Energy Transfer: Upward Momentum Is Building

Multiple options are available after achieving debt targets, with unit buybacks being the favorable return at current prices as well as distribution increases.

Energy Transfer sees 2020 growth capital of about $3.6Bn-3.8Bn, which is fully funded via retained cash flow and proceeds from the preferred units.

Energy Transfer just raised more than $6Bn of attractive long-term capital ($4.5bn of senior notes and $1.6Bn of preferred units). Maturities on some senior notes are ultra long-term, due 2050.

2019 growth CAPEX guidance was revised downwards by $600-800M to ~$4Bn, whilst 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was revised upwards to $11.0Bn to $11.1Bn (from $10.8Bn to $11.0Bn in November 2019).

The thesis in Energy Transfer (ET) continues to progress. We had some interesting recent developments in January 2020 including, among others, the issuance of $4.5Bn of senior notes and $1.6Bn of preferred units and the 2020 growth capital outlook estimated between $3.6Bn and 3.8Bn (more on this below). Bottom line, ET remains extremely undervalued and we are poised for substantial total returns going forward.

So far, I have written two article on ET. Since my latest article dated 11 December 2019 (price at publication: $12.16), ET is up by 11.02%, versus 4.70% for the S&P 500.

Since my first article entitled Hibernation Cannot Last Forever, dated 13 November 2019 (price at publication: $11.16), ET is up 20.97%, versus 6.31% for the S&P 500. It seems this article was timed well, as we caught the bottom.

In fact, we caught a multi-year bottom not seen since H1 2016, not just a multi-month bottom.

In my view, ET is now in a much stronger position compared to 2016. The corporate structure has been simplified (all operations under one roof, without IDRs and conflicts on interest due to roll-up of ETP etc). Importantly, each quarter ET is left with more than $700M after distribution payments, providing tremendous financial flexibility and a reasonable path towards deleveraging. What's more, I view the SemGroup acquisition as net positive (accretive to DCF/unit). Going forward, we can expect growth from organic investments as ET is completing a multi-year CAPEX program, and we can expect additional EBITDA growth from the remainder of projects coming online through 2020.

I am well aware of the main criticisms which include:

weak corporate governance: the CEO isn't supportive or entirely aligned with the average unitholder - in my view he is more aligned than ever, with less conflicts on interest, in part due to the corporate simplification

empire-building: 12 acquisitions since 2004 (including SemGroup) have resulted in elevated impairment charges due to poorly integrating acquisitions - in my view ET is better positioned than ever, with a fully integrated platform spanning entire midstream value chain and assets well positioned in most active basins, in part due to these acquisitions

excessive debt load: debt is higher than what the market wants, especially compared to quality peers like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) - in my view, ET maintains a strong investment grade balance sheet and the leverage target of 4.0 – 4.5x debt/EBITDA is sensible and achievable due to retained cash flow of ~$2.5 – $3.0Bn per year (after distribution payments)

MLPs and K-1: MLPs are out of fashion and the K-1 tax package is complicated for retail investors and therefore ET should convert into a regular dividend-paying C-corp - in my view, the status quo is here to stay and having a depressed valuation because of the K-1 issue is not something that can last for too long

In short, I am mindful of the criticisms but they do not deter me from being bullish on ET.

Recent Developments

1. Capital raising initiatives

ET just raised more than $6Bn in attractively priced and long-term capital, namely $4.5Bn of senior notes and $1.6Bn of preferred units.

In terms of the senior notes, the breakdown is as follows (collectively referred to as the “senior notes"):

$1.0Bn aggregate principal amount of its 2.900% senior notes due 2025

$1.5Bn aggregate principal amount of its 3.750% senior notes due 2030

$2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2050

In terms of the preferred units, the breakdowns is as follows (collectively referred to as the "preferred units")

500,000 of its 6.750% Series F Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units at a price of $1,000 per unit

1,100,000 of its 7.125% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units at a price of $1,000 per unit.

ET intends to use the aggregate net proceeds from both senior note and preferred unit offerings to repay certain of its outstanding indebtedness, including prepayment of certain senior indebtedness, and for general partnership purposes.

