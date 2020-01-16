Bank OZK: This Solid U.S. Regional Bank Trades At +3% Dividend Yield

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Morten Soerensen as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Banking OZK (OZK) is down 45% since its all-time highs in 2017. Despite write-offs on the loan portfolio, asset quality and interest margins keep the long-term investment thesis intact. With valuation metrics at a fraction of the historical averages, a growing loan book, and dividend yield at 10-year highs, Bank OZK is set up for a great dividend play.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, founded in 1903, is based in Little Rock, Ark., with more than 250 locations across 10 states, mainly in the southeastern U.S., as well as New York, California, and Texas. They offer a wide range of retail and commercial banking services. Bank OZK had only 5 locations as late as 1994 and 41 locations in 2004. Since then, Bank OZK has pursued a non-organic growth strategy, which has lead to its current size, with $23.4 billion of total assets under its management, $18.44 billion in deposits and a loan book of $17.73 billion.

Bank OZK has received a few accolades as well. It has been recognized as the top-performing bank for eight consecutive years in the S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings. Additionally, Money Magazine has recently named OZK the Best Bank in the South.

Company developments

The two key metrics to look for when evaluating bank stocks are net interest margin and asset quality. On both counts, Bank OZK has done better than the industry in recent times. Its net interest margins, however, have been falling lately, due to increasing competition. In terms of the non-performing assets, Bank OZK continues to perform despite a significant exposure to the risky commercial real estate sector.

The loan book saw a 6% increase Y-o-Y in 3Q2019 with deposits increasing 3.5% during the same period. The ratio of non-performing loans, as a percentage of the total loans, has also dropped by 6 basis points on a Y-o-Y basis. Management expects non-purchased loans to grow by mid to high single-digit rates in the near term.

OZK is in a valuation sweet spot

In terms of valuation, we compared the current Price to Sales, Price to Earnings, Price to Cash Flow, and Price to Book ratios with the 5-year and 10-year averages. On all of those metrics, Bank OZK is very favorably valued at current prices. The price-to-book ratio, a key metric used to value banks, is less than half the historical averages. The same trend is observed across the remaining ratios in the table below, with current values either half the historical average or less than half.

Metric 5-year average 10-year average Current Value Price/Sales 6.59 6.36 3.97 Price/Earnings 16.30 16.81 8.98 Price/Cash Flow 20.62 28.61 5.81 Price/Book 2.04 2.34 0.97

Dividend Yield Analysis

We believe looking at the dividend yield and comparing it to historical levels, gives an indication as to whether the stock is undervalued or overvalued. This approach works best for companies with stable earnings, uninterrupted dividends for decades, and stable payout ratios. Our thesis is that dividend yield mean reversion tends to play out over the long-term in such stable businesses. Although Bank OZK does not fit all of these criteria perfectly, we will apply this theory going forward.

First, let us look at where the dividend yield compared to the historical yields.

Source: Zacks

There is a clear uptrend in the dividend yield for Bank OZK in the second half of 2018. The historic dividend yield around 1.5% has more than doubled with the current dividend yield at 3.28% - a 10-year high. Solely based on the dividend yield, a case can be made that the stock is undervalued.

Second, let us look at the dividend payout ratio. It is desirable to have a low and stable payout ratio. A high payout ratio indicates that there is limited room for any further adjustments in case of turning business cycles. This is usually not sustainable over the long run.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Earnings Per Share 1.52 2.09 2.58 3.35 3.24 3.41 Dividends Per Share 0.47 0.55 0.63 0.71 0.8 0.9 Payout Ratio 33.2% 27.1% 25.2% 23.4% 22% 26.4% FCF Per Share 0.56 0.83 1.91 2.64 3.06 4.4 FCF Payout Ratio 83.9% 66.3% 33.0% 26.9% 26.1% 20.5%

First off, it is nice to see the consistent Y-o-Y dividend growth for the last five years. This trend extends all the way back to 1998 when they started paying dividends. As a side note, the dividend has increased every single quarter since 2011. This is in contrast to the norm of annual dividend increases.

Second, the dividend payout ratio is conservative, in the mid-20s to the low 30s, which is exactly what we are looking for. The free cash flow payout ratio has settled around low to mid-20s, which is quite favorable too; Remember the dividend is paid with cash, not earnings. Bank OZK's earnings growth has also been quite consistent. Overall, Bank OZK fits almost all of our criteria for a dividend yield-based valuation model.

What about capital appreciation?

Our focus on dividends does not mean that we overlook capital gains. In fact, capital appreciation and growing dividend payouts tend to move together. The share price is down about 45% since its all-time-high in March 2017. The stock had a major downtrend at the end of 2018 due to the Carolina write-offs (discussed in risks). Since then, the share price has stabilized, around the current price of $30.

Key Investment Risks

Bank OZK is one of the largest lenders to commercial real estate in the southeastern states. Real estate is a cyclical industry and subject to price swings. Additionally, commercial real estate loans are considered to be among the riskiest type of loans. According to Federal Reserve data, commercial real estate default rates are very high, only seconded by credit card default rates.

In 2018, Bank OZK experienced trouble with property loans in North and South Carolina. As a result of the subsequent write-offs, the share price of Bank OZK saw a 25% reduction. Commercial real estate is expected to be a major revenue driver which leads the bank vulnerable to industry downturns. Any unexpected future write-offs could spook investors like it did in 2018.

Bank OZK is also affected by the interest rate cycle just like any other bank would be. Interest rates are a big factor in the financial performance of any bank. Decreasing interest rates affect banks negatively while increases improve profitability. Interest rates are affected by a whole variety of macro and micro-economic factors.

Another risk is equity dilution through increased share count. Banking is a capital intensive business, especially with an aggressive non-organic growth strategy like Bank OZK. This strategy has led to an increasing share count, from 68 million shares in 2009 to 128 million in 2018. In general, we prefer decreasing share count Y-o-Y. With increasing share count, it is important that the rate of earnings growth exceeds the rate of equity dilution. The difference between the two is the real rate of growth. So far Bank OZK has managed to make a return on the capital increase.

Investors will have to keep an eye on how the company finances its future growth and whether equity dilution through increased paid-in capital is uncomfortably close to earnings growth.

Conclusion

Bank OZK has had a long track record of stable and growing earnings, uninterrupted dividends, and a sustainable payout ratio. Growth prospects are intact, with management expecting organic loan growth in the mid- to high single-digit rates.

The dividend yield and valuation ratios suggest Bank OZK is a strong BUY. The yield is at a 10-year high and the valuation ratios are down to about 25% to 50% of the historical averages. If you want to add exposure to the financial sector to your portfolio, OZK is an attractive proposition at current prices. Even if growth prospects for this bank do not seem convincing, a dividend yield of more than 3% is certainly more attractive than interest rates currently offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.