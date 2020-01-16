JPMorgan Chase: Huge Pop Necessitates Reallocation

Many of our followers are aware that one of the names that we often trade on the swings is JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). While we consider this a terrific long-term investment, our investing philosophy seeks to pad returns with active trading. JPMorgan Chase has offered great returns since our last strong buy call in October, where we were adamant that this was a "must have." We are checking back in the name today as we have encouraged our traders to lock in some profit, but let the rest run. We remain bullish long term but in the interim the stock is a bit ahead of itself. You see this week, along with a number of other major financials, it rolled out its quarterly earnings. The company put out an overall spectacular quarter. At the time of this writing, shares are rallying to $140 on the quarterly news. We love the bank, and the company, and highly respect CEO Dimon, but traders should take SOME profit here.

We remain bullish and think it is a solid stock to not only trade, but to invest in the long term. We want to really hammer home the point that any multiple expansion you see is predicated on future growth of the banking sector that will stem from continued global economic activity, but it has really moved in recent sessions. We think 2020 is going to be a volatile year especially as we progress through the election cycle. Recessions will come and go, cycles come and go, and we think JPM will thrive in any environment. But we are here to make you money, so our advice is to take a little off the table. We continue to believe that the reasons for owning a core position in JPMorgan Chase's stock are reflected in the fundamental operational strengths of the company.

Great headline numbers

Once again, JPMorgan had a strong quarter overall, and the headline numbers reflect this clearly. Managed revenue was $29.2 billion, up about 9% year-over-year. This revenue grew even beyond the higher end of our expectations for low to mid-single-digit growth, and surpassed our expectations for $28.8 billion by $400 million. This continues a pattern of strong growth in Q4 revenues over the last several years:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

It is a solid result to see revenue continue to rise steadily. JPMorgan has surpassed our projections for the top line more often than not, and in 2019 thus far it was over $4 billion in revenue than was anticipated by analysts' consensus. The significance of this outperformance cannot be understated. Truly impressive, and does justify a lot of the recent run in the stock. Revenues were strong, expenses were well managed, and as a result, the company continued solid growth in earnings per share:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

In last year's Q4, the company saw earnings per share of $1.98, or $7.1 billion total. With a reduced share count, favorable taxation rates, and of course strong organic growth, earnings per share increased $0.59 or 30% to $2.57. The result surpassed our expectations for $2.40 by $0.17 on this basis; it surpassed consensus estimates by $0.21, continuing JPMorgan's 2019 strength.

It is worth pointing out again that parts of the growth are driven by shareholder friendly policies. The bank has continuously repurchased shares to boost returns, and this quarter was no exception with $6.7 billion in net repurchases. If we consider the effect of share buybacks occurring in prior quarters, it helps put the earnings growth in context over the years. By reducing the share count, earnings per share are driven higher, in addition to gains seen organically. Let us delve a bit into the major income metrics.

Interest and non-interest income

So those who follow our work know that when looking at a bank we like to look at both of the major classifications of income. Often times, they are dichotomous, with growth in one area and contraction in others. Much of this is about timing, and of course interest rates. That said, overall income is derived from interest and non-interest sources. Some concerns arise on the interest income side of the equation with lower rates, so that is something to keep an eye on. That said, JPMorgan continues to demonstrate strength in both these metrics. Over the years, the trend is higher for both measures. In the present quarter, non-interest income rose 21% to $14.9 billion thanks to fixed income markets, home lending, auto lending, and the equity markets.

Net interest income had grown for years, but now we are seeing the impact from rates. This quarter, net interest income fell by 2% over last year. The pace of growth has slowed down due to rates. It fell to $14.3 billion from $14.5 billion last year. Thus, the impact of a September rate cut on top of the one in July hit Q4 net interest income. We do have to point out that assets under management increased to $2.4 trillion. As assets under management continue to grow, it is important to look at any movements in the company's provision for credit losses.

Loan growth continues along with provisions for credit losses

We saw continued growth in the loan portfolio from last year, as total loans were up 3% from last year, if we adjust for the sale of some loans in the home lending unit. With rising loans we need to be mindful of possible credit losses. Provisions for credit losses were up from last year but have been volatile, and have risen over time. When these provisions expand, we are cautious because it may mean the company is making risky loans. Now, it could also just mean more loans in general are being made, or some combination of both.

We note that the provisions for credit losses were actually down $121 million from last year. In the present quarter, the provision for credit losses fell as major sales of home lending loans were down. That said, in general, as more loans are taken on, the company has expanded its reserve in case there are losses. We watch it as a measure for loan safety. Please note that this does not mean there will be losses, we just like to note how much is being set aside. Much of the reserves are in the consumer portfolios where much of the new loan activity is ongoing.

Once Again, Highly efficient

One metric that has not seen improvement over the last few years is the efficiency ratio, but again, it doesn't really matter because the bank is highly efficient. This means the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue are attractive. As a whole, JPMorgan Chase has seen its efficiency ratio remain solid in Q4, if not, slightly improve, now at 56%:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Lower is better of course. Overall there was a strong 56% operating efficiency ratio for the bank. While we have generally stuck with a textbook target of about 50% for this critical indicator, JPMorgan's 56% efficiency remains among the best of the large banks on this critical metric.

Final thoughts

There is little doubt that JPMorgan Chase produced strong results in Q4 2019, capping off a solid year for the bank that saw many records, including record revenue and net income. There remain complex geopolitical issues, but global growth continues even if it is at a lower level. We are seeing some resolution of some trade issues. The U.S. consumer continues to be in a strong position; average deposits are growing; loans, adjusted for sales, are growing. The company still has a fortress-like balance sheet. We always contend that in the long term the ups and downs of the stock don't matter, you should look to buy a quality company at a fair price. We have a high quality company here but the price is a bit stretched considering the valuation metrics. That said, even during volatile periods, the company will likely continue to reward shareholders with ongoing dividend increases and share repurchases. It is a winner long term.

Take home message

This was another strong report for the company and we remain bullish, long term. At $140 a share however, we believe our traders need to take a little off the table here. Even long-term investors should take note of the overall percentage of their portfolio the stock represents after a 40% plus gain in a year. Buy yourself something nice.