2. Revised growth capital outlook

ET sees 2020 growth capital of about $3.6Bn-3.8Bn. This also links to the aforementioned capital raising activities. Retained cash flow after distribution payments and proceeds from the Series F and G Preferreds are expected to cover all 2020 CAPEX spending. In other words, ET is fully funded for 2020 growth initiatives. This is important. There is no funding gap.

In addition, 2019 growth capital CAPEX guidance was revised downwards by $600-800M to ~$4Bn. It is important to note that excess cash flow as well as the Series E preferred units issued in April 2019, allowed 2019 growth capital to be funded without issuance of common equity or debt.

My understanding is that many were advocating for lower growth capital spending. That's what we are getting.

3. Upward revision in 2019 Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to lower growth CAPEX, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be $11.0Bn to $11.1Bn, an increase from the $10.8Bn to $11.0Bn as communicated in November 2019. This is positive news. Cash flow generation is strong and set to increase. For example, the 2021E+ backlog of approved growth capital projects is ~$1.5Bn.

4. SEMG acquisition formally completed

In December 2019, ET formally announced the completion of the previously announced merger. The terms of the agreement were approved by the holders of a majority of SemGroup’s outstanding voting stock at a special meeting of SemGroup stockholders on December 4, 2019.

In addition, ET executed SEMG finance synergies by calling/redeeming high yield notes and HFOTCO Term Loan, which results in over $50M in annual interest savings.

Conclusion

I believe it is fair to say that ET is delivering on all fronts, having created an integrated franchise that provides advantages through energy market cycles.

ET sees 2020 growth capital CAPEX spending of about $3.6Bn-3.8Bn which is fully funded via retained cash flow and proceeds from the Series F and G. What's more, 2019 growth capital CAPEX guidance was revised downwards by $600-800M to ~$4Bn whilst 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was revised upwards to $11.0Bn to $11.1Bn (from $10.8-$11.0Bn in November 2019).

ET is retaining excess cash flow of ~$2.5–$3.0Bn per year after distribution payments. This provides financial flexibility and assists in deleveraging. The balance sheet is healthy and improving, with a leverage target of 4.0–4.5x debt/EBITDA. The SEMG acquisition was immediately accretive on DCF/unit with no material credit impact. ET is refinancing debt by raising attractively price, long-term capital, namely $4.5Bn of senior notes with coupons ranging from 2.9% to 5.0% and maturities ranging from 2025 to 2050.

Multiple options are available after achieving debt targets with unit buybacks being the "favorable return at current ET trading price" (as stated in the January 2020 Investor Presentation). These multiple options are "not mutually exclusive", meaning that ET can pursue multiple objectives simultaneously. One of the core goals is to have "sustainable long-term growth" in "distribution increases". Note the language used by management is important. ET's current dividend yield is ~9% and management is talking about distribution increases and unit repurchases. This is not what one is accustomed to with such high yielding stocks.

I believe ET's unit price is severely depressed based on indiscriminate selling in the energy space and we are poised for substantial distribution yield compression, meaning unit price appreciation. The irony is that if the current distribution yield was actually lower - e.g. 6% - the market perception would be that of a 'safer' company. The market seems to be disregarding the migration towards a self-funded model, with high distribution coverage ratios. That's healthy. ET is expecting ~1.7x–1.9x long-term distribution coverage ratio and as of Q3 2019 coverage was 1.98x. The MLP model has changed dramatically for the best (higher coverage model, elimination of IDRs, etc) and ET has also changed for the best (it has been a painful transition), yet the market is still in hibernation model.

In closing, the debt markets are showing remarkable confidence in ET, unlike the stock market. The distribution yield is on the rise as a result of the declining unit price.

ET has navigated the 'energy apocalypse' by keeping the distribution per unit constant for several quarters, and will consider distribution increases and/or unit repurchases once leverage targets are met.

The trend will eventually reverse, as underlying company-specific fundamentals are healthy. For starters, as explained above, ET is a cash machine net of distribution payments, with a high distribution coverage ratio. In other words, on the one hand, you have a falling unit price and a sky-high distribution yield, and on the other hand you have the debt markets willing to lend very large amounts with very long-term maturities at very attractive rates. In my view, the debt markets are right and we are poised for substantial unit price appreciation. ET is a strong buy.

