HCA Healthcare Acquires Valify For Spend Optimization Tech

HCA stock appears fully valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the transaction, HCA is gaining technology to help it contain its ancillary costs.

Valify has developed software to assist healthcare systems in analyzing and reducing procurement costs.

Quick Take

HCA Healthcare (HCA) has announced the acquisition of Valify for an undisclosed amount.

Valify has developed a spend management and analytics system for healthcare providers.

With the deal, HCA is acquiring new technology for cost containment in ancillary areas of its care facilities operations.

Target Company

Frisco, Texas-based Valify was founded to create a web-based platform that assists healthcare system purchasers to make improved purchasing decisions in an environment of increasingly complex decision-making processes.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Heckler, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Director - Business Development, Texas Purchasing Coalition and Managing Partner at Encore.

Below is an overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: Valify

Valify’s primary offerings include:

Valify Marketplace

Purchased Services Assessment

Project Tracker

Sourcing Collaboration Suite

Data Benchmarks

Investors have invested at least $2.8 million and included Frist Cressey Ventures, Meridian Street Capital, and 5Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the market for global procurement software is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2023.

Within the procurement software market, the spend analysis software segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the period.Additionally, increased adoption of machine learning [AI] and blockchain technologies are expected in the years ahead.

Major vendors that provide competitive software in the procurement software market include:

Coupa Software (COUP)

IBM (IBM)

Oracle (ORCL)

SAP SE (SAP)

Infor

Epicor

Zycus

JDA SOftware

Mercateo

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

HCA Healthcare didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 HCA Healthcare had $559 million in cash and equivalents and $45.4 billion in total liabilities of which long-term debt was $34.1 billion.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.2 billion.

In the past 12 months, HCA Healthcare’s stock price has risen 11.8% vs. the U.S. Healthcare industry’s rise of 15.3% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 25.4%, as the HCA chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eight of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has varied but remains similar to management’s sentiment, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $49,940,000,000 Enterprise Value $87,450,000,000 Price / Sales 1.01 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.75 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 9.11 Earnings Per Share $10.00 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,970,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate 8.97%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $152 versus the current price of $147, indicating they are potentially currently fully valued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

HCA acquired Valify to bring its cost analysis and reduction technologies in-house for its 184 hospitals and other 2,000 sites of care.

As HCA’s CFO Bill Rutherford stated in the deal announcement,

Valify’s advanced analytical platform will help us identify and pursue opportunities to decrease the overall cost to provide healthcare services. We look forward to working with the Valify team to further develop their offerings to benefit all of their clients.

The above quote hints that HCA will continue to allow Valify’s clients to use the software, although in what form and for how long is an unknown. Acquirers have been known to fork the acquired company’s software to continue development for their own purposes, while retaining the client system little changed for a period of time before sunsetting it.

I see the deal as primarily for HCA’s internal benefit, as Valify will help it understand and contain costs ‘to better manage resources in ancillary areas.’

Those ancillary areas can add up. While Valify won’t move the needle on HCA’s stock, the deal shows management is willing to invest in new technologies that help the bottom line.

HCA’s stock appears fully valued at its current level given the generous assumptions of my DCF as shown above, so my bias on the stock is NEUTRAL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.