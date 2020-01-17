Netflix: The Moment Of Truth

One of the more intriguing earnings reports this season will come on Tuesday afternoon when streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) reports its fourth quarter results. With a number of major competitors launching during Q4 2019, and more coming this year with some other big events, investors want to know if the growth story is still intact. Today, I'll examine current expectations and look at what Netflix needs to report to give shares a chance at moving back towards their all-time highs.

As of Thursday, the average street estimate called for Q4 revenues of $5.45 billion, a little more than 30% growth over the prior-year period. Earnings per share are forecast to rise to $0.52 from the year ago figure of $0.30. Netflix management guided to 7.6 million global streaming paid net additions for the period, seen here in the Q3 investor letter, which would put the company at just under 166 million total.

It would not surprise me if the EPS number comes in below expectations though, thanks to a stronger Euro resulting in a loss on the Euro bonds, just like Q3 2019 saw a large beat, thanks to a gain on the debt revaluation there. However, investors should look beyond the headline here and see what the bottom line looks like after the debt adjustment, as that provides the true picture as to how profitability is coming along.

Investors want to see if the launches of Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Disney+ (DIS) during Q4 had a major impact on Netflix's subscriber base. Interestingly enough, the 7.6 million forecast for the quarter was the exact same guidance we got in the year ago period, and Netflix beat that number by more than one million. However, as the graphic below shows, the company has missed its forecast the last two quarters.

(Source: Q3 investor letter linked above)

Beyond Q4, Netflix also has to show that its subscriber growth is not starting to suffer from competition. In addition to the services mentioned above, 2020 is also going to see new entrants such as HBO Max, Peacock, Quibi, etc. Netflix management has mostly shrugged off competition in the past, as evidenced by its success despite others in the space like Hulu and Amazon (AMZN) Prime. However, these recent and upcoming launches are some deep-pocketed competitors and provide a larger threat than in the past. The 2020 subscriber forecast for Netflix may also be slightly hurt by the Summer Olympics and, potentially, the US election cycle.

One of the biggest questions I have is how much the cash burn situation will improve this year. The latest 2019 forecast called for $3.5 billion to be burned in 2019 and for less than that this year, but what are the actual numbers? While we are finally starting to see the company generate some meaningful profitability, that hasn't yet resulted in positive free cash flow, thanks to all of the content spending. That has meant a large amount of debt in recent years, not to the point where investors should be worried yet, but you would like to see the trend improve in the next year or two.

As for Netflix shares, they remain at the upper end of their multi-year range but are considerably off their all-time highs as seen below. The stock is currently about $25 above its 50-day moving average, a short-term trend line that is rising, and the 200-day is about $10 above the 50-day. A good report next week would likely send both of these trend lines higher, providing near-term support for the stock. However, a bad report probably sends the stock back below $300, with the 50-day line rolling over and potentially providing some resistance in the coming months.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, Netflix's moment of truth comes next week when the company reports its fourth quarter earnings. Will the subscriber growth story remain intact, or will competition start to eat away in meaningful numbers? That's the key question investors are looking to hear about, and how it will filter down into the financial results. With the stock having recently rallied with the market, investors are hoping that growth remains strong and cash burn comes down, so Netflix cannot afford a third straight subscriber miss. What do you see Netflix reporting next week? I look forward to your comments below.

