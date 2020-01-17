3 Things Merck Investors Need To Know In 2020

Merck is worth $89 in 2020 but $85 makes it a good buy.

Merck has one of the best growth runways in pharma.

Merck is a Super SWAN you can count on for very safe dividends.

You may have seen I have been writing on a few non-REITs lately, including Exxon Mobil (XON) and Boeing (BA), in an effort to continue to grow my personal investment portfolio. While I do own quite a few REITs, representing around 40% of my retirement portfolio, I'm always looking to maintain adequate diversification, hence the reason for this article today.

I'm also a founding owner of The Dividend Kings. One of my colleagues, and also founding owner, Dividend Sensei, assisted me with co-producing this article. One of our Dividend Kings members required a deep dive on Merck (MRK), which has been one of the hottest stocks of the last two years.

Merck Since 2018

(Source: Ycharts)

While all drug makers go in and out of favor depending on their patent cliffs (see risk section) there's no denying that 10/11 SWAN (sleep well at night) Merck has been a great long-term investment.

Merck Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = MRK

Merck is a proven market beater, which isn't surprising given its high quality and strong 35 year-plus dividend growth record.

7 Time Tested Ways To Beat The Market

(Source: Ploutos)

It's managed to outperform the broader market by 24% annually over 33 years and is a defensive low beta stock (0.4 over the last third of a century).

So let's take a look at the three things Merck investors need to know this year including its fundamental quality, growth prospects in the future, and why it's currently about fairly valued.

More importantly, find out at what price it becomes a good and strong buy this year and is likely to lock in a very safe 3% yield and long-term double-digit total returns that should easily outperform the broader market.

1. Merck Is A Super SWAN You Can Count On For Very Safe Dividends

The first thing we start with when analyzing a company is dividend safety. We rate companies on a 5-point scale, with three being average safety, which equates to a 2% dividend cut risk during modern average recessions.

(Sources: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

So let's take a look at why Merck is a 5/5 dividend safety stock, equating to about 0.5% probability of a dividend cut in any given typical recession.

At Least 35 Years Without A Dividend Cut

(Source: Ycharts)

Merck hasn't always grown its dividend each year, but it's a very reliable source of recession-resistant income.

Metric Merck Safe Level For Industry Industry Median Payout Ratio (2020 consensus) 43.6% 60% or less 32% Debt/EBITDA 1.9 3 or less 1.8 Interest Coverage Ratio 11.3 8 or higher 15.5 Debt/Capital 43% 50% or less 20% S&P Credit Rating AA BBB- or better NA FCF Trend Positive every year for the last 20 years Generally positive and trending higher over time NA Dividend Trend 8-year growth steak, at least 35 years without a cut good track record of stable or rising dividends NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, S&P)

Merck's recession-resistant and wide-moat business model is cash rich. The free cash flow margin is generally three to four times above the 5% that's considered good for most companies.

(Source: Ycharts)

This is likely why S&P rates it AA, indicating about 1% probability of it defaulting on its bonds over the next three decades.

(Source: S&P)

Next, there's the business model where we're looking at profitability and stability of profits over time. This is a 3-point scale, indicating how "moaty" a company is. A company with above-average profitability that persists over time is a wide-moat business that can support safe and growing dividends over time.

Metric Merck Industry Percentile Operating Margin 21.1% 8% Net Margin 15.3% 12% Return On Equity 27.9% 5% Return On Assets 9.1% 16% Return On Capital (Joel Greenblatt formula) 68.9% 7%

(Source: Gurufocus)

Merck's profitability is stellar, with various key profitability metrics in the top 5% to 16th percentile. That means Merck is more profitable than at least 84% of drug makers.

The return on capital formula we use is from Joel Greenblatt's "The Little Book That Still Beats the Market." It's calculated as EBIT (pretax profit) divided by the total of Property, Plant and Equipment, and net working capital.

Any company that can maintain profitability in the top 20% of peers over time is a "wide moat' company in my book.

Finally, there's the 3-point management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture score. MRK's 35 years-plus of uninterrupted dividend payments, AA balance sheet, and industry-leading capital allocation track record is indicative of above-average management and corporate culture that conservative income investors can trust.

