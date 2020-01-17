Logansport Financial: Still Plodding Along

Metrics say this bank is undervalued, so it may provide a capital gain along with the dividend.

The stock price has languished for four years but two significant special dividends have been declared, creating an average 5.5% yearly return.

I have nine regional bank stocks in my portfolio and expected to sit back until the annual reports start appearing (early February), at which time I will update the performance and expectations for the holdings. But I always look for ideas concerning small banks and stumbled across a great presentation entitled Regional Bank Trading Data that was generated by Banks Street Partners. Even more exciting, the presentation is dated December 31, 2019, so it is literally hot off the press. Unless otherwise noted, all information in Tables 1, 2, 5, and 6 comes from this presentation.

The presentation covers regional bank statistics over 18 states, mostly in the Southeast. As I don’t have a bank from that area in my portfolio, I thought this would be a great time to add one.

My requirements for the new bank were the following:

A dividend rate that is better than most. I looked for a bank that paid greater than 3% but less than 4%. Less than $1 billion in assets and not covered by analysts. A small number of branches. Located in the South, but not in a state that is already represented in the portfolio.

So, I looked through the presentation chart from each of the 18 states and I immediately discarded Ohio and Pennsylvania, as they are not my definition of the South. There were no banks in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas that met the criteria. And I already had Calvin Taylor Bank in Maryland, North American Savings Bank in Missouri, and First Virginia Bank in Virginia. This left me with Tables 1 and 2, which give information and performance for seven banks located in six states.

Table 1: Bank Stocks Passing Filters

State Name Symbol Location Branches Assets (Mil) Yield GA Thomasville Bank OTCPK:THVB Thomasville 3 $953 3.04% IN Logansport Financial Corp. OTCPK:LOGN Logansport 1 $186 3.31% IN DSA Financial Corp. OTCPK:DSFN Lawrenceburg 1 $132 3.09% KY Boyle Bancorp OTCPK:BYLB Danville 13 $558 3.44% SC Bank of South Carolina Corp. BKSC Charleston 5 $453 3.41% TN First Community Corp. OTCPK:FCCT Rogersville 7 $174 3.52% WV Citizens Financial Corp. OTCPK:CIWV Elkins 6 $283 3.78%

Table 2: Bank Financial Data

Symbol TBV P/B Price Worth Diff THVB $12.83 362% $46.50 $15.40 -$31.10 LOGN $39.25 102% $40.00 $40.82 $.82 DSFN $11.06 128% $14.12 $11.50 -$2.62 BYLB $68.65 114% $78.00 $82.38 $4.38 BKSC $9.25 202% $18.68 $9.62 -$9.06 FCCT $8.63 82% $7.07 $8.98 $1.91 CIWV $11.37 140% $15.88 $11.82 -$4.06

In Table 2, worth is calculated using average P/B values for the region as given by the presentation. My metrics (Table 4) use a different average P/B value, thus my interpretation of a bank’s worth is different than the table above. The Diff field is merely the projected worth of the bank minus the price. If the field is negative, the price is already higher than the bank is worth based on averages, and I will preclude that bank from any further discussion. This eliminates Thomasville Bank, DSA Financial, Bank of South Carolina, and Citizens Financial.

Let me quickly note that I’m sure there’s a good reason Thomasville Bank is selling at almost four times book value or Bank of South Carolina selling at twice, but my simple tools and elementary analysis skills can’t delve into that.

I will use my discretion and also eliminate Boyle Bancorp, as I could not find more than two years of financial data on its website. It may be there, I just couldn’t find it, and I like for the banks to have a few years of data available that I can easily peruse. Again, not a criticism, as it is the bank’s right to display the data as they want. And the data is probably somewhere out there - I just don’t like having to search for it.

So, we are left with Logansport Financial and First Community Corporation. After looking at the data, I believe both have a potential place in a portfolio, albeit for different reasons. Today I will look at LOGN, which is the conservative choice. First Community Corporation will be discussed in a future article.

Logansport Financial Corp. is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a one-branch bank located in Logansport, Indiana, approximately halfway between Indianapolis and Chicago. Currently, the bank holds 22.90% of the total deposits in Cass County, statistically tied for first with locally owned Security Federal Savings Bank. It was founded in 1925, became a mutual savings bank in 1992 and then a stock savings bank in 1995. There is already a nice Seeking Alpha article on the bank written by Carlton Getz in October 2018 that is a good read.

Let’s start with the bank's capitalization in Table 3, which was difficult for me to find, but I did locate the most recent numbers.

Table 3: LOGN Capitalization

Capital Ratios Min Req 2019 (3rd) Total Capital Ratio 8.00% 18.59% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 8.00% 17.34% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 5.00% 12.11%

The bank is well above the required capitalization.

Table 4 provides the bank's financials and ratios from the Annual and Quarterly Press Releases. I was unable to locate formal annual reports from the website, but the releases contain all the information I needed.

