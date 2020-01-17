Energy Transfer: New Year, New Catalysts

I discuss these risks and catalysts in more detail here using an investor update released by the company after my previous article.

Reading the more than 200 comments showed themes about investors asking about specific risks and catalysts.

I recently wrote a successful article on Energy Transfer, discussing the company as a whole and its strong and sustainable yield.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a midstream company engaged in natural gas and propane pipeline transport. I recently analyzed Energy Transfer in a report, available here, discussing the company, its prospects, and its long-term potential. I recommend reading it before this article. The single-most common comment received on that report was questions about the mixture of the risks facing the company, along with the catalysts that make 2020 important.

Several days after that report, Energy Transfer released its first Investor Relations presentation of the decade. The purpose of this article is to use that new information to answer those questions.

(Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

Energy Transfer Overall Success

To discuss Energy Transfer as an investment decision in 2020, we need to begin by discussing the company's overall success and its ability to execute.

(Energy Transfer Results - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

For starters, it’s important to look at Energy Transfer’s asset base and how important that asset base is. Ignoring potential future scenarios, which we’ll discuss in the risks section, U.S. natural gas volumes have grown 50% over the past decade. Energy Transfer does not care about the price of natural gas, it only cares about the production and consumption.

This is especially important as the United States’ natural gas production grows - it can turn into a scenario where the United States turns into a natural gas exporter (think, the major Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG projects on the west coast of Australia). However, at the end of the day, this natural gas will need to move through Energy Transfer’s assets. As one of the largest midstream companies, the company’s assets are great.

Energy Transfer has a fully integrated platform spanning the entire midstream chain and has well-positioned assets where this exploration is. Having integrated assets allows the company’s assets and asset utilization to continue to be in high demand. The company’s overall success is in having these well-positioned assets and then having the growth opportunity from organic investments.

Energy Transfer is completing a multi-year capital spending program, and we’ll see in the catalysts the company’s potential. It expects additional earnings and projects to come along going forward. Past all this, Energy Transfer’s success defines how strong its financial program is. The company has a $36 billion market capitalization and roughly $45 billion in debt.

From this, the company is planning to retain cash flow, after the dividend of $2.5-3.0 billion/year which shows its cash generation abilities. That supports Energy Transfer’s almost double-digit dividend yield and continued growth in the future. This also shows its overall success in building an irreplaceable portfolio.

More importantly, it shows the company’s success at building a strong and irreplaceable portfolio of assets that generate significant cash flow.

Energy Transfer Financial Outlook

Energy Transfer’s overall success and its portfolio of assets have allowed the company to put together a respectable financial outlook.

(Energy Transfer Improved Financial Position - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

The company has been focused on its key financial metrics and improving its picture and rewards for shareholders. Energy Transfer’s credit rating has been revised to investment grade with a stable outlook, which is a respectable credit rating worth paying attention to. Its continued commitment to covering growth without debt is important and should help this.

Energy Transfer expects $2.5-3.0 billion per year in distributable cash flow after $2.4 billion in distributions (a significant 9% dividend yield). For a $36 billion company, paying a 9% dividend and having almost 10% of its market capitalization leftover towards growth projects or other things is important. It expects its long-term coverage ratio to remain at 1.7-1.9x.

So, as a quick overview, we can expect the company to continue paying off roughly $2.4 billion in dividends, growing at mid-single digits. At the same time, it will still have $2.5-3.0 billion in leftover cash flow. The company can put that towards growth or a variety of different things. This financial outlook shows Energy Transfer’s financial strength.

Energy Transfer Risks

Now let’s set aside the happy chatter and focus on talking about one of the main things commentators asked about - the potential risks for the company.

Let’s start with the first risk: the MLP model and selfish management. This issue is discussed by SL Advisors in deeper detail than I could in this article - I recommend reading their article here. However, the issue is that management effectively issues itself preferential treatment and stock when the opportunities present themselves. This is despite management’s large ownership of the stock.

