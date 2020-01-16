The Quarter Of Truth For Nutanix

But, I'm starting to see the inklings of the turnaround coming to fruition. I'm willing to hold off till this upcoming earnings to see follow-through.

Back in March, I analyzed the lowered guidance Nutanix (NTNX) issued for its FQ3 '19 quarter. Management admitted to letting off the Sales & Marketing gas pedal and losing momentum on its lead gen pipeline. The company had unfortunately realized it too late and reaped the harvest of lower growth. Basically, momentum was lost and wouldn't return immediately due to the dynamics and lag of S&M and revenue realization. I expected about three-to-four quarters before Nutanix would gain the momentum back.

Well, it's here.

The ability of management to correct the mistake of a year ago will be one of the primary drivers of turning around the stock. If management was able to get back to basics with its Sales and Marketing, we should see improvement in billings and, thus, improvements to revenues once those new billings are realized.

Identifying The Issue

Many investors are focusing on the hardware to software transition as the reason for the stock's terrible performance over the last year, but that's not the center of the problem. The problem was very clearly diverting investments away from the S&M expense line once it saw its lead gen snowball. If the company and stock's problem were the continued hardware to software transition, gross margins would not be moderating at software levels.

Quarter FQ1 2018 FQ2 2018 FQ3 2018 FQ4 2018 FQ1 2019 FQ2 2019 FQ3 2019 FQ4 2019 FQ1 2020 Gross Margin 62% 64% 68.4% 77.7% 78.6% 76.8% 77.1% 80% 80.1%

No, the fact is gross margins are at the point where any continued transition is not meaningful. The meaningful shift occurred back in FY2018. This can be further depicted by the company's 10-Q outlining the substantial decline in hardware revenue from FY2018 to FY 2019.

With hardware-related revenue at 27% of overall revenue in 2019 (versus 57% in 2018), the hardware transition is not a compelling reason for poor performance. 80% gross margins are the typical software margins of other software subscription companies. CyberArk (CYBR) hovers around 85% gross margins while Facebook (FB) averages about 82%.

Nutanix has arrived at software industry gross margins.

Now even when you consider non-portable software revenue as a related line item to hardware (as the company defines it as "includes sales of our enterprise cloud platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners."), you can see the transition away from it along with hardware nearly matches the increase in Subscription revenue. The problem returns to not keeping the foot on the pedal of Sales to increase Subscription revenue faster than the decline of hardware and hardware-related revenue. If anything, the plan should have been to push harder on software subscription sales as management knew it would forgo growth in the hardware portion of its business (but, now I'm Monday morning quarterbacking that decision - this problem had been well established a year ago).

The transition from hardware to subscription is a catalyst to improve gross margins, but it would not change the sales and marketing aspect of growing its subscription business. Therefore, the sole focus of the company today should be generating leads for future sales. The question I'm looking to evaluate today is: has the company done what it said it would do, and has it changed the top line? Similar to what my previous article asks, has management fixed the problem too late?

Analyzing The Progress

Quarter % of Revenue Spent On S&M S&M Spend Increase Y/Y Q1 2019 62.7% 35.1% Q2 2019 63.7% 41.3% Q3 2019 85.4% 44.6% Q4 2019 84.6% 38.5% Q1 2020 92.7% 48.5%

It's clear, based on the above table, the company has reaccelerated spending on sales and marketing. It truly believes this is the issue at hand. I do too, as I stated in my last article:

...the company has seen results from driving lead generation in the past and it knows it shifted capital away recently, causing revenue growth to slow. This is a pretty direct correlation and shifting capital toward this again should regain lost growth. What gives me confidence, this isn't a larger, competitive issue for Nutanix, is the continued add-on deals and upselling it has accomplished with its current customers.

The final question now becomes, has it paid off in terms of revenue?

Quarter Revenue Change Y/Y Q1 2019 $313.28M 13.69% Q2 2019 $335.36M 16.95% Q3 2019 $287.62M -0.62% Q4 2019 $299.88M -1.27% Q1 2020 $314.77M 0.47% Q2 2020G $332.50M -0.85% Q2 2020E $341.12M 1.71%

So far, it hasn't. The company has only tread water over the last four quarters. FQ2 is when I questioned whether it was too late, and even with analysts' estimates for $341M in Q2 revenue, it will only amount to 1.71% year-over-year growth. However, this could be the start of the turnaround coming to fruition. As I discussed in my prior article, it took more than four quarters to produce higher revenue growth once sales spending was ramped.

This is why Nutanix's next earnings will be critical. If it can show outsized revenue performance against analyst estimates for the current quarter and provide guidance for FQ3 showing meaningful growth, investors may start to pile on. However, it's essential to keep in mind we are now entering a period where the company will lap its weak performance in FY2019. This is why it will be important to follow the patterns of quarter-over-quarter growth rather than year-over-year growth. Due to IT seasonal spending, FQ2 to FQ3 usually sees slight Q/Q growth (remember NTNX's fiscal year doesn't align with the calendar). Analysts are currently expecting $352M in revenue for FQ3. This would be 3.2% quarter-over-quarter growth. Comparatively, past FQ2 to FQ3 growth has been 5.5% and 1%. If the company delivers this kind of guidance, it will prove the resurgence in S&M spending is delivering a turnaround.

But, there's one more metric we can check on, and that's 'Billings for software and support.' Billings is a predictor of future revenues, and if Billings is increasing, we can expect revenue to grow as well.

Quarter Billings Change Y/Y Q1 2019 $351M 50% Q2 2019 $375M 37% Q3 2019 $324M 11% Q4 2019 $359M 0% Q1 2020 $370M 5.4%

It appears Billings are making a turn as the decline starting in FQ2 2019 has reversed in FQ1 2020. Again, I would like to see the continued growth of billings before I dive into the stock. The turnaround is just starting to take hold, but with management's track record not being rock-solid, investors could once again be taken by surprise.

I'm willing to wait till the next quarter until I go long unless the market presents another opportunity in the $20s. At which time, I may initiate but not go all in. Management has proven it can perform, but it also has shown it can miss some critical red flags like sales spending, especially at this juncture in its young life. I'm willing to take this one patiently and continue to watch.

