Skeena Resources: Don't Chase The Stock Here

It was a busy year in the junior mining sector (GDXJ), with several names putting up strong triple-digit returns. One of these companies, which was previously left for dead, is Skeena Resources, a company delineating a significant deposit in British Columbia. Following positive and robust economics disclosed in a Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] released in November, the stock has surged, up over 80% following the report. While the project continues to grow and the company trades at a reasonable valuation, the stock is finally beginning to get a little ahead of itself, up 180% in just over 100 trading days. Based on this, I see the stock as a Hold, but I believe investors would be wise not to rush to add new exposure above US$0.85.

(Source: MiningNewsNorth.com)

Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) is a less known name in the gold junior sector but managed to finish the year in the top 10% of performers of the 120 gold juniors I track. The company not only tripled the performance of the Gold Juniors Index, with a 125% return year-to-date, but it's bolted past the pack once again in 2020, up 30% in the first two weeks of the year alone. The catalyst for this continued outperformance was exceptional drill results reported this week, with SK-19-170 intercepting 14.73 grams per tonne gold equivalent over 36.85 meters. This is arguably the most impressive drill intercept of 2020 thus far for all juniors and is well above the company's average resource grade at Eskay Creek of 5.03 grams per tonne gold. The company's PEA released in November has also helped to put a relentless bid under the stock, envisioning an 8-year mine life, and an incredible After-Tax NPV (5%) of $491 million at $1,325/oz gold prices. Let's take a closer look at the company's PEA below:

(Source: Company Website)

As we can see below, Skeena's PEA has highlighted an operation with a mine life of over eight years, over 306,000 ounces of gold-equivalent production, and industry-leading open-pit grades. While Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF)'s Valentine Lake Project boasts open-pit grades for production near 2.00~ grams per tonne gold, Skeena's open-pit grades come in at over double this level, at 4.17 grams per tonne gold equivalent. These incredible grades contribute to the ultra-low all-in sustaining costs envisioned for the project, at $731/oz. The most impressive thing about the project, however, is that the pre-production capital is only $233 million, a very reasonable start-up cost for a mine. The majority of juniors with projects that envision 200,000 plus ounces per year of production are looking at capital expenditure bills closer to $300 million, with very few companies with initial capex below $240 million. Therefore, there's a very low hurdle to get Skeena's Eskay Creek up and running.

(Source: Company Website) (Source: Company Presentation)

To dig in further on Skeena's grades at Eskay Creek, we can see that the average grade of open-pit development projects worldwide is 1.50 grams per tonne gold, with the tier-1 average grade being 1.46 grams per tonne gold. Skeena's current open-pit grades above 4.00 grams per tonne gold, and therefore are more than 150% above the average for worldwide and tier-1 jurisdictions. This separates the company from its peers in a massive way and certainly makes the project one of a kind. When it comes to total resources for Skeena (including underground), the company currently has 3.98 million gold-equivalent ounces across all categories, at an average grade of 5.03 grams per tonne gold equivalent. This places the company in the world-class category in terms of size and grades, roughly in line with the median size and grade of past takeovers among development-stage junior miners.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table below, the median development stage junior bought out over the past four years has had a resource of 4.40 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.90 grams per tonne gold. Given Skeena's current resource of 3.98 million ounces at 5.03 grams per tonne gold equivalent, the company's resource is just below the median for past takeovers, but the grades are more than 150% above the norm. Therefore, the lower ounce count is more than made up for with higher grades at Eskay Creek. Given that the median development stage junior was acquired for $270 million, Skeena Resources is not expensive yet at its current market cap of $120 million at US$0.78.

(Source: Author's Table)

Based on Skeena's 155 million shares fully diluted and a market capitalization of US$132 million, Skeena's current value per ounce comes in at a $33.17, well below the median of $63.79 paid for development stage juniors. On a P/NAV basis with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $491 million, the company's P/NAV is also extremely attractive at a ratio of 0.27. Based on this, there is no argument that the company is overvalued here. However, undervaluation alone is not a reason to buy a stock. Undervalued stocks can still make for bad trades if one is indiscriminate about where they are buying on a chart. Herein lies the problem with Skeena currently, the chart is suggesting it's getting overbought short-term at US$0.85. Let's take a closer look at the technicals:

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we begin with the monthly chart, there's a lot to like here for investors, with the stock showing commitment to holding above its 20-month moving average. This area was a ceiling for the stock for the past two years, but it looks like it will now be the new floor for Skeena. From a pattern standpoint, the company has built a large base, and this strongly suggests that any 25% plus pullbacks are likely going to provide buying opportunities. This is because sharp pullbacks would probably just build a handle to this large saucer-shaped base. Therefore, there is certainly room for optimism based on the long-term chart, especially given the fact that the 20-month moving average finally turned higher last month.

On the daily chart, however, Skeena is now trading more than 100% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), which comes in at the $0.35 level. This is not ideal, as most stocks become more susceptible to profit-taking and corrections once they're more than 50% above their 200-day moving average. Based on this, adding new exposure above US$0.85 carries a high risk as one may have to sit through a 15% or larger correction from any new purchases above US$0.85. There is no guarantee that this occurs, just as there are never any guarantees in the market. However, my own rule is that I do not enter new positions when a stock is more than 50% above its 200-day moving average, and it has served me well over the long run. There will always be stocks that don't follow this rule, but one does not build a strategy around outliers; they build it around what happens on average.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Skeena Resources is an exciting development-stage junior in a decent jurisdiction, and the company's valuation remains very reasonable, given the company's project economics. Having said that, the stock has begun to get ahead of itself, and I do not see this as a wise spot for investors to be chasing the stock. Instead, for those that would like to park Skeena in their portfolio, it would make more sense to wait for a new base to be built, or for the stock to undergo a 20% or larger correction. For full disclosure, Skeena Resources is not among my top 10 takeover targets in the sector. Still, the company's recently released PEA and drill results have moved the name up significantly in my attractiveness rankings among the 150 juniors I follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.