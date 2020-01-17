Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/15/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/15/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Osmotica Pharm (OSMT);

Lovesac (LOVE), and;

Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Merus (MRUS), and;

BroadVision (BVSN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc (ICMB);

Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);

Walmart (WMT);

Varonis Systems (VRNS);

SNAP (SNAP);

Shake Shack (SHAK);

RealPage (RP);

OKTA (OKTA);

ServiceNow (NOW);

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and;

Merck & Co. (MRK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Trinity Industries (TRN), and;

JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Altchem BO Osmotica Pharm OSMT JB* $6,250,000 2 Boze Brandon B DIR,BO Trinity Industries TRN AB $2,538,104 3 Bvf Partners LP BO Merus MRUS B $1,257,616 4 Esw Capital BO BroadVision BVSN B $402,105 5 Heyer Andrew R DIR,BO Lovesac LOVE B $256,256 6 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $119,918 7 Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic BO Apollo Medical AMEH AB $78,825 8 Cumming John D DIR Crimson Wine CWGL AB $67,610 9 Steinberg Joseph S DIR,BO Crimson Wine CWGL AB $63,870 10 Investcorp Bdc Holdings BO Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc ICMB B $35,160

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Spiegel Evan CEO,DIR,BO SNAP SNAP AS $50,084,660 2 Sokoloff Jonathan D DIR Shake Shack SHAK AS $48,092,036 3 Dondero James D BO NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF S $9,922,984 4 Lore Marc E VP Walmart WMT AS $9,852,265 5 Gerberding Julie L VP Merck & Co. MRK AS $9,118,865 6 Winn Stephen T CB,CEO,BO RealPage RP AS $8,539,259 7 Luddy Frederic B DIR ServiceNow NOW AS $6,678,359 8 Faitelson Yakov CEO,CB,DIR Varonis Systems VRNS AS $5,441,803 9 Erdoes Mary E CEO JPMorgan Chase JPM AS $4,058,163 10 Losch William E CFO OKTA OKTA AS $3,953,266

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.