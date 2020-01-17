Toyota Remains A Value Stock Near A 52-Week High

It has the most valuable automotive brand in the world and is the tenth-largest company by revenue in the world.

Toyota Motor (TM) is currently trading just 3.47% below its 52-week high of $145.41. Despite this, the Japanese automaker is far from overvalued and may well prove to be a solid investment at this time.

Currently, Toyota's sponsored ADR on the NYSE is trading at a share price of $140.37. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Toyota's sponsored ADR on the NYSE trades at a share price of $140.37 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and offers a dividend yield of 2.56%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 9.91 and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.91%, which suggests the stock may be trading higher than fair value.

However, the current P/E is lower than the transportation equipment manufacturing sub-sector average of 24.23 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 24.21. Moreover, Toyota's price-to-cash flow ratio of 5.53 is at a discount to the sector average of 10.91, its price-to-book ratio of 1.10 is lower than the sector average of 4.23, and its price-to-sales ratio of 0.72 is lower than the sector average of 1.56. On these metrics, Toyota seems to be undervalued, making the question of fair value a pertinent one.

To determine fair value, first I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (11.52 / 15 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $182.30 (140.37 / 0.77 = 182.30). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.16 (11.52 / 9.91 = 1.16) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $121.01 (140.37 / 1.16 = 121.01).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.14 (2.91 / 2.56 = 1.14) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $123.13 (140.37 / 1.14 = 123.13). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $142.15 (182.30 + 121.01 + 123.13 /3 = 142.15). On the basis of this estimate, Toyota stock is trading just 1% below fair value.

Is Toyota worth it? An investor could be forgiven for asking the question, given the recent headlines that the company's U.S. unit sales for December were down 6.1%, that nearly 700,000 vehicles had to be recalled due to a faulty fuel pump, and the forecast made by TrueCar analyst Eric Lyman that U.S. auto sales across the board are projected to dip 0.8% in 2020. However, burrowing below the headline, Lyman goes on to say that such a dip is nothing to be too concerned about:

While sales will dip below the 17 million mark for the first time since 2014, when you look at the broader picture, 16.9 million vehicle sales are healthy.

Healthy is how I see Toyota's business prospects going forward, irrespective of short-term concerns such as those listed above. While plans for a prototype city of the future on the foothills of Mount Fuji have garnered many headlines recently, the company is also establishing itself as a force in the electric vehicle market. In November 2019, Toyota's green vehicle sales were 27,274 units, a 60% increase from November 2018's figure of 16,496 units.

Going forward, Toyota plans to sell 500,000 electric vehicles per year by 2025, and it also plans to have ten new EV models released by then. The 500,000 figure is lower than that proposed by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and Tesla (TSLA), but is sufficient to satisfy environmental regulations that China and Europe will apply. It fits with Toyota's ambition to have electric versions of every one of its vehicle models by 2025 and to have sold 5.5 million electric vehicles by 2030. Little wonder that EPS over the next five years is estimated to be 14.60%.

At $29.15 billion, the Toyota brand is the most valuable automotive brand in the world. Image provided by Talk Android.

This long-term strategy should pay off, since Toyota is aided by the fact that it has the most valuable automotive brand in the world (worth $29.15 billion), which makes it the tenth-largest company in the world by revenue, and this will enable Toyota to remain as productive and profitable as it has been over the past five years.

Year Revenue (¥) Revenue ($) Net Income (¥) Net Income ($) 2015 27.24 trillion 247.5 billion 2.17 trillion 19.7 billion 2016 28.4 trillion 258.1 billion 2.31 trillion 21 billion 2017 27.62 trillion 251 billion 1.83 trillion 16.6 billion 2018 29.38 trillion 267 billion 2.49 trillion 22.6 billion 2019 30.22 trillion 274.6 billion 1.88 trillion 17.1 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Toyota's Investor Relations page.

Quarterly results for the present financial year suggest that this profitability will continue despite setbacks such as those listed above.

2020 Quarter Revenue (¥) Revenue ($) Net Income (¥) Net Income ($) Q1 7.65 trillion 69.5 billion 682.97 billion 6.21 billion Q2 7.64 trillion 69.4 billion 592 billion 5.38 billion Total 15.29 trillion 138.9 billion 1.28 trillion 11.6 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Toyota's Investor Relations page.

Shareholders should, therefore, feel assured that not only is Toyota poised to remain as profitable as it has been, but that management has been able to effectively extract profits from operations and deliver returns to the shareholders. Operating income (trailing twelve months) of 8.46% is up from 8.16% the previous year, and return on equity (trailing twelve months) of 9.66% is not too far down from 9.81% the previous year. The dividend, which has been paid since at least 1995, fluctuates as per Toyota's dividend policy:

Toyota will strive to continue to pay stable dividends on its common shares aiming at a consolidated dividend payout ratio, defined as dividends per common share divided by net income attributable to Toyota Motor Corporation per common share, of 30%.

Toyota's ability to fund its venture into the electric vehicle market, maintain its dividend, and finance other projects seems assured on the evidence of its balance sheet. Long-term debt of ¥10.34 trillion ($94 billion) is more than offset by a net worth of ¥21 trillion ($190.8 billion), and total current liabilities of ¥17.93 trillion ($162.9 billion) are offset by total current assets of ¥18.98 trillion ($172.5 billion), cash-on-hand worth ¥3.98 trillion ($36.2 billion), short-term investments worth ¥2.21 trillion ($20.1 billion), and total accounts receivable of ¥9.34 trillion ($84.9 billion).

In summary, while negative headlines over short-term issues may have investors wondering about the wisdom of any investment in the auto sector, such concerns are misplaced in the case of Toyota. This is a financially strong company - the tenth largest by revenue worldwide - with the world's most valuable automotive brand, and is set to be a major player in the EV market going forward.

While it is close to its 52-week high, there is nothing wrong with buying Toyota now, trading as it is close to fair value, as this is a quality company at a favorable valuation compared to many other quality companies.