Better yet, the 50% EPS payout ratio guidance means that dividend growth is likely to be stronger and steadier than it has been in the past.

5/5 dividend safety

3/3 wide-moat business model

2/3 above-average management/corporate culture

10/11 SWAN stock (average aristocrat is 9.7)

So that's how we rate Merck's quality, which is among the best in its industry. But just because Merck is a very safe dividend payer isn't enough to make it a good long-term investment.

Which is where its growth runway comes in.

2. One Of The Best Growth Runways In Pharma

Cancer drugs are the new target in pharma, being complex (and thus harder for biosimilars to replicate), high margin, and the strongest growth catalyst for the industry.

(Source: earnings presentation)

In Q3 2019 Merck's strong oncology franchises, led by megablockbuster Keytruda, helped it to deliver 16% constant currency revenue growth and 22% adjusted EPS growth. For 2019 Merck expects 19% EPS growth, which the 16 analysts that cover the company agree is likely.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Keytruda's growth has been absolutely phenomenal, driven by its strong efficacy, good safety profile and a steady stream of indication expansions. Most recently, on Jan. 8 the FDA approved Keytruda for treatment-resistant bladder cancer.

Across its three cancer drugs, Merck has 27 approved indications for 15 tumor types and is working on 19 more.

In Q3 Keytruda sales were $3.1 billion or $12.4 billion annualized.

(Source: Merck)

Merck has 36 drugs in its pipeline including 15 more Keytruda indications in phase three.

(Source: Merck)

In total 19 of its 22 phase three trials are for cancer drugs showing you where MRK's priorities lie right now.

If you include joint trials (run by other drugmakers) where Keytruda is being combined with other drugs, Keytruda is currently in 1,100 clinical trials.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

Oncology is the biggest growth driver because an aging population means rising cancer occurrence in general. When combined with the higher profitability of cancer drugs this means that oncology medication sales are expected to grow 12% CAGR through 2024, when they are expected to represent a $233 million market.

Keytruda is expected to generate $17 billion or 7% of all cancer drug sales on earth in 2024, according to EvaluatePharma.

(Source: investor presentation)

MRK is balancing its capital allocation well, rewarding investors with a 15% dividend hike last year and for 2020 just announced an 11% dividend hike. It plans to pay out about half of earnings as dividends and is close to that with a 44% payout ratio in 2020 per FactSet consensus.

Yet it still plans to spend about $10 billion year in capex and R&D investing in its stellar oncology pipeline, as well as other strong growth products, like HPV vaccine Gardasil, which saw 18% sales growth in Q3.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Vaccines are the fourth fastest-growing part of the drug market, with almost 8% CAGR market growth expected through 2024, according to EvaluatePharma. Gardasil represents $5.2 billion in annual sales for Merck and is growing at 27% annually.

(Source: investor presentation)

Merck's vaccine franchises have been very successful and helped drive 8.5% CAGR revenue growth from 2010 to 2018. This year vaccine sales growth slightly accelerated.

In fact, take a look at all the double-digit growers that Merck has right now.

Keytruda: $3.1 billion Q3 sales, 64% YOY growth

Gardasil: $1.3 billion q3 sales, 27% growth

Animal health (over 800 product lines): $1.1 billion q3 sales, 12% growth

Proquad (MMR vaccine): $623 million q3 sales, 19% growth

Bridion (used in hospitals during surgery): $284 million q3 sales, 32% growth

Pneumovax 23 (pneumococcal vaccine): $237 million q3 sales 11% growth

(Source: investor presentation)

That's what allows Merck to offset off-patent drugs like diabetes drug Januvia, which had $1.3 billion in q3 sales, a 12% annual decline. As we'll see in a moment, Januvia's peak patent expiration effects are going to mean a significant slowdown in 2022 and 2023 per management guidance.

(Source: investor presentation)

Merck's presence in 140 countries also helps investors gain exposure to emerging markets like China, Latin America and Africa. The same blockbusters driving strong growth in developed markets are raking in fast-growing rivers of cash for Merck overseas.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's especially true in China, where Merck's sales grew 40% during the past year, making it the fastest-growing global drug maker in the world's most populated country.

