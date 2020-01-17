Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/15/20

Includes: AMEH, BVSN, LOVE, MRUS, OSMT
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/15/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February, and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Osmotica Pharm (OSMT);
  • Lovesac (LOVE), and;
  • Apollo Medical (AMEH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Merus (MRUS), and;
  • BroadVision (BVSN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc (ICMB);
  • Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Varonis Systems (VRNS);
  • SNAP (SNAP);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • RealPage (RP);
  • OKTA (OKTA);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF), and;
  • Merck & Co. (MRK).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trinity Industries (TRN), and;
  • JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Altchem

BO

Osmotica Pharm

OSMT

JB*

$6,250,000

2

Boze Brandon B

DIR,BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

AB

$2,538,104

3

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Merus

MRUS

B

$1,257,616

4

Esw Capital

BO

BroadVision

BVSN

B

$402,105

5

Heyer Andrew R

DIR,BO

Lovesac

LOVE

B

$256,256

6

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$119,918

7

Allied Physicians Of California A Profession Medic

BO

Apollo Medical

AMEH

AB

$78,825

8

Cumming John D

DIR

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$67,610

9

Steinberg Joseph S

DIR,BO

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$63,870

10

Investcorp Bdc Holdings

BO

Investcorp Credit Mgt Bdc

ICMB

B

$35,160

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Spiegel Evan

CEO,DIR,BO

SNAP

SNAP

AS

$50,084,660

2

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$48,092,036

3

Dondero James D

BO

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NHF

S

$9,922,984

4

Lore Marc E

VP

Walmart

WMT

AS

$9,852,265

5

Gerberding Julie L

VP

Merck & Co.

MRK

AS

$9,118,865

6

Winn Stephen T

CB,CEO,BO

RealPage

RP

AS

$8,539,259

7

Luddy Frederic B

DIR

ServiceNow

NOW

AS

$6,678,359

8

Faitelson Yakov

CEO,CB,DIR

Varonis Systems

VRNS

AS

$5,441,803

9

Erdoes Mary E

CEO

JPMorgan Chase

JPM

AS

$4,058,163

10

Losch William E

CFO

OKTA

OKTA

AS

$3,953,266

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMEH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.