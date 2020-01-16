Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Presents at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 16, 2020 2:00 PM ET

John Trizzino - Chief Financial Officer

Eric Joseph - J.P. Morgan

Eric Joseph

All right. Good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, Senior Biotech Analyst here at JP Morgan. Our next presenting company is Novavax. And to tell us a little bit about the company is CFO, John Trizzino.

The breakout session with the Q&A following the presentation is in the Olympic room. With that, John…

John Trizzino

Great. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. This is John Trizzino, CFO and Chief Business Officer from Novavax. And for those of you who are not familiar with Novavax, we are a late stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative vaccines that prevent serious and infectious diseases. And so the plan for today is to take you through some important elements of value-creating events that are going to be coming up in 2020 for the company. Most significantly is our NanoFlu Phase 3 clinical trial, with data expected at the end of the first quarter.

Eric Joseph

We're not up on the display here in the room.

John Trizzino

Thank you. There we go. So our NanoFlu Phase 3 clinical trial end of the quarter for 2020, we'll talk more about what the significance is of this novel vaccine in helping to solve flu vaccine ineffectiveness that we're seeing in multiple of the past several seasons.

I want to remind everybody of the significance and importance of our recombinant protein nanoparticle technology, which is our basis for our NanoFlu program and many other programs in our pipeline. Matrix-M, our saponin-based adjuvant, proprietary saponin-based adjuvant is a critical element of our NanoFlu product, and the significance across our pipeline as well. So the combination of our recombinant protein nanoparticle and our novel Matrix adjuvant is a value creator for the company today and going forward and of course, the significance of the ongoing conversations we have with large form of potential partners.

So a quick look at our pipeline. This may be familiar to some of you who already seen our pipeline, but we've added something else here consistent with my first slide about the use of matrix and Adjuvant; seeing it in our NanoFlu program that's completing its Phase 3; in our RSV vaccine for older adults, where we've done a Phase 2 trial. They're using Matrix; and our combination product plans for influenza and RSVand in the completed Phase 1 trial that we had for our Ebola vaccine. So the value creation fundamentals for the company are important as we think about Novavax going forward.

So a little bit about the nano flu program. So a reminder, for those of you that are overly saturated with all conversations about influenza vaccine. Influenza is still significant. It's still relevant. And it's still important. And it's a very significant marketplace, in particular within the older adult market. As you can see by some of the numbers that are on display here, with over 62 million of the aging U.S. population, a premium price point that's going into the older adult marketplace, because of the importance and significance of preventing influenza in the older adult population. The vaccination rates are high here because of ACIP recommendations. And in the U.S. alone, it's a $2 billion plus market potential.

So this has all been emphasized lately with a presidential executive order that just came out several months ago that was intended to place focus on critical policy objectives in reducing the reliance on egg based vaccines alone. Egg based vaccines are not going away but we should not be subject ourselves to relying on them exclusively; expanding alternate methods for our prevention of influenza; and advancing the development of new broadly protective vaccines. Novavax does that and hits along every one of these points of this executive order. It's a novel vaccine, recombinant protein technology, adjuvanted to provide broad protection. And we are moving our program along and perfectly aligned with this executive order.

Flu vaccine is -- influenza is not just another cold, it's a very serious disease that everybody has to pay attention to and take very seriously. Just this graphic to represent and compare to what we think are serious motor vehicle accidents, the opioid overdose and flu -- influenza disease is relevant and important that needs to be paid attention to.

I mentioned a little bit about vaccine effectiveness and in particularly in the older adult space where we're seeing kind of poor performance, and so the reality is the numbers that you see on the board here. So you're seeing overall, we're seeing 12% vaccine effectiveness, H1N1 16%. And significantly here H3N2, because this is the one that's kind of caused significant problems over the last several years. As you can see on this pie chart here to the left, H3N2 has been a dominating piece of it.

Now last year was a bit unique because you had H1N1 circulating earlier in the season and then H3N2 circulating later in the season. But the takeaway message here is this vaccine efficacy in the older adult population is just not satisfactory and we need to do something about that. So what is contributing to that? We've got two primary issues that are contributing to poor flu vaccine efficacy

contributing to poor from vaccine efficacy, this antigenic evolution and drift. So you're all familiar with the selection process every year of the strains that are in the vaccine. While sometime it's spot on and sometimes it isn't and most of the time there's at least some drift of the strains that are circulating in that season compared to the strains that are in the flu vaccine.

We also have this problem of egg adaptation. So you're taking the actual virus that's circulating and you're growing it up in eggs. Well in order for them to grow in eggs, they've got to be adapted to grow in eggs and that create some inconsistency with the flu vaccine that's created and the strains that are actually circulating. So you have some poor performance as a result of this.

So what's important to point out and when you get a chance to look at this deck, as for the many other slides references here. So these are not only the opinions of Novavax but these are the opinions of the CDC, as well as key opinion leaders throughout the country and throughout the world. These are the primary drivers and what needs to be done.