Keytruda sales outside the US grew 75% YOY in Q3, showing just how much of a blockbuster that cancer drug really is.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

That's why Merck is expected to be one of the fastest-growing drug makers in the world through 2024, courtesy of that stellar pipeline, in strong growth markets.

Note the sales growth forecast is one of the highest and 7% is what Morningstar expects, which I think is a more reasonable estimate.

How strong are Merck's franchises? According to Barron's:

GlobalData projected annual sales of Keytruda to hit $22.2 billion by 2025."

For context, MRK's 2019 sales guidance is about $47 billion and Keytruda may be able to generate nearly half that much all on its own by 2025.

(Source: Evaluate Pharma)

Now it should be pointed out that peak sales for any drug are educated guesstimates. EvaluatePharma expects Keytruda sales to be $17 billion in 2024.

Here's Morningstar's Damien Conover with his firm's assessment of Merck's key growth driver.

Keytruda is key to Merck's valuation and we expect it will be a leader in the immuno-oncology market. We expect the drug to reach peak sales of over $26 billion largely based on strong efficacy in several cancer types including lung, head and neck, melanoma, and several other cancer indications. In looking at the entire company, over the next five years, we expect that Merck will post 7% annual top-line growth with new drugs offsetting drugs lost to generic competition." - Morningstar

Patent expirations are table stakes for investing in pharma companies like Merck. Off patent drugs will result in periods of company-wide flat or even negative growth by offsetting some of the incredible growth from Merck's powerful growth catalysts.

You can see that when looking at the consensus growth outlook over the next three years.

Merck Growth Matrix

Metric 2019 Growth Consensus 2020 Growth Consensus 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus Dividend (YOY) 15% 11% 1% 9% EPS 19% 8% 12% 6% Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) -116% 1284% 10% NA Operating Cash Flow 11% 26% 8% 2% EBITDA 40% 4% 7% 1% EBIT 67% 7% 9% 4%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

After a stellar 2019, analysts expect Merck's earnings and cash flow to moderate in 2020 and 2021. Growth in 2022 is expected to be modest, as the company faces increasing generic pressure on off-patent drugs Remicade (immunology), Zetia (cardiovascular), Vytorin (cardiovascular), and Januvia (diabetes).

This means that it's incredibly important not to fall in love with a stock like Merck, and chase performance.

(Source: imgflip)

So how much is Merck reasonably worth this year? And what prices represent a good buy that compensates investors for the complex risk profile of this industry, including inherent long-term growth uncertainty?

3. Merck Is Worth $89 In 2020 But $85 Makes It A Good Buy

The way we value companies is by looking at the multiples the market has actually paid during periods of similar fundamentals and growth rates.

(Source: imgflip)

The market always is right over time, correctly weighing the competitive advantages and risk profiles of each company.

In the case of MRK, it's historical growth rate is 4.4% CAGR over the last 20 years with 2% to 9% CAGR rolling growth rates.

Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 9.0% CAGR

FactSet growth consensus through 2022: 11.3% CAGR

Reuters' five-year growth consensus: 10.1% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 4.4% over 20 years, 2% to 9% CAGR rolling rates

Realistic Growth Range: 6% to 11% CAGR

Historical Fair Value: 14 to 16 PE

Merck's growth range is expected to shift upwards, from 2% to 9% to 6% to 11%, which means there isn't a good time period for which to estimate certain fair values.

(Source: Ycharts)

So what we did in valuing this SWAN was to look at the historical PE range, 14 to 16.

This is also the fair value range that Carnevale/Graham recommends for most companies, growing between 4% and 15%. That's based on "sound and reasonable" multiples to pay for a company in which the earnings yield will match the 7% CAGR historical return of the stock market.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

We apply the upper end of historical fair value PE to Merck, represented here by the pink line. That's how we estimated that based on expected earnings this year, Merck is worth about $90.

Merck's track record of meeting EPS growth expectations is excellent, 100% over the last 20 years with margins of error of 10% and 20% for one and two-year forecasts, respectively.

For other metrics we looked at, we applied the historical multiple during periods of similar regulatory risk (ACA passed in 2010) and growth rates, using either the company's own market-determined fair value (the blue line), or the rule of thumb multiple (orange line).