Management not being fully aligned with shareholders is always a risk. However, it’s worth noting that management's large stake in the company (10+% ownership by the CEO alone) means that decisions that are completely against unitholders are unlikely.

However, another risk is the company’s setup as an MLP. More and more midstream companies are switching to being c-corps, and comments on the previous article even showed some readers were uninterested in MLPs. This is partially due the partnership tax structure and the Schedule K-1 tax form. For serious investors, I don’t think this is a major issue; however, it’s a risk against the overall investment profile.

One other major risk I want to discuss is climate change. Personal opinions aside, climate change is a fact-based and understood science with a massive body of research in support. However, that’s not the purpose of this post. The purpose is to highlight how the world is paying more attention to this. That attention could result in a lot of effort to move away from oil and natural gas.

(Potential Supply and Demand - Exxon Mobil)

The above image shows the oil and natural gas supply and demand profiles. Again, Energy Transfer doesn’t care about price, but the company also doesn’t care about new supply - rather, it cares about net volume. The above image shows Exxon Mobil's (XOM) outlook along with the demand, based on a maximum of a 2 degrees celsius scenario in terms of global warming and climate change.

As can be seen, natural gas and oil demand profiles will change significantly in a maximum of 2 degrees warming celsius scenario, which could change the growth opportunities for the company. This is an important risk factor to pay attention to.

Energy Transfer Important Catalysts

Despite these risks, Energy Transfer has a number of important catalysts. The first is the company’s recent major SEMG acquisition, which was a $5 billion acquisition.

The above image provides an indication of the acquisition. The transaction was immediately accretive for the company and will have no material credit impact. It will generate a significant aggregate of $500 million in DCF coverage over the next several years. This is significant - it’s enough for the company to cover all of its distribution increases from now until 2022 while growing its long-term profile.

Additionally, Energy Transfer is gaining significant different assets that combine well with the company’s assets. It is expecting significant $170+ million in cost synergies going forward. Those synergies will continue to support the DCF and cash flow. Additionally, the company has no real commodity price exposure here, highlighting the importance of the acquisition.

I recommend investors continue to pay close attention to the integration of this acquisition and the cash flow it generates in the next few years. Additionally, I recommend paying attention to seeing if the company can come up with an additional acquisition or two that have the same properties. This is especially true in the current priced market environment with companies like Wes Midstream (WES) (read about it here).

Another major catalyst to pay attention to is the completion of the company’s major capital spending program and the next phase of that.

(Energy Transfer Capital Spending - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation)

Energy Transfer had 2019 growth capital at a massive ~$4 billion. That was significant cash flow that the company managed to spend without the issuance of common equity or debt and supported an increase in its adjusted EBITDA. The company’s 2020E growth capital as a part of this remained incredibly strong. It planned to spend ~$3.6-3.8 billion in growth capital.

There are a number of significant projects here, including a number of the <$50 million additional projects. These smaller “bolt-on” projects tend to have much higher returns on capital employed. This is significant growth capital - in 2019-2020, the company will have spent almost 25% of its market cap on growth projects. In 2021+, the backlog shrinks (~$1.5 billion) but the 2019-2020 projects come on-line.

The financial benefit from these projects, especially in terms of placing Energy Transfer in a spot where it can grow and cover its dividend without using equity or debt is enormous (and places the company well for a c-corp conversion). This is the second major catalyst I recommend paying attention to.

Conclusion

In my last, extremely popular, article on Energy Transfer, there were a number of questions raised about both the risks and the catalysts to look towards. The point of this article is to address these and talk about why the company is a strong investment decision, using Energy Transfer’s first investment presentation of the decade.

Energy Transfer has some risks from management’s position along with climate change. However, it has an impressive network of assets and is focused on integrating the SEMG acquisition assets along with the company’s major capital program completing. These things combined should enable Energy Transfer to continue its strong dividend support and coverage, along with increases. It should also enable the company to adopt a growth plan without debt or equity issuances.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.