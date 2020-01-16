Atotech Seeks U.S. IPO For Debt Paydown

ATC has produced contracting revenue and gross profit, but positive net profits and free cash flow.

Carlyle Group-owned Atotech has filed to raise capital from U.S. investors in an IPO.

Quick Take

Atotech (ATC) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of surface finishing production processes via electroplating technologies.

ATC is producing contracting revenue and gross profit but generated positive net results and was free cash flow positive over the last twelve months.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions.

Company & Technology

West Midlands, UK-based Atotech was founded to provide manufacturers with with chemistry, software and equipment solutions for their surface finishing requirements.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Wild, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously CEO of AZ Electronic Materials and is a member of the Board of Cabot Microelectronics.

The Carlyle Group acquired Atotech from Total in 2016.

Below is a brief overview video of Atotech's operation:

Source: ftj klient

The company’s primary offerings serve industries including:

Communications infrastructure

Cloud computing infrastructure

Computing and consumer electronics

Automotive electronics

Automotive surface finishing

Heavy machinery

Household appliances

Below is a graphic representation of the industries the firm's products relate to:

Customer Acquisition

ATC has more than 4,000 employees in over 40 countries, with dedicated sales and marketing personnel that work to obtain customers across a range of industries.The company says it is the #1 global EL plating chemistry firm in the world, so by virtue of its size and market position, it has high visibility to customers and prospects.

Since the firm sells to large manufacturing concerns with global coverage, management believes this mitigates any regional exposure it may otherwise have.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 23.4% 2018 24.4% 2017 22.9%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, dropped to a negative (0.2) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 -0.2 2018 0.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 report by ResearchandMarkets, the global market for electroplating is expected to reach $14 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.98% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing demand from consumers for products with a high degree of metal finishing, from the automobile and aerospace industry for new design capabilities and from electronics products makers.But, the industry faces increasing government regulations to improve the industry's focus on reduction of environmental harm due to the electroplating process.

Major competitive vendors include:

Element Solutions

Dupont

Uyemura

Coventya

Dipsol

JCU

Okuno

Schmid

PAL

Manz

Management says its approach benefits from a strong R&D program that enables it 'to capture synergies between our EL [Electronics] and GMF [General Metal Finishing] segments.

Financial Performance

Atotech’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue in the most recent reporting period

Reduced gross profit but higher gross margin

Increased operating profit and margin

A swing to net income

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 877,400,000 -4.6% 2018 $ 1,212,800,000 10.9% 2017 $ 1,093,600,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 517,200,000 -3.8% 2018 $ 708,600,000 22.2% 2017 $ 579,900,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 58.95% 2018 58.43% 2017 53.03% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 136,500,000 15.6% 2018 $ 168,600,000 13.9% 2017 $ 114,700,000 10.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 12,000,000 2018 $ (23,700,000) 2017 $ (86,800,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 66,100,000 2018 $ 166,700,000 2017 $ 107,200,000

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Atotech had $247.2 million in cash and $3.0 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $79.2 million.

IPO Details

Atotech intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Majority shareholder Carlyle plans to sell shares into the IPO, although the amount is not currently known.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use our net proceeds from this offering for the redemption of our $299.1 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding Holdco Notes and to pay related fees and expenses. Any excess proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and/or the repayment of indebtedness outstanding under our senior secured credit facilities. The Holdco Notes mature on June 1, 2023 and bear cash interest at a rate of 8.750% per annum and PIK interest at a rate of 9.500%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, borrowings under the USD Term Loan Facility bore interest at a rate of 5.578% and borrowings under the RMB Term Loan Facility bore interest at a rate of 4.900%. The USD Term Loan Facility and RMB Term Loan Facility mature on January 31, 2024. We will not receive any proceeds from any sale of common shares by the selling shareholders as a result of the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional common shares.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, and J.P. Morgan.

Commentary

Atotech is a private equity-owned firm seeking U.S. public investment capital. The IPO may be as much as $1 billion depending on demand.

ATC’s financials indicate uneven performance, with contracting revenue and gross profit in the most recent nine-month period, but improving net results and cash flow from operations.

The company was free cash flow positive over the past twelve months.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated; its sales & marketing efficiency rate has dropped to a negative (0.2), which is not a good sign.

ATC has significant debt, which is typical of private equity-owned IPO candidates and it intends to use the IPO proceeds to pay down debt, also typical.

The market opportunity for electroplating technologies is quite large but forecast to grow at a slow rate of growth over the next few years.

I’m generally unimpressed with private equity-owned IPO candidates, since they use the IPO proceeds to pay down some of their high debt loads and don’t have the resources to power their growth plans.

Additionally, ATC’s growth trajectory has swung negative, a bad sign for its IPO story.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.