F.A.S.T Graphs has the Carnevale/Graham fair value formula built-in and most of the time these multiples are identical.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here's the EBITDA fair value estimate which you can see is $79 for 2020. This means that when Merck is growing about 8% the market has determined that all its pros and cons are worth 10.2 times EBITDA.

Here is how Merck's valuation looks for this year.

Merck Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value (10 Year) 2020 2021 2022 5-Year Average Yield 3.01% $81 $82 $89 13-Year Median Yield 3.42% $71 $72 $79 25-Year Average Yield 3.38% $72 $73 $80 Earnings (upper end of fair value) 16.0 $90 $100 $106 Owner Earnings 18.0 $116 $128 NA Operating Cash Flow 16.3 $93 $101 $103 EBITDA 10.2 $79 $84 $85 EBIT 16.8 $110 $120 $124 Average $89 $95 $95

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

The actual intrinsic value of Merck is likely between $71 and $116 in 2020. The average of all industry appropriate metric fair value estimates is $89, my 2020 reasonable estimate for what it's worth based on this year's expected fundamentals.

We then apply the following quality-adjusted valuation criteria, to determine whether Merck is a "hold," "reasonable" buy or better.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 average quality AT&T (T), IBM (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS) 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D), Merck 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT, Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20%

Since Merck is a 10/11 SWAN stock here's how its valuation based classifications come out this year.

Classification Margin Of Safety For 10/11 SWAN Quality Companies 2020 Price 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $89 3% to 12% Good Buy 5% $85 4% to 13% Strong Buy 15% $76 6% to 15% Very Strong Buy 25% $67 8% to 17% Current Price -3% $92 2% to 11%

The total return potential range is created using the realistic growth range applied to Merck's historical 14 to 16 PE range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Merck grows at the low end of the expected range and trades at the low end of fair value in five years, then investors could expect about 2% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If it grows slightly faster than expected and trades at the upper end of historical fair value (16 PE), then just over 10% CAGR total returns are possible.

Here's the medium-term return potential, created by applying the consensus 2022 EPS forecast to the 16 PE, the upper end of its historical fair value.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If MRK grows at the 11.3% CAGR rate that analysts expect and returns to its upper end of historical fair value by 2022, then investors can expect about 8% CAGR total returns over the next three years.

At my "good buy price" of $85 the long-term return potential range shifts up to 4% to 13% CAGR, and the medium-term, three-year consensus return potential rises to about 11% CAGR.

That might not seem that impressive, but keep in mind that most asset managers expect 2% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming years.

Here's the consensus return potential for the S&P 500, using FactSet's EPS growth forecasts. According to FactSet's John Butters over the past 20 years analysts have overestimated EPS growth by 1.8% and 4.8% CAGR, on average, depending on whether or not we were in a recession year.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

In other words, 4.5% CAGR three-year returns for stocks are likely overly optimistic and 0.7% to 2.2% CAGR total returns are more likely. Merck is likely to exceed those easily, assuming it grows as expected and returns to historical fair value.

Merck's market-beating power is especially evident when we compare its short-medium-term consensus return potentials.

Stock CAGR Return Potential Through End of 2020 CAGR Return Potential Through End of 2021 CAGR Return Potential Through End of 2022 Merck 0.7% 7.5% 7.7% S&P 500 -6.8% 2.6% 4.5%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Keep in mind that according to research from JPMorgan, Bank of America and Princeton valuations only explain

10% of 12-month forward total returns

46% of 5-year forward total returns

90% of 10+ year forward total returns

That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which has a remarkable track record of forecasting 5+ year total returns.

(Source: Ploutos)

This is why Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, and all the Dividend Kings have used it for years or decades.

The reason the total return model has a 20% margin of error (10% = 8% to 12%) is that stocks tend to historically revert to historical fair value 80% of the time within five year periods.

All investing is probabilistic and we can't know five years from now whether a stock (or the stock market) will be in a bubble or a bear market.

Due to the inherent uncertainty surrounding future growth rates, it's important for long-term investors to always consider margin of safety and a company's risk profile. That's why we set my "good buy" margins of safety based on the quality of a company, which factors in its risk profile with respect to its dividend.