Table 4: LOGN Financials

LOGN (Thousands) 2019 (3rd) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $186,183 $173,245 $168,500 $170,388 Liabilities $162,125 $149,536 $145,699 $148,010 Shareholder Equity (Total) $24,058 $23,709 $22,801 $22,378 Total Loans Outstanding $122,081 $108,372 $107,897 $118,792 Non-Performing Loans $337 $293 $524 $868 Deposits $160,430 $148,049 $141,028 $144,170 Shares Outstanding 612,989 621,022 619,773 619,525 Net Interest Income $4,340 $6,294 $6,345 $6,446 Provisions for Loan Losses $0 $0 $21 $0 Noninterest Expense $3,549 $4,440 $4,354 $4,163 Total Noninterest Income $1,205 $885 $837 $648 Income Taxes $334 $508 $817 $880 Net Income (Total) $1,662 $2,231 $1,990 $2,051 Earnings/Share $2.71 $3.59 $3.21 $3.31 Dividends/ Share $3.80 $1.40 $3.18 $1.06 Share Price at Close of Period $39.35 $38.50 $40.00 $39.05 Yield 10.55% 3.64% 7.95% 2.71% Financial Ratios Shareholder Equity/Assets 12.92% 13.69% 13.53% 13.13% Book Value $39.25 $38.18 $36.79 $36.12 Loan/Deposit 76.10% 73.20% 76.51% 82.40% Efficiency Ratio 64% 62% 61% 59% Net Interest Margin 3.12% 3.68% 3.74% 3.76% Price/Earnings 10.91 10.72 12.46 11.80 Price/Book 1.00 1.01 1.09 1.08 Dividend Payout 105% 38.97% 99.04% 32.02% Return on Equity 9.29% 9.59% 8.81% 9.27% Return on Assets 1.20% 1.31% 1.17% 1.20% % of Non-Performing Loans/Total Loans 0.28% 0.27% 0.49% 0.73% Stock Valuation P/B $48.27 $46.96 $45.25 $44.43 P/E $38.84 $38.69 $34.58 $35.66 Buyout Valuation P/B $54.95 $53.45 $51.50 $50.57

There is nothing spectacular about the performance. Although the assets were up 7% last quarter over last year, shareholder equity only increased a little over one percent and book value increased three percent. The share price is basically the same as it was four years ago ($39.35 versus $39.05), so shareholders haven’t seen much of a capital gain.

But there are a couple of things I like. The Board of Directors paid two special dividends in the past three years, one of $2.00 in 2017 and another of $2.75 in 2019. So, even without price appreciation, a shareholder has received $9.44 in dividends for a return of 24% since 2016. Nothing to brag about, but for a conservative issue in a conservative portfolio, it’s done pretty well. Is this going to continue? I have no idea, but once shareholders get used to these things, it’s hard to pull them back.

The P/B is right around 1, which is very low for most banks regardless of the size and location. My estimate of the bank’s value is $38.84-48.27, with a buyout value of $54.95, so it is trading at the low end.

Next, we will compare the bank's performance to that of its peers. I have not used TCE before, but it was in the presentation, so I just added it into the tables. The tangible common equity ratio measures a firm's tangible common equity in terms of its tangible assets. It can be used to estimate a bank's sustainable losses before shareholder equity is wiped out. It is easily calculated - tangible shareholder equity divided by tangible assets. So, Logan has a TCE of 12.9%, indicating its assets would have to drop by that amount before there is no shareholder equity remaining.

Table 5: LOGN Compared to Other Banks < $500 Million Assets

Ratio Average LOGN NPA/Assets 0.74% .28% TCE 10.73% 12.9% ROA .88% 1.2% ROE 7.99% 9.29% NIM 3.70% 3.12% Efficiency Ratio 73.30% 64% Dividend Yield 1.80% 3.5% P/B 1.03 1.0 P/E 12.3 10.91

Compared to its peers asset-wise, the bank holds up very well. Of the nine categories, it is on the preferred side of the ledger in eight of them. Only in net interest margin does LOGN trail the other banks in the region with less than $500 million in assets. It outperforms in dividend yield and is undervalued using both the P/B (only slightly) and P/E averages.

Table 6: LOGN Compared to All Indiana Banks (Median Value)

Ratio Median LOGN Assets $788M $186M NPA/Assets 0.45% .26% TCE 10.63% 12.9% ROA 1.28% 1.2% ROE 10.67% 9.29% NIM 3.69% 3.12% Efficiency Ratio 63.6% 64% Dividend Yield 2.22% 3.5% P/B 1.204 1.0 P/E 12.8 10.91

Compared to all Indiana banks, LOGN still performs favorably. It stacks up well in most areas and only trails in ROE and NIM. Again, the bank outperforms in dividend yield and is undervalued according to both the P/B and P/E averages.

I will also add that Table 4 uses the average P/E nationwide, which is now 10.77, to calculate the P/E value. If the Table 5 value of 12.3 were used, the low-end value of LOGN would be $44.35 rather than $38.84. Using this value would indicate the bank is significantly undervalued at today’s close of $39.75.

I like the bank - it has a long history and seems to be well-run. The directors have taken care of shareholders with special dividends in two of the past three years, yet have still built the value, albeit slowly. This should be low risk, and if you set a price limit for today’s close ($39.75), I think you will, at the least, get another 24% return over the next four years. Not a huge gain, but you have to think the S&P will have a correction at some point, and I want to be in a conservative position at that time. And as a bonus, there may be significant upside if the valuations hold true.

As always, if you buy the stock, or any thinly traded security, always use a limit order so that you don’t pay an outrageous premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.