Morgan Stanley: Record Annual Earnings

Morgan Stanley has a solid future ahead as Mr. Gorman moves more into further growth of the wealth management area and for future acquisitions to increase scale and scope.

James Gorman, Morgan Stanley CEO, in his 10th year, certainly deserves lots of credit for the changes he has made over this time period and for the execution of plans.

Morgan Stanley turned in a solid performance in the fourth quarter and brought its return on tangible capital up to 13.4 percent for the year.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) hit record profits in the fourth quarter of 2019 and also posted its best annual earnings and revenues ever.

Kudos for Morgan Stanley’s Chief Executive Officer James Gorman, who, in his tenth year at the helm of the bank, has certainly proven his vision to change the culture at Morgan Stanley and bring the bank higher, but also steadier, earnings than before he took over.

In terms of the bank’s return on tangible capital, the bank produced a return on tangible capital of 13.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019 and a return of 13.4 percent for the full year of 2019.

This places Morgan Stanley in pretty good company amongst the largest banks in the United States. The two other stellar performers for 2019 are JPMorgan, Chase (NYSE: JPM), which turned in a 19.0 percent return on tangible capital, Citigroup (NYSE: C), which produced a 12.1 percent return.

Mr. Gorman’s story is summarized by Liz Hoffman in the Wall Street Journal,

“Chief Executive James Gorman…has taken Morgan Stanley from a chronic earnings-day wild-card to a steadier performer.”

Ms. Hoffman adds,

Mr. Gorman “has pivoted the firm away from trading and toward wealth management, a steadier business that now accounts for nearly half of its revenue.”

Coming out of the Great Recession, Mr. Gorman and Morgan Stanley decided that a new business model was needed for Morgan Stanley.

This was a completely different approach that its close rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) took at the time.

Goldman Sachs, swelling with arrogance, decided to keep on doing what it had been doing precious to the economic and financial crisis.

The choice Goldman Sachs made was not a good one and its performance over the past ten years has been very disappointing, both relative to Morgan Stanley and in general.

In fact, Goldman is now changing its business model, trying to catch up with other large US financial institutions.

Laura Noonan writes in the Financial Times,

“When JPMorgan Chase posted dramatically better quarterly results this week than Goldman Sachs, it illustrated just why Goldman boss David Solomon is planning to make his company more JPMorgan-like.”

It makes some sense that Goldman is pursuing the JPMorgan model, JPMorgan is leading the pack right now.

But, to me, the picture sends a signal of how good of a job Mr. Gorman has done at Morgan Stanley, shifting to a new business model early on, while Goldman continued to follow the “old” model and got creamed.

As Ms. Hoffman describes in her article, Mr. Gorman has not only hit all of his “financial metrics” during the time he has been leading Morgan Stanley, last summer he “struck the largest acquisition by a major U. S. bank since the crisis, buying Solium, which helps companies manage the stock they pay employees. The deal is meant to provide a stream of new clients for Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management arm. “

Mr. Gorman does not plan to stop here. He has big plans to increase the size of the wealth management business and has his eye out for making other acquisitions.

Mr. Gorman seems to be very aggressive, but in a constrained manner, one that keeps him from making decisions that are undisciplined or just aimed at short-run results.

Furthermore, some additional cost cutting is in store for the company. In December it was reported that Morgan Stanley planned to cut some 1,500 jobs worldwide. This move is cited as a precautionary action because of the uncertainty connected with 2020 business activity.

In addition, one of the biggest contributor to the fourth quarter performance of the company was equity and fixed income trading, something also experience by JPMorgan, Chase and Citigroup.

Revenues at Morgan Stanley were up by 32 percent in this category, while net income rose by 47 percent.

Investment banking also contributed to the overall performance with revenues rising by 11 percent.

Overall, Morgan Stanley turned in a solid performance in 2019. Mr. Gorman is riding high along with Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan, Chase and Michael Corbat at Citigroup. Right now, these three large US banks seem to be setting setting the standard for the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.