Risks To Consider

Merck's fundamental risks include drug approval uncertainty, patent cliffs, and long-term healthcare regulatory uncertainty. Here's Morningstar's Damien Conover explaining the things that potential Merck investors need to be comfortable with.

Like all pharmaceutical companies, Merck faces regulatory risk from the FDA. Product delays or non-approvals could hurt the stock. Also, the growing power of managed care and a more price-sensitive U.S. government may reduce Merck's pricing power." - Morningstar

Litigation risk is present in the form of the $5 billion Vioxx settlement which was agreed to by most Vioxx class action plaintiffs in 2007. There are a few holdouts who continue to battle Merck in court.

There's also mild litigation risk from osteoporosis drug Fosomax, which settled 1,200 cases for $28 million in 2013 but for which a handful of plaintiffs are trying to get far more money.

All drug makers face such litigation risk, which is why I only recommend investing in blue-chip pharma companies. Those who have sufficiently strong balance sheets and strong cash flows to allow them to survive and shrug off the inevitable lawsuits they will eventually face.

Another fundamental risk is Keytruda, which is such a blockbuster that much of Merck's accelerating growth thesis is based on that. All long-term drug sales forecasts are merely models and market share, indication approvals, and the prices companies can obtain for these drugs are never certain.

If Keytruda suffers some misfires in approvals or the regulatory environment shifts toward the negative, then Merck's growth prospects could dim, resulting in significant negative volatility in the short and medium term.

(Source: investor presentation)

Finally, we can't forget about M&A risk which is very present in the pharma industry. Merck made 60 bolt-on acquisitions in 2018 but will occasionally make huge purchases like the $8.4 billion Cubist deal in 2014.

The Harvard Business Review estimates that 70% to 90% of M&A fails to deliver long-term shareholder value. In this industry writedowns on failed purchases are common. Just as it's tough to know how much cash flow a drug will generate over time for a drug maker's pipeline, so too must management make educated guesses about what a potential M&A target is worth.

The earlier than expected patent loss on Cubicin means that Merck is likely to have to write down some goodwill from that deal. While management's capital allocation track record is above-average, no one bats 1.000 and such news can often result in short-term stock price drops.

Merck has $19.5 billion in goodwill (premium paid for past acquisitions) on its balance sheet, representing 23% of its assets. That high figure is normal for this industry but represents a lot of future writedown risk if drugs fail to receive approval, or merely don't sell as well as expected.

And we can't forget about regulatory/political risk. That's especially true in 2020 when we have an election coming up and Democratic hopefuls like Bernie Sanders promising sweeping reforms via "Medicare-for-All" or M4A.

How likely are such drastic reforms? Here's Morningstar's Julie Utterback explaining her firm's estimate of this long-tail (unlikely but potentially massive) risk.

Polling suggests that about half of the U.S. population is supportive of a "Medicare for All" scenario... However, we believe this scenario represents a very low-probability (5% or less) risk within our 10-year forecast period, as it would require significant shifts in current federal government control, including a filibuster-proof Democratic majority position in the Senate and a new president from the left-wing of the Democratic Party, as Republican voters remain significantly opposed to such a plan." - Morningstar

As I'll now explain, I consider "5% or less" risk of sweeping regulatory reform of any kind to be a reasonable estimate for political risk for most companies.

Whatever your particular views about M4A, we have to invest based on the most likely probability-weighted outcomes. as Ben Graham said, "the intelligent investor is a realist who buys from pessimists and sells to optimists."

Elizabeth Warren has walked back her M4A support, Joe Biden is against it and wants to expand the ACA, as does Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House and leader of the national Democrats.

Pete Buttigieg merely wants to offer a public option and only Sanders is a die-hard supporter of M4A, which is his idea popularized in his 2016 primary challenge to Hillary Clinton.

So the first step in assessing such drastic regulatory risk to all drug makers (and healthcare stocks in general) is to determine the probability that Sanders will win the Democratic nomination.

Sanders wins nomination

Democrats win huge majorities in the Senate (filibuster-proof) and House

Congress passes M4A or other similar sweeping and profit-killing legislation

5/4 Conservative Supreme Court either flips or allows legislation to stand

These are all the things that absolutely must happen for major regulatory reform to occur.

If any one of them doesn't then the risks of M4A or similar reforms are very small.

