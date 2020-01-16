The S&P 500 Looks Great In Multiple Time Frames (Technically Speaking For 1/16)

Will the new trade deals help to spur economic growth (emphasis added)?

Cabinet secretaries and White House officials have predicted that President Trump’s initial trade agreement with China and his revised accord with Mexico and Canada — slated for final passage this week — will deliver twin jolts to the economy. But outside forecasters, including some economists who have welcomed the China agreement in particular, have predicted much more modest gains — and, in some cases, no gains at all.

Those who are bullish on the deals make two arguments. First, China has agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in goods from the US. This leads to the question, "Do we even have an additional $200 billion in goods to sell?" If we did, wouldn't we be selling to them already? Second, trade policy-related uncertainty has hurt business investment which is shown in this graph:

Supporters of the agreement argue that lower uncertainty will increase investment. However, capacity utilization is already low ...

... which means that business may be more inclined to use up current spare capacity instead of adding new equipment.

Here's some initial information on earnings from Zacks (emphasis added):

For the Finance sector, we now have Q4 results from 33.2% of the sector’s market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these Finance sector companies are down -2.2% from the same period last year on +4.2% higher revenues, with 66.7% beating EPS estimates and 74.2% beating revenue estimates.

Here's a chart of the XLF:

Financials started to rally at the end of September. The index rallied to the upper 20s but then fell back to the mid-20s in early October. Since then prices have rallied about 17%. Prices broke the uptrend at the start of the year and are now consolidating sideways.

More from Zacks (emphasis added):

Energy sector earnings are expected to be down -45.4% from the same period last year on -4.6% lower revenues. Excluding the Energy sector, total earnings for the index would be down only -0.2%.

Here's a weekly chart of the energy sector ETF: Energy has been lagging for some time due to weak oil prices and the increased supply from US fracking. Despite recent gains, the weekly chart is still contained by the 200-week EMA.

Big companies are dominating the S&P 500: From Bloomberg, via Ritholtz

Over the last year, I've regularly noted how large-caps have outperformed small-caps. This chart provides additional information as to why that's occurring.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: Solid day in the markets. First off, overall performance is very bullish: Mirco-caps are at the top, followed by small-caps and then mid-caps. This is the most "risk on" alignment of indexes possible. Larger-caps also performed well while the long end of the Treasury market sold off. Sector performance was also bullish today. Technology, industrials, consumer discretionary, and financials were the top five performers. Defensive issues don't make an appearance until the fifth position on the chart. To top it off, all 10 sectors were higher.

Regular readers know that I look at multiple time frames. The reason is simple: think of the shorter time frames as the inner-architecture of the market that supports the longer time frames. If the daily chart is in a rally but the 2-week or 30-day chart is showing weakness, there might be a problem on the horizon.

However, that does not exist with the current SPY charts. Let's start in the 5-day time frame: Prices are in a solid, upwardly moving channel. Moves higher are followed by consolidation and selloffs. But the overall trend is clearly higher as shown by the 200-minute EMA. The 2-week chart is mostly higher as well: a strong rally started in January 9. Before that, prices were inching higher (see the 5-minute charts for more detail). The 30-day chart is moving higher as well, as is ... ... the daily SPY chart, which has been in a rally for the last four months.

Here's the bottom line: the SPY is looking really good right now. All time frames are pointing towards additional gains.

That's a great place to end.

Author's note: This is my regular post for Tuesday-Friday which covers economic and technical developments in the US equity markets. Please see my weekly bond market and international post for developments in those areas. This column will periodically reference those columns for context. My Friday Technically Speaking column includes an overview of the US economy to provide an investing backdrop. Finally, the Passive-Aggressive Investor, which is published on Mondays, explains my basic portfolio strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.