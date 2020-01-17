Even Bulls Are Selling Tesla At A $90 Billion Market Cap

It's easy to see that Tesla is just about the most controversial stock in the history of stocks, so I don't expect to change anyone's mind with this simple article. That being said, a recent announcement by a Tesla bull gives us the chance to "take stock" and see think about what these numbers mean.

As I'll described below, even taking facts and assumptions in the light most favorable to Tesla, it's easy to see why even long-time bulls don't want to own the stock anymore. Because the numbers don't justify this share price even if you give Tesla the benefit of the doubt, I see significant downside to share price from here.

1. When a long-time bull sells, pay attention

Seth Weintraub is the editor and publisher of Elektrek.co, one of the internet's most supportive sources of information about Tesla. I was surprised to see the following tweet in my feed:

2. What does a $95 billion market cap mean?

Because Tesla is growing on an absolute basis, it's hard to compare current earnings to reach a market cap. But what we can do is take the current market cap, divide by a p/e multiple and then see what kind of earnings this company needs to produce in order to justify the share price.

Once again taking everything in the light most favorable to Tesla, let's say they deserve the same earnings multiple as the world's most profitable, most beloved company Apple (AAPL) which currently trades at about 23 times earnings ex-cash. So first and foremost, the market is demanding earnings equal to an un-discounted $95 billion divided by 23 or $4.1 billion of earnings. The questions that matter if we want to be bullish are "when and how would Tesla get to $4.1 billion in earnings?"

Two analysts I look up to Elazar Advisors and Pierre Ferragu both have higher earnings estimates than what I'm about to describe, but this is the best optimistic view I can come up with in a transparent manner without too much guesswork. This is the financial summary taken from Tesla's Q3 earnings release, and I've circled the numbers I want to discuss:

As you can see, Tesla had an automotive gross profit of $1,222 million, operating expenses of $930 million and an income from operations of $261 million. (Solar City and any other businesses appeared to have a negative gross margin of $30 million, but I'm leaving that out of this back-of-the-envelope discussion).

For the fourth quarter which saw unit sales almost 10% higher, I'm willing to just assume that gross profit would be 10% higher, ie $1,3444 million. This assumes that it cost the same amount to make the cars and they sold them for the same price. It does not award the company further operating leverage, so if you thought for example they made 10% more cars with the same number of employees and the same amount of equipment, gross margins would be meaningfully higher. Assuming operating expenses (R&D, SG&A, etc.) were the same, we'd expect to see $414 of income from operations in the fourth quarter, after $180 million of interest expense and 15% taxes, that's about $200 million of net income.

So first and foremost, if we assume everything went as well in Q4 as they say it did in Q3, that's $200 million in net income in one quarter and you can annualize that charitably to $800 million. So that's not going to be good enough to support the current valuation.

As we saw above, increasing automotive revenue and gross profit by 10% has an out-sized effect on profits. So I'm going to present a VERY simplistic scenario for Tesla sales to continue to grow 10% a quarter and estimate earnings:

This is a very simplistic way to estimate earnings, but it's pretty favorable to Tesla. So this is to say that if everything else were held constant but they improved on Q4's total of 107,000 deliveries, they would earn just over two billion dollars next year. To be clear, that means Tesla has to sell 117,000 cars in Q1, 129,000 in Q2, 142,000 in Q3 and 156,000 cars in Q4. To that end, this $2 billion number calls for total sales next year of 544,000. So to see more than $2 billion in profits, they either have to sell more cars than that or sell them at better prices. That's almost a 50% year-over-year increase in sales. Even if all that happens, at the current market cap, that's still a multiple of 47 times next year's earnings.

I want to point something else out there. If Tesla sells 156,000 cars in Q4 this way and earns $729 million, they'll be earning almost $4,700 per car. That's more profitable than every mass market car manufacturer that I'm aware of by a factor of 50%. This article from 2015 described Toyota (TM) as earning $2700 per car. According to information provided by the company, in 2018 Daimler earned $7.6 billion Euros selling 3.4 million units, but 1/3 of this was from other than passenger vehicle sales; so they earned roughly $5 billion Euros on 3.4 million cars sold for an average or $1,750 in profits per car.

Moving this analysis forward another year of continued growth by 10% every quarter yields:

which gets you $4,766 million - somewhat higher than the $4.1 billion in earnings needed to justify a 23x price/earnings multiple. But what would that mean? It requires quarterly sales of 171k, 189k, 207k and 229k for a total 2021 sales of 796,000 units. That's more than double the number of cars they sold this year, and they would have make them with the exact same costs of machinery, personal and facilities, etc. That's just beyond the range of reasonable of assumptions about how a business works. It is extremely unlikely that a professional manufacturing operation that could just simply double production with no additional fixed costs or staffing. (The accounting aficionados should have already pounced on what I've written so far, but yes, I know MANY fixed costs are included in cost of goods sold.)

3. Where do we go from here?

The description above was based on what I called the most favorable assumptions for Tesla and I showed how it I think it's unlikely to reach the kinds of numbers that would support this valuation.

Over the last three months, the price of Tesla has increased by more than 100%. While that's certainly a remarkable result, viewed in the context of other highly shorted stocks, it's actually not that unusual. Chinese electric manufacturer NIO (NIO)'s stock is up more than 150% over the same period of time despite the fact that the company's bonds were trading at a discounted price of 50 cents on the dollar as of yesterday. I'm short shares of Mallinckrodt (MNK) a generic drug manufacturer with outstanding opioid liabilities and a high debt load (long-dated bonds trade in the 30s and the maturity due in 3 months is in the highs-70s) and it's share price is up almost 75%. And the broader stock market (SPY) is up almost 10%. None of these stocks have the same individual reasons to celebrate that Tesla does. I just don't think there's anyway to separate the rapid stock price appreciation from the aggressive and wide-spread rally in risk assets everywhere.

Whatever the cause of this rally (looking at you, Federal Reserve!), I expect the un-wind to be sure in coming and just as rapid as the rally. But on the way down, I expect people who were previously optimistic to start asking hard questions about some of the darlings of this rally, and that could mean much greater downside for Tesla than just $300 per share. But the real bear case is a subject for another article; all I wanted to do here was talk about why even Tesla bulls no longer feel the bull case justifies this share price.

I am short Tesla (TSLA) and I expect the price to decline more than 50% in the next year.