So let's take a look at the state of the Democratic primary race, where 1,990 delegates are needed to win at the July convention. If none achieve a majority then Super Delegates, (like Pelosi and Obama), who control 16% of the vote, will get to weigh in.

How Super Delegates Voted In 2016

(Source: Wikipedia) Democratic abroad get half a delegate

In 2016 progressive Bernie Sanders got 6% of the Super Delegate vote, likely indicating that he needs to win on the first ballot.

If he doesn't Biden, who spent 30 years in the Senate and was Obama's VP, (the ultimate party insider) is likely to receive overwhelming support from the Super Delegates and clinch the nomination on the second ballot.

Here's how FiveThirtyEight's Primary poll forecast now looks. This is a tool that factors in

Demographics

All 57 primary/caucus races

The probability of each candidate dropping out

The momentum effects of how early races might affect later ones

Numerous other factors that only the most advanced statisticians can appreciate

All reliable polls from each state in real-time

You can see how this model works for every race, including California, which is the biggest single contest.

(Source: fivethirtyeight.com)

Currently, Biden and Sanders are statistically tied in CA, with Sanders having a 34% chance of getting the most votes, with Biden right behind at 33%.

(Source: fivethirtyeight.com)

Applying this same methodology to all 57 races (including PR, DC, Guam, Democrats Abroad, etc.) 538 is able to put together the most robust primary tracking model I’ve ever seen.

(Source: fivethirtyeight.com)

The model is updated each day as new state polls come in.

(Source: fivethirtyeight.com)

Biden appears to have a 41% probability of winning the nomination, double that of Sanders. 15% is the probability of a contested convention that will be decided by Super Delegates (which favors Biden).

As the race progresses the probability of a candidate dropping out declines and the most likely delegate count for each goes up.

You can see that in the probability graph, which is tracking steadily higher for Biden and modestly higher for Sanders over time. Warren and Buttigieg appear to have fizzled out as their probability graphs show.

After securing the nomination next comes the general election. That's likely to come down to five swing states and Nebraska's second congressional district (ME and NE split electoral votes by Congressional district, all other states are winner take all).

(Source: 270towin.com)

54% of the possibilities for how swing states break favor the Democrats. A tie sends the presidential deciding vote to the 2020 House, where each state gets one vote. The GOP controls 26/50 state delegations and the current consensus forecast for 2020 is that will stay the same.

So a tie is a likely win for Trump which means he has six possible roads to victory in November.

Who the nominee is will likely have a significant impact on the final outcome, looking at the average of head to head state polls in the swing states.

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

Each state poll has a 5% margin of error, and so in Florida, the most important swing state by far (whoever wins it is guaranteed victory) it’s a statistical tie between Trump and every leading Democratic challenger.

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

In PA only Biden leads Trump outside the 5% margin of error, the rest are statistically tied.

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

Wisconsin, which Trump won by a few thousand votes in 2016, also is a statistical tie, though Biden has a slight advantage in terms of the average of head-to-head votes.

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

In Arizona, a historically red state that might flip this time, it’s a statistical tie except if Sanders is the Democratic nominee, in which case Trump is favored to win that swing state.

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

North Carolina is also a statistical tie, though with Biden also doing the strongest in head-to-head polls.

(Source: 270towin.com)

If Biden is the nominee, then using the best available data we have so far (those polls can and will likely shift somewhat later) it appears Biden is on track for 268 electoral votes, two short of victory. But that also means that Trump would need to sweep all the other swing states to win.

(Source: 270towin.com)

If Sanders is the nominee, then the best available data we have suggests Trump wins Arizona and thus triples his possible pathways to victory in November.

Even if Sanders were to win the nomination and the general, there's still Congress to consider.

Taxes and all the sweeping reforms the Democrats are currently proposing will come down to what majorities in the Senate and House either party is able to obtain.

Current Senate

(Source: 270towin.com)

Current House

(Source: 270towin.com)

Currently, the Republicans have a three-seat majority in the Senate and Democrats hold a 14 seat majority in the House.

This is what the 2020 Congressional consensus looks like today.

(Source: 270towin.com)

It currently appears that Republicans will lose three Senate seats and Democrats 10 in the House. Thus even with a VP tiebreaker, the Democrats would have the slimmest of majorities in Congress and no major reforms would be likely.

