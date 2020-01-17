Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended January 12, 2020

Frontier Lithium with strong results from drilling on the Spark Pegmatite at its PAK project.

Trevali tops the weekly charts with results from the 2019 drill program at its Caribou zinc mine.

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Caribou zinc-lead-silver mine in Canada

On January 6, Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) announced results from the 2019 drill program at its Caribou mine, and the best interception was 68.74m @ 7.19% Zn, 2.57% Pb, 0