firstly, we observe that Swiss franc relative to the U.S. dollar has been following similar footsteps as silver. Specifically, since collapsing from all-time highs in 2011, CHF/USD has been basing in a multi-year consolidation:

However, going forward, higher prices would most likely be the path of least resistance for CHF, after the U.S. added Switzerland to a currency manipulation watch list. To wit from Reuters:

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a semi-annual report on Monday it had added Switzerland to a list of countries where it had concerns about currency practices, accusing authorities of "markedly" increasing foreign exchange purchases since mid-2019.

Indeed, the Swiss National Bank has clearly been intervening to prevent the franc from appreciating, as SNB's balance sheet ballooned to the highest level ever to end 2019 and is nearly 120% of gross domestic product compared with around 80% in 2014.

Source: Trading Economics

Adding fuel to fire, the Swiss government released a statement talking down manipulation of the franc, leading to EUR/CHF to crumble through key support to the lowest since 2017 while USD/CHF is on the verge of breaking down as well. Based on the high degree of correlation between the CHF and silver, which makes sense considering their stature as safe-haven assets, we anticipate silver to follow suit to the upside together.

Long Positioning in Silver Futures Has Long Way To Go

The mundane price movement in silver meant bullish sentiment among large speculators has been relatively subdued, as the net long positioning in silver futures is capped under 2017 highs while gold and platinum already exceeded previous peaks:

Source: Commitment of Traders

To allow for easier comparison across time and markets, we normalized the COT data by dividing the # net long contracts by the most recent highest # net long contracts, such that the measure is between 0% and 100%. As shown below, silver's current relative net positioning is around 60%, comparing to virtually 100% in both gold and platinum (PPLT).

Source: WingCapital Investments

The difference in relative COT between silver and gold is pinned near the lower bound in the past decade, which highlights the lack of appetite for silver:

As such, we expect any weakness in the event of profit-taking in the precious metals complex, which is highly probable due to waning geopolitical risks and lopsidedly long positioning in gold, to be relatively shallow for silver. On the flip side, upside potential in silver would be substantially higher as net long positioning has ways to go before reaching previous peaks. Not to mention, as previously shown in the silver/gold ratio chart, the case can be made for silver to rally 28% should a reversion to the mean finally take place in the ratio. We would look to scale in long positions in silver as part of a long-term commodities portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have positions in options, futures, or derivative instruments related to the above tickers mentioned.