This is why I consider Morningstar’s estimate of sweeping regulatory reform (like Medicare-For-All) is “5% or less over the next 10 years" to be reasonable.

If Trump wins then the Senate remains in GOP hands and we continue to have divided government and no major regulatory reforms are likely.

2020 may see volatility for healthcare stocks, just as it did in early to mid-2019.

The Power of "Greedy When Others Are Fearful"

(Source: Ycharts)

Anyone investing in quality undervalued healthcare companies in mid-2019 based on the high-probability event that no major regulatory reforms will kill the industry is sitting on impressive short-term gains.

But Merck is not a deeply discounted healthcare stock today but is merely trading near 2020 fair value. Thus it has moderate valuation risk, given the uncertainty surrounding its future growth rates (forecasts change over time as we've seen).

And even when Merck does become undervalued in the future (it eventually will), like all stocks, it will experience its fair share of volatility.

Merck Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = MRK

Merck normally is less volatile than the market in a correction, but not always. The company has faced as much as 65% peak declines when its fundamental risk factors corresponded with recessionary bear markets, like in 2001.

Keep in mind MRK in 2000 was about 50% overvalued, trading at a PE of 30.6 vs. 14 to 16 historical normal. That's why investors who foolishly bought MRK at observed valuations saw -21% CAGR total returns over five years and took over 13 years to breakeven, including dividends.

Today Merck isn't nearly as overvalued but the stock market is 14% to 19% overpriced, creating high short-term pullback/correction risk.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Since 1945 (and 2009) we've faced a 5%-plus pullback/correction every six months. These are normal, healthy, unvoidable and the price of owning the best performing asset class in history.

Market timing to try to avoid short-term declines is absolutely the worst thing you can do.

(Source: Dalbar, Lance Roberts)

According to analyst firm Dalbar, 75% of the reason for long-term retail investor underperformance is due to market timing (panic selling or fear of missing outperformance chasing) or improper capital allocation.

(Source: Dalbar)

Over every time period, investors pull money out of stocks and pile money in at the precise wrong time.

Rather than try to time the market, which is virtually impossible, prudent risk management is what you should trust to protect your portfolio.

(Source: imgflip)

Here are the risk management guidelines that the Dividend Kings use to run all four of their model portfolios (Fortress, High-Yield Blue Chip, Deep Value Blue Chip and $1 Million Retirement).

We also use these for my retirement portfolio, which gained 35% last year, beat its benchmark by 50%, and is where I keep 100% of my life savings.

The bottom line is you can't avoid volatility risk, you can only mitigate it, embrace it and hopefully profit from it.

(Source: imgflip)

The reason for this article is to point out why Merck is worth owning, the approximate 2020 fair value, and what prices make it a great opportunistic buy this year.

Bottom Line: Merck Is One Of The Best Drug Makers You Can Own For The Long Term

Merck is one of the best drug companies in the world, and with management's new 47% to 50% payout ratio policy, 6% to 11% long-term dividend growth can be expected in the future.

That's courtesy of one of the best drug pipelines in the industry, including dozens of new Keytruda indications planned for the coming years. Keytruda, if it lives up to expectations of peak annual sales of as much as $26 billion, could become the best selling drug in history.

But Merck isn't a one-hit-wonder, with a diversified business model that includes several key growth catalysts, both domestically and in over 140 countries.

When you combine this recession-resistant wide-moat business model with a very strong balance sheet, the result is a 10/11 quality SWAN stock that represents one of the best drug makers you can buy.

Merck's fair value is about $89 in 2020 and $85 or below is a good price that adequately compensates investors for the complex risk profile this (and all) drug makers possess.

Merck is about fair value right now, requiring an 8% decline before it reaches my fair value price and is likely to deliver a very safe 2.9% yield and 4% to 13% CAGR long-term total returns.

At that price high single-low double-digit long-term returns would be likely, allowing Merck to continue its 33-year track record of excellent income and market-beating wealth compounding.

Today about 7% CAGR medium-term total returns can be expected from this SWAN stock, which is a "hold" but a great watchlist candidate for 2020's likely broader market pullback/correction.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.