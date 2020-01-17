Aphria: Clearing The Deck

The company now has more realistic revenue targets and is positioned to resume growth.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) headed into FQ2 results with unrealistically high FY20 guidance, and the company was forced to clear the deck on guidance for the year despite solid cannabis results. The stock is paying the price for a massive cut in guidance, but this move is what investors need in order to find Aphria appealing around $5.

Unrealistic Expectations

The Canadian cannabis company came into the FQ2 results with guidance for FY20 revenues of C$650 million to C$700 million. After a FQ1 report of C$126 million and the lack of real catalysts before the fiscal year ends in May, the prospects for substantial growth were very limited.

For FQ2, Aphria actually reported impressive net cannabis revenue growth sequentially. The company generated C$34 million in cannabis revenues, up 9% from the prior quarter.

Due to issues with the CC Pharma distribution business in Germany, distribution revenues were down about C$9 million sequentially, causing total revenues to decline to C$120 million. Even without this headwind outside of the cannabis sector, Aphria wasn't going to generate the sequential revenue growth to reach C$650 million.

For this reason, the company was obviously set up to cut guidance. Aphria cut revenue estimates by C$75 million to C$575 million to C$625 million for FY20.

To reach C$600 million, Aphria has to generate over C$354 million in revenues in the last two quarters of the year. To reach those numbers, the Canadian cannabis company has to hit the following quarterly revenue targets:

FQ3 - C$154 million

FQ4 - C$200 million

FY20 - C$600 million

These growth targets are impressive, and investors probably have major concerns about the catalysts to generate such growth. Those catalysts will be covered below, but some keys to hold the company over until growth kicks in are the strong financials.

In the process, EBITDA targets were roughly cut in half. Aphria now expects FY20 EBITDA of C$35 million to C$42 million, down from a forecast of C$88 million to C$95 million.

An investor really needs to focus on the actual results versus these forecasts. For FQ2, Aphria generated an adjusted EBITDA of C$3.4 million from cannabis operations and a total EBITDA of C$1.9 million due to investments in business development.

Source: Aphria FQ2'20 earnings release

The cannabis company boosted cannabis gross margins to 56.6%, up from only 49.8% in the prior quarter. Aphria sold 7,062 kg in the quarter, up from 5,969 kg in FQ1. The best part of the report was a shift away from a focus on pure kg numbers, whether cultivation or sales.

Both the cash costs were down, and the average selling price per gram for adult use declined. At the same time, Aphria took a margin hit from having to buy wholesale cannabis prior to the Aphria Diamond facility hitting full production capabilities.

Big Catalysts

The biggest positive catalysts for the Canadian cannabis sector are what makes the stock appealing, while these catalysts further highlight the problems with Aphria hitting reduced FY20 financial targets. The company listed the following four reasons for cutting FY20 targets:

Slower retail store rollout in Ontario.

Temporary banning of vape products in Alberta.

Higher costs of third-party supply while awaiting Alpha Diamond production ramp.

Lower distribution revenue from CC Pharma due to new regulations in Germany.

The big issue is the first two parts to the warning. Ontario regulators now have a plan to roll out more retail stores in the province, but the ramp-up won't start until April and will only allow 25 new stores per month. In addition, the Cannabis 2.0 rollout is getting off to a slow start as Alberta has a temporary ban on vapes, and Quebec has already banned vapes along with most other 2.0 products.

Aphria just reported the quarter for the period ending November 30, so the company isn't going to see much benefit from new Ontario stores or Cannabis 2.0 products this fiscal year. Note, the lack of Ontario stores is impactful to the Cannabis 2.0 rollout as the vast majority of the population won't have easy access to vapes.

The Aphria Diamond facility obtained Health Canada approval back in November and brings total cultivation capacity up to 255,000 kg. The new facility adds 140,000 kg of capacity when product reaches market early 2020.

The facility should lower production costs, while the company has nearly C$500 million of cash on the balance sheet to support growth. An additional plan to monetize non-core assets places Aphria in one of the best financial positions in the industry to reap the benefits from mid-year 2020 catalysts.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aphria has cleared the deck and reset investor expectations. Unfortunately, these catalysts just don't line up for Aphria reaching reduced FY20 guidance of C$600 million revenues.

The company hitting the low end target of C$575 million appears problematic, but the stock appears positioned correctly at a market cap of $1.3 billion and FY20 sales targets of $440 million and solid growth predictable for FY21. The stock is a buy at $5.

