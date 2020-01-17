5 High-Yield Payouts, 6%-10% Coming In February, No K-1s

There also are two options trades with 11% to 25% annualized yields.

All of them are either below analysts' average price targets or selling at a discount.

They go ex-dividend from ~1/29/20 to ~2/14/20, two are monthly payers.

The yields run from 5.8% to 10.8%, with no K-1s.

NOTE: This article has been corrected, with the removal of ET, which was previously included in it.

Ready for some extra income in February? Here are 5 high-yield income vehicles, which pay in February, have attractive yields, and issue 1099s, not K-1s.

There are 3 energy-related income vehicles in the group, including midstream newcomer Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), shuttle tanker firm KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP), and LNG vessel owner Hoegh LNG Partners Lp (HMLP).

Rounding out the group are two closed-end funds - Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF):

Dividends:

The two shipping LPs, HMLP and KNOP, have the highest yields in the group, at 10.79% and 10%, respectively, and should go ex-dividend on ~1/31/20. These higher yields aren't surprising - the market usually demands higher yields from the shipping industry due to its volatility.

However, take a look at KNOP's 67% payout ratio - it's one of the lowest in the shipping industry. We've held KNOP for years, and it has been "steady as she goes" - management has held the quarterly payout at $.52 since Q3 '15.

HMLP has held its quarterly payout at $.44 since Q2 '18. We converted the distributable cash flow/distribution coverage factors to dividend payout ratios for all of these vehicles.

RTLR just IPO'd in May 2019, and has only paid one quarterly dividend thus far, a regular $.25 payout, together with a pro rated $.09.

There has been a negative bias toward energy-related stocks over the past few years. However, many energy-related stocks have caught a bid over the past month, and so far in 2020, due to the OPEC production cut agreement, and lower supplies. The switch to a C-Corp structure vs. the MLP model may also have given certain energy-related firms a lift recently.

NOTE: Due to its short history, RTLR's payout ratio is based upon management's 2020 free cash flow projections, and it assumes that the $.25 payout will remain flat in 2020. We detailed this further in one of our early January 2020 articles.

The two CEFs, RQI and UTF, both pay monthly, with very similar yields of ~6.8%. We used total net investment income plus realized capital gains as the basis for their payout ratios.

Dividends:

Options:

Our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables can give you more details about these two options-selling trades for RTLR.

Since RTLR has a shorter record, you may be interested in hedging your bet on it. This May 2020 trade offers a call premium of $.95, nearly 2X the two quarterly $.25 distributions that should go ex-dividend during this period.

Your static yield would be ~8.4% during this four-month trade, or 25.57% annualized:

If you're less bullish on RTLR, a more conservative approach is to sell cash secured puts below its price/share. RTLR's May $15.00 put strike pays $.55, giving you an 11.15% annualized yield, with a breakeven of $14.45, which is 3.14% above its 52-week low:

Valuations:

All 3 energy vehicles have a lower than average price/DCF, with RTLR being the lowest, at 5.15X, followed by KNOP, at 6.7X, and HMLP being the highest, at 8.06X.

Other than price/sales, RTLR has the lowest valuations and is selling at book value.

Financials:

HMLP leads for ROE, but RTLR has, by far, the lowest debt leverage, since it has very little debt thus far - that's why there's that 361X EBITDA/interest coverage ratio listed below. The two shipping stocks have the highest margins in the group.

Target Prices and Discounts To NAV:

RTLR, has the biggest upside spread, at 18.59%, between its current price and analysts' average price target, followed by HMLP, at 9.39%, with KNOP much closer to its average price target. All 3 companies should report Q4 '19 earnings in February.

The two CEFs are both selling at a discount to net asset value, NAV, with RQI showing a -5.67% discount, which is deeper than its one-year -2.67% average, and a bit deeper than its three-year -5.37% average discount to NAV.

UTF's current -3.74% discount to NAV is slightly deeper than its one-year -3.32% average, but isn't as deep as its three-year -6.45% average:

