Morgan Stanley: Great, If Not For Valuation

However, for comparable quality in banking but with a more diversified business model, I continue to prefer JPM as a buy-and-hold play.

Morgan Stanley wrapped up 2019 by delivering one of the most impressive all-around beats of the past five years at least.

After strong results posted by peers JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), yet another bank impressed with its fourth quarter performance.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) wrapped up 2019 by delivering the widest revenue beat of the past five years at least. Supported by expanding margins, adjusted EPS of $1.20 also topped consensus, this time by a respectable 18 cents that was among the widest gaps to expectations in recent memory.

Credit: company's website

Good quarter to be a bank

In my view, there is no question that a favorable macroeconomic landscape has helped banks perform at their peak in 4Q19. Although Morgan Stanley has little to no direct exposure to consumer activity, particularly outside the high net worth market, the company's large wealth management segment (43% of total revenues) recovered well from the first nine months of 2019 that had been mediocre at best for the New York-based bank.

That said, I believe the bulk of the top-line beat can be credited to Morgan Stanley's institutional businesses. For starters, the comparable fourth quarter of 2018 had been a rough one for underwriting, sales, and trading due to the many macro-level headwinds at the time: rising interest rates, weak market performance in equities and fixed income, and the government shutdown. Hopping over a low bar was not a problem for Morgan Stanley in 4Q19, particularly now that concerns over the trade war and Brexit have eased.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

And then, of course, there were the benefits of public and private markets that performed superbly last quarter. I calculate that Morgan Stanley produced nearly $1 billion in extra investment revenues across the bank's institutional securities and investment management segments, representing about 40% of the total top-line growth YOY. Driving these numbers were mark-to-market gains from corporate lending and carried interest earned on an IPO in Asia.

Lastly, operating margins expanded by an impressive 340 bps, the most noticeable improvement that I can recall since I started covering the company, in 2017. Not surprisingly, compensation expenses shot through the roof, which seems consistent with the aggressive growth in revenues. However, non-compensation costs remained flat YOY, allowing Morgan Stanley to benefit from operating leverage. See non-GAAP P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings report

Valuation could be a problem

Since my most recent bullish article on MS, dated October 17 of last year, the stock has skyrocket by about 30% - leaving the overall banking sector (KBE) in the dust, at a gain of only 6%. Current-year P/E moved from the high single digits to a bit over 11x.

Also interesting to note in the chart below, buying MS proved to be a great move only when market cap lagged book value by a wide margin (e.g. mid-2012 and late 2016), as the two metrics have consistently converged over the past ten years. Since October 2019, Morgan Stanley's market value has leaped ahead of book very quickly and now commands a sizable premium seen recently only in early 2018 - in hindsight, a terrible time to pull the trigger on MS shares.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, from a business fundamentals perspective, MS may seem like a good investment at first glance. The bank's performance in 4Q19 was perhaps the best since the recovery from the Great Recession. However, I turn a bit skeptical of such high valuations for a company whose revenues are highly dependent on institutional and high net worth clients, both of which could suffer from an eventual deterioration in macro fundamentals.

While I recognize the quality of the company and the robustness of its recent financial results, I choose to remain neutral on MS, in great part due to valuation concerns. For comparable quality in banking but with more business diversification (client base and geography), I continue to prefer JPM as a long-term, buy-and-hold play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.