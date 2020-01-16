It's Lonely In Shortsville, Sentiment Is Very Optimistic: I'm Not Covering Yet, Here's Why

I have been pulling in risk and generating cash. Starting yesterday I began to get more aggressive by betting against Beyond Meat. So far that has not been fun.

Let’s Just Say That I’m Early

Right now, there are just no negatives ahead of us. Earnings so far are surprising to the upside, starting with the big financial names. This opens a window into the health of the economy from a macro perspective. The big banks are doing really well despite the low net interest margin, the result of artificially low-interest rates. It's clear that not only are there fee-based profits from active checking accounts but also loan demand. With the trade deal, I expect C&I (Commercial and Industrial) Loans to rise as well. I fully expect that overall fourth quarter earnings reports to exceed expectations, and in fact, I expect the earnings to be good enough to support the current seemingly overvaluation in the S&P 500. You will not hear any negativity from me regarding the viability of the rally or the economy. I stand pat on my view that not only will the US GDP not falter in Q4 but will exhibit a re-acceleration above 2%. Just today we have the Senate passing the USMCA treaty, after the signature of the China Deal yesterday. It’s all great, just great.

So What’s My Problem?

Despite my positive view, I believe the market already has sniffed this all out. I could very well be early. I have been calling this a melt-up for more than two months. Perhaps the euphoria stage is still a week or two away. It's nearly impossible to tell. All the signs that I am following, like the VIX retreating today, WTI rising, the 10-year ticking up, and so many of the high-beta names reaccelerating, these data items are telling me the bull is unrepentant. Splunk (SPLK) is now 160 for example. If you want to talk about bubblicious behavior Bitcoin is on the march to 9K again (I'm in no way endorsing that rat poison). I only mention this to illustrate that we are getting euphoric. Another example? Tesla (TSLA) was downgraded this morning and at one point TSLA was as low as 496ish, now its well above at 512, and could have closed in the black today and I would not have been surprised. I'm not comfortable being a bear, but I'm also a student of the stock market and have a memory that's a bit better than a planarian. Just looking back to January 2018, how it flew straight up, only to crash down in February. We are trading at about 19 X earnings, that's perfection valuation, and honestly, we are about as close to perfection as you can get, with di minimus inflation, new trade deals, low-interest rates as far as the eye can see. That means the market does not see any negatives, so how long can that last? That is why I want to get aggressive to guard on the downside. My trading risk has been cut, so the downside risk protection is really about hedging my long-term investments, more or less.

So How’s Short Doing? It’s not working... Yet

I expressed my bearish view via by going long on PUTs on Beyond Meat (BYND). I'm sure that has earned the enmity of BYND bulls, so they can take solace in the fact that I'm well underwater right now. I see BYND as a way to express my bearish view because I believe that the jump over the last week is not justified. I got short toward the end of the trading day yesterday when the stock was about 108. It closed at 110.40. That's not the full story, however. BYND opened up very strongly, peaking to above 114, then promptly sold off down below 108 before the morning was over. It then slowly built back up but failed again a bit above 112.50 and as I said closed at 110.40. Let’s look at the chart here.

Taken by itself this pattern of trading doesn’t tell us much. Even though today was one of the most bullish days in recent memory, the stock peaked, then failed to regain that high throughout the day. Let’s pull back to the last five trading days, with a specific emphasis starting on the 14th, here.

Here we see the leap to 134 from Tuesday when the stock reacted to the news about McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). I won’t get into the facts about that news item. Let’s just look at the chart.

Market participants decisively rejected that valuation, and as the diagonal green line illustrates, today’s action did not break the downtrend. The horizontal line just marked out a resistance level that I believe will attract new sellers if the stock tries to make upward progress. That does not guarantee that the stock is going longer, but I still think this position expresses my temporary bearish view of the market. What will change this view? I want to see a bit of a sell off even 1% or 2% would give me the courage to start trading in earnest again.

That said, I will look for other short opportunities, or maybe long the VIX some more.

There is Still Value in Health and Biotech

I still favor the medical / health technology names. I was especially gratified that Novocure (NVCR) went up nicely today. I think this is a very interesting company that may save a lot of lives and enrich us at the same time. It’s up 12% today and I recommended it several days ago. The way stocks have acted today, it probably isn’t that remarkable, but I think NVCR bears watching.

I have been holding back a few other names from you, based on the JPMorgan conference. These are very small names and I was afraid that if their presentations would have been met with a negative review would sell off hard. They both has seemed to come through OK so I feel comfortable sharing them.

Invitae (NVTA) and TG Therapeutics (TGTX). Do your own research and get comfortable with them. I like their stories and I liked their charts. I'm not totally comfortable with straight-up biotech, but I recognize like I showed yesterday that biotech is in catch up mode. These are trades, not investments (for me), right now. Though NVTA appeals to me for speculation because it is generating real revenue.

My trades: I have no new trades I am long the VIX via CALLs, short BYND via PUTs, and I have been long CALLs in NVTA and TGTX for a while but have not told you about them because I was worried their presentations this week might be problematic. I have these calls out to March. That's no guarantee I will hold them out to that month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CALL spreads with BA, and long the VIX, I am long NVTA and TGTX. I am short BYND via PUTs