Trying To Amplify High Income Through YYY

Many investors here on Seeking Alpha have found a niche trying to find closed-end funds with deep discounts to their net asset values. For investors who may be tired of doing that, Amplify has a solution for you. The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is a portfolio of 30 closed-end funds (CEFs) based on the ISE rules based index. The ISE High Income Index selects CEFs ranked highest overall in the following factors:

Yield Discount to Net Asset Value Liquidity

What YYY sells to shareholders is the discount of net asset values. As of September 30, 2019, the average CEF held by YYY traded at a 7.32% discount to net asset value. This seems very attractive to any yield hungry shareholder, but we need to look at the risk metrics and compare those risks to the yield and discount to net asset value.

Distribution Yield Sells

Investors sometimes get confused about what the difference is between distribution yield and the actual SEC Yield of the fund.

According to Investopedia, the distribution yield is the calculation of cash flow for an investment vehicle such as an ETF or Real Estate Investment Trust. The distribution yield provides a snapshot of yield available to investors from the given fund. However, the calculation can be skewed by special dividends or interest payments.

Dividend hungry investors focus and dwell on this number, believing this is a total return or interest payment. It is not. What the shareholder needs to focus on is the actual interest being paid, and the actual total return of the ETF or closed-end fund through price appreciation or depreciation. Wall Street knows exactly what it's doing. The street knows investors nearing retirement want dividends, and need dividends. However, this is very far from actual returns. Investors need to do their own research to determine if the product is simply returning capital to shareholders to increase that yield, or is actually underlying making more interest for shareholders. In the case of YYY, the distribution yield is indeed higher than the actual compounded annual total return.

The Asset Class Exposure

YYY offers investors exposure mostly to high-yield bond funds, and multi-sector bond funds. 47% of shareholder assets are invested in other high-yield closed end funds. Basically, you are buying a fund that owns other closed-end funds. Say that three times fast. Since the fund is in a sense a fund of funds, you are also paying a higher total expense ratio of 2.22% annually, to earn a 7.29% return. According to Portfolio Visualizer, the bond holdings of the underlying bond funds are roughly 74% non-investment grade. Let's take a look below at the actual top holdings as of January 14th:

Name Ticker CUSIP Shares Market Value % Market Value Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt Fd Com (EMD) 95766A101 740,716 $10,925,561 4.31% Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd Com (VTA) 46132R104 945,098 $10,920,607 4.30% Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr Fd Com Shs Ben In (BGB) 09257R101 739,670 $10,806,578 4.26% Templeton Global Income Fd Com (GIM) 880198106 1,749,771 $10,798,186 4.26% Liberty All Star Equity Fd Sh Ben Int (USA) 530158104 1,559,694 $10,777,485 4.25% Pgim High Yield Bond Fund Inc Com (ISD) 69346H100 694,115 $10,758,782 4.24% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fd Com (JFR) 67072T108 1,058,701 $10,744,227 4.23% Gabelli Divd & Income Tr Com (GDV) 36242H104 482,112 $10,717,349 4.22% Western Asset High Incm Opp Fd Com (HIO) 95766K109 2,096,228 $10,669,800 4.21% Pgim Global High Yield Fd Inc Com (GHY) 69346J106 708,185 $10,665,266 4.20%

For simplicity sake, take a look at the top two holdings of YYY. The first fund, Western Asset Emerging Markets Fund, has a CAGR of just 6.78% since 2008, while experiencing an annual standard deviation of 16.8%. The next fund focuses on mostly non-investment grade bank loans, VTA. Since 2008, VTA has a CAGR of 5.85% but experiences 16% annual volatility. Both of these closed-funds have experienced significant double-digit drawdowns since the Great Recession, as well. As you can see, the funds YYY owns have significant exposure to BBB and lower-rated debt instruments.

YYY Risk Metrics

The YYY ETF does a great job of offering investors a high-yield in the form of interest and distributions. However, when we look at the risk metrics to earn this 8.4% in current yield, we get a total different picture:

Metric YYY Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.52% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 6.44% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.48% Geometric Mean (annualized) 5.86% Volatility (monthly) 3.06% Volatility (annualized) 10.61% Downside Deviation (monthly) 1.83% Max. Drawdown -20.26% US Market Correlation 0.80 Beta(*) 0.74 Alpha (annualized) -4.13%

From 2013 to 2019, the YYY has produced no alpha, and has a max-drawdown of over -20%. I will say, I have seen much worse volatility numbers along with worse drawdowns. Nevertheless, you will experience a 3% monthly price volatility to earn an 8.40% average SEC yield. Most investors who purchase funds like YYY are nearing retirement, or are in retirement. While investors are being paid that 8.40% to own it, you will have to experience 10.61% in annual volatility and a total return of roughly 7.23%, which is less than the SEC yield. Just remember, the average credit quality of the fund is mostly BBB and lower. What happens if the economy experiences another recession, or worse, another financial crisis?

Assets Under Management Continue To Grow As Yield Drops

Before writing this article, I wanted to make sure I wasn't discussing a fund that was losing assets and popularity. Actually, you can see below it is quite opposite:

YYY continues to grow assets under management at a steady rate. Since 2016, the fund has seen its assets double. Even though the annual total return number is lower than the dividend yield, investors have not stopped buying shares. After considering all the facts above, does it make sense that YYY continues to see steady inflow of capital?

Looking Forward With YYY

Amplify is boosting investors' yield by purchasing closed-end funds with high distribution yields. Purchasing discounted closed-end funds within different asset allocations is interesting. However, YYY doesn't provide the risk-adjusted returns I am looking for. Investors are paying over 2.22% in total expenses to earn 8.4%, while experiencing over 10.6% annual volatility. If you own CEFs yourself, I strongly encourage you to take a look at the credit ratings of the bond issues the funds own, and look at diversifying more into higher-rated notes with better total return figures. Owning such a high concentrated amount of non-investment grade notes could create higher price volatility for shareholders in search of yield. For more information on YYY, please take a look at the funds prospectus and fact sheet before purchasing or selling shares in the future.

