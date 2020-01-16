Visa And Plaid: A Marriage Made In Heaven

Plaid is a company used by more than 200 million people. Most have never heard about it.

Investment Thesis

I have been long Visa (V) since I started investing. In this report, I will explain why I am more excited about the company's recent acquisition of Plaid. Plaid will help Visa be more involved in the backend of the biggest fintech companies in the world. I will also explain the big market potential that Visa is betting on with this acquisition.

Introduction

Visa has been one of my core investments since I started investing. I have also owned Mastercard (MA) for several years. In fact, as I wrote in this Visa vs. Mastercard comparison, I have long preferred Mastercard over Visa because I believe the company is more innovative. I also believe that Mastercard has a longer runway for growth than Visa.

There are several reasons why I own the two companies. First, the two companies operate an asset-light and high margin business. This is because they simply provide a technology that empower people to transact. They don't provide capital to individuals who use their credit cards. As such, the two companies have a gross margin of more than 90% and an EBITDA margin of more than 55%.

Second, it is difficult for these companies to be disrupted. Indeed, their closest competitors have a negligible market share around the world. It is rare to see such companies today.

Third, I believe that the companies have a greater room to grow in the developed and emerging market countries as more people start cashless transactions. As a person who lives in a developing country and travels a lot in the emerging markets, I have experienced first-hand the number of people who are shopping using their cards. I have spoken to many cashiers who told me of the increasing number of people using these cards.

Visa Acquires Plaid

On January 13, it was reported that Visa was paying more than $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid. This is the biggest acquisition Visa has made after it paid more than €13 billion ($14 billion) for Visa Europe in 2015. In 2019, the company made several acquisitions. In August, it acquired Earthport, a cross-border payment company.

In June, it acquired Verifi, a company that helps other organizations reduce chargebacks, and in July, the company acquired Payworks, a company that provides gateway software for Point of Sale (POS).

I was surprised when I heard that announcement. This is because Plaid is one of the few fintech companies that I have followed for several years. I have followed the story of how Zach Perret co-founded the company to solve a problem he went through when starting another company. You can watch this CNBC video where he talks about how he started the company.

Plaid is a unique company. It is a company that most Americans have never heard about. Yet, Plaid is a company that millions of Americans use every day.

To starters, Plaid is a company that creates technology that connects most banks in the United States. For example, if you want to create a transactional fintech company, it is very difficult to talk to banks to use their data. This is the problem that Plaid helps solve. It has negotiated with most banks and credit unions and created a technology that it sells to many fintech companies. Today, the company is used to power most of all fintech companies you have heard about. If you use Venmo (PYPL), Betterment, Wealthfront, Acorns, Trim, and Lending Club (LC), you have indirectly used a service powered by Plaid. The screenshot below, from Visa, shows the reasons why Fintech companies chose Plaid.

Source: Visa

As someone who follows fintech companies closely, I have long believed that it is, without a doubt, the most important fintech company that most people have never heard about. The solution it provides enables developers in the United States and Canada to start their companies without making a lot of investments. This is evidenced by its pricing, which is shown below.

Source: Plaid

Venture capitalists saw the opportunity in the company. The company, which was started in 2012 had raised more than $309.3 million from private investors. This valued it at more than $2.5 billion. The latest round was in December 2018. While the $5.3 billion valuation may seem pricey, I believe that it will be worth it in the long term.

Implication for Visa

Regular readers know that I am always skeptical about large acquisitions. Just last month, I criticized PayPal's acquisition of Honey. I still believe that the acquisition made little sense for PayPal. At the same time, I have cheered acquisitions that help companies accelerate their growth. The current Plaid acquisition is one of them.

To a large extent, Visa and Plaid are similar companies. They are all asset-light entities that people use every day. They also have a large total addressable market and high margin. Think about this. Once a fintech company becomes a client, Plaid will continue to make money in perpetuity. It does not need to do any marketing because it does not need to be known.

Like Visa, Plaid is also a company with a large moat. I don't think we will see many companies come up with the products it is offering. Also, it will be difficult for the company to lose clients. Companies like Lending Club and Betterment don't have any incentive to build their own platforms or move to other competing companies.

Visa and Mastercard are already beneficiaries of the ongoing transition from cash. They have also been beneficiaries of the current fintech products. For example, fintech companies like Acorns help people save and invest money after they transact while Venmo helps people send money. Visa and Mastercard take a small commission in the backend of these transactions. Owning Plaid will help Visa take a bigger role in the fintech world.

At the same time, Visa will use its global networks of banks and companies to introduce Plaid to the international market. This is because Plaid is only available in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As a result, I expect Plaid to have a significant role for Visa in the emerging markets, which is its fastest-growing market today.

Most importantly, the market potential for fintech companies is enormous. Indeed, big players have realized this. A good example of this is Goldman Sachs (GS), which is building a fintech company to reach more customers. The company has partnered with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to launch Apple Card and the company is accelerating its Marcus project. GS was one of the original investors in Plaid. The same trend is happening in Europe, where companies like Revolut and N26 are changing how people bank. The same can be said about the emerging markets.

As shown above, Plaid is used by more than 200 million people. This is a significant growth from the 10 million people who used it in 2015. The runway for growth continues to be significantly long considering the world has more than 7 billion people. According to EY;

With such growing adoption comes growing influence - maturing fintech challengers are now not only winning business of their own, but actively driving legacy and non-financial organizations to develop their own fintech products and services. Although some challenges have yet to be overcome, it seems that growth in the fintech space steadily continues.

According to Visa;

Connectivity between financial institutions and developers has become increasingly important to facilitate consumers' ability to use fintech applications. 75 percent of the world's internet-enabled consumers used a fintech application to initiate money movement in 2019 versus 18 percent in 2015. Plaid has been a leader in enabling this connectivity at scale. Today, one in four people with a U.S. bank account have used Plaid to connect to more than 2,600 fintech developers across more than 11,000 financial institutions.

Risks

There are two risks in this transaction. First, there is an integration risk. As it has been noted by researchers, many acquisitions fail to generate the projected returns. This could happen for this acquisition. The second risk is that a good number of Plaid's customers are relatively young companies. Young companies tend to fail faster than big and stable companies.

Final Thoughts

I have been a critic of large acquisitions for many years. I remember wondering what General Electric (GE) was thinking when they acquired Baker Hughes. I have also criticized IBM's (IBM) acquisition of Red Hat. However, I also believe that companies can grow well through acquisitions. I strongly believe that Visa did the right thing to buy Plaid, which is its most important acquisition since it bought Visa Europe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.