So how this NanoFlu help with this? So as I said, egg based vaccines dominate the market with about 90% of flu vaccine doses are egg based. Novavax is advancing in improved vaccine. And so why is NanoFlu differentiated, right? It's a recombinant protein nanoparticle. Its non egg based as a result of that. It's adjuvanted, as I said earlier in the presentation with our proprietary Metrix-M adjuvant. And importantly, it's an exact generic match. By virtue of being a recombinant protein, we're taking that genetic sequence and making the vaccine based upon that genetic sequence, and not allowing it to go through this egg adaptation process.

So a little bit more before I get into some of the clinical trial data. This slide here is a little bit complicated but you'll understand it clearly, because it represents very clearly what's happening with the strains that are included in the vaccine. So we talk about the surveillances being done and what the strains that are selected. So we're focusing here on this slide on H3N2. Those strings that are highlighted in red with an X are those strains that are been in the vaccine.

What you have in this phylogenetic tree, as you can see over here and over here, are the mutations that are taking place for that selected strain that are then circulating throughout the flu season. And it's this drift and this evolution that causes problem for vaccine effectiveness. And this is something that we're intending to address as well. You see all of these -- frequency of these mutations, these epitope mutations in the key to the left that are affecting what's circulating in the 2008 season.

These other strains that are identified here that are part of this drift are strians that we're looking at, have looked at on our Phase 1 trial, have looked at on our Phase 2 trial and are currently evaluating on our Phase 3 trial, to see what benefit our NanoFlu program can provide to these drifted strains.

So in the Phase 2 trial -- so is a bit of a busy slide. But the takeaways here are what we do in the Phase 3 trial. We needed to show adjuvant effect and we wanted to repeat the experiment that we saw in the Phase 1 is to look at immune response to the homologous strains circulate in the flu vaccine for that season, and immune response to the drifted strains. So we did that with 1,375 subjects and we looked at those as the primary and secondary objectives.

So what were the results? What we saw, again focusing in on these all four strains that are in the vaccine. So as you can see we're identifying the four strains, the four homologous strains, okay, against the wild type assay and we're looking at a Singapore, Michigan, Colorado and the two Bs. And we're seeing in a specifically significant way that H3N2 strain that we talked about that's causing significant problems, we're seeing a 40% improvement over the immune response coming from Fluzone High-Dose. So again, Fluzone High-Dose, the leading vaccine use in the older adult community was what we wanted to compare it to, because we wanted to show differentiation and we saw that in the Phase 1 trial and we're seeing that again in the Phase 2 trial.

But we went further, we went further and we looked at the drifted strains. And we're seeing a significant benefit here as well. We're seeing that our performance against these drifted strains in a statistically significant away are showing 40%, 39% and 18% improvement as we're comparing ourselves to those drifted strains, right? So this is the basis for our differentiation and trying to solve for this vaccine and effectiveness.

We then have another important and significant measure, right? So as a result of our antigen construct and as a result of the use of our Matrix-M adjuvant technology, there's another very important and relevant analysis that's being done, it's called cell mediated immunity. So here we have these CD4 and CD8 T-cells that we measured in our Phase 2 trial and what we're seeing is this dramatic difference between the performance of NanoFlu and the performance compared to Fluzone High-Dose and FluBlok.

And so what we know is that there is significant relevance as to why CD4 and CD8 T-cells are important. And these are again not noted experts but published articles that talk about T-cell responses play an important role in the immune system's control of influenza virus infections. Influenza specific CD4 and CD8 T-cells have been correlated with clinical protection.

And what that means, therefore, is that the next generation of influenza vaccines that induce strong T-cell responses could overcome several critical limitations of currently available influenza vaccines. So therefore, what we're seeing is this phenomenon of some mediated immunity and the robust response that we're seeing in our NanoFlu vaccine is going to play a significant role in improving vaccine effectiveness going forward, a very important takeaway from our Phase 2 trial.

So what were the critical trial conclusions; primary endpoint was met; we saw a Matrix-M adjuvant effect; we're seeing higher H3N2 antibody responses; again, strong T-cell responses higher than Fluzone High-Dose and higher then FluBlok, and NanoFlu was well tolerated; so have this nice solid safety profile.

So we're building the story now. We have the better product. We're showing differentiation in the way that the vaccine is constructed. We're showing differentiation in the performance of the vaccine. Now we have to think about what's the clinical and regulatory pathway. So conversations with the FDA, we were granted accelerated approval pathway.

And what this does for us is very specific criteria that I'm not going to take you through, again, this presentation is going to posted for a review later, is that this allowed us to conduct the Phase 3 trial is a very specific why. It's allowing us to look at measuring immune responses against the licensed comparator and doing a comparison of non-inferiority.

So therefore, if our vaccine is at least as good as a licensed competitor and we know that there is a quality protection between immune responses and efficacy, the FDA has created this pathway that allows us to compare our vaccine to a licensed comparator and then file for licensure based upon that data.

If we did not have this pathway, we have to conduct a significantly larger trial over multiple seasons to demonstrate specific vaccine efficacy. So this lets us move along quickly and cost-effectively if you're having data that demonstrates the success of this program and allows us to move forward, very important element.

The Phase 3 trial again is a very, very busy slide that's showing all of how the trial is designed. But again, most importantly is we're repeating experiment from the Phase 1 and Phase 2. We're looking at immune responses from a non-inferiority perspective. It's being conducted in 2,650 subjects, half receiving NanoFlu, half receiving the comparator. The trial was started in October. It was all participants were vaccinated and completed two weeks later, 28 days blood-draw to look at immune responses. And we have this data now. It's all being evaluated. It's all being assessed and we expect the data readout by the end of March.

Just yesterday in support of everything else that we're doing, so we're building for a very dramatic story about why NanoFlu is going to be successful and why we're excited, is we received Fast Track designation yesterday from the FDA for NanoFlu. What this does is it allows us to coordinate in a more effective way with FDA. It allows us to do some activities with FDA in parallel. And I think what it overall allows us to do is reinforce our path forward in order to get BLA filed in order to get the product licensed.

So ResVax, right, our RSV vaccine, what's the program update here. So here again, RSV is a very severe disease. It's the largest unmet need for vaccine preventable disease. It's a second leading cause of death in children worldwide. It's a leading cause of hospitalization of infants in U.S. And it's been stated that maternal immunization provides the best opportunity for the protection of the newborn. And Novavax has the only RSV vaccine with efficacy demonstrated in the Phase 3 trial.

So many of you know that we missed the primary endpoint, but there is robust data coming from that trial that we will continue to pursue within our organization, because so far we have this efficacy data that's demonstrating success and demonstrating benefit from this vaccine. And for those of you who have been paying attention to the news about RSV, what we're seeing is there is a lot of media attention being paid to RSV, especially this season.

And so just a little bit of piece of information about RSV in the news that I wanted to share with all of you, so this is not just the epidemiology data that we're collecting to make the claims that we are about the RSV disease, what we're now seeing now is a growing awareness of why RSV disease is significant and why an RSV vaccine is important.

Of course, we have to talk a little bit about market size and this is for a market size for maternal immunization. So in the U.S., we've got a birth cohort of about 3.9 million babies per year. The vaccination would be in the third trimester, and seeing birth post vaccination of about 95%, we're capturing 95% of all babies with the benefit from an RSV vaccine. So what we have in the U.S. market is somewhere in excess of $750 million revenue generating potential in the U.S. with $1.5 billion potential globally. So again, serious burden of disease, significant market opportunity and therefore creating economic benefit to public health.

So what did we learned from our Phase 3 clinical trial in maternal; the first RSV vaccine to demonstrate efficacy against RSV, so this is lower respiratory tract infection, hospitalizations in the Phase 3 trial. We've prevented -- had prevention, demonstration of prevention of RSV hospitalizations. And more severe disease identified by hypoxemia, this is blood oxygen level and a reduction of all-cause hospitalization. So there's many other measures that we're seeing from the Phase 3 trial that give us confidence to continue to pursue a regulatory pathway and licensure and potentially partnerships for this important program. The vaccine appears to be safe in mothers and infants. And what we also saw was an interesting observation around ammonia.

I'll move on to the next slide with a 49% reduction through the first year of life. So we're looking here at 364 days with almost 49% reduction of efficacy against clinical pneumonia being reported. And so this is a really important observation. So what are the complications from RSV disease and we observed in our safety database this significant benefit from our vaccine.

So why is this relevant? Well, for those of you that may be familiar with a very well known vaccine Prevnar. This number needed to vaccinate is kind of an industry standard of looking at how many kids do I need to vaccinate to prevent one instance of that disease. Well, in the case of Prevnar the data that we've collected is it has a range of somewhere between [40] to 125 babies need to be vaccinated to prevent one case. Well, the data that we have of our trial is concluding that we have approximately number needed to vaccinate of 40. And this wasn't even kind of the primary benefit that we're intending to get out of this vaccine, but this is a secondary benefit that we're observing in the safety database. More work needs to be done, but sharing with you because of the importance of that observation.

So next up, so we've already communicated to the marketplace that we've received some feedback from the FDA and from EMA that based upon the miss of the primary endpoint that they would recommend to us to go back and conduct another Phase 3 trial. So what we are now doing is we're continuing to look through all of our data and having additional conversations. The door is open. We have data that we're evaluating. We want to engage in a conversation. And we're going to continue to pursue what would be potential opportunities with these regulatory authorities.

What we're also doing is having ongoing conversations with potential partners as well. We feel too strongly and have confidence in the data that we have to allow ourselves to relax and not pursue the benefit of this vaccine, so we'll continue to do that. This is robust data set and we're continued to pursue regulatory pathway and licensure.

Lastly, just a nod to some of our funding partners, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation contributed $89 million to support this maternal vaccine trial. And we thank them for that support, as well as the path organization this continued to support us throughout this pathway as well. So thank you for your time and attention.

And in conclusion the first point that I put up for everybody was what are these already creation drivers. So with data being reported at the end of March is our NanoFlu data is significant to Novavax for the benefit that we're going to see from that Phase 3 data. But again, that supports our nanoparticle, recombinant protein nanoparticle technology. That also supports the benefit that we see at our great value creation out of our novel Matrix-M adjuvant technology. And also creates the door and opportunity for us to create value through big pharma partnering. Thank you for your time and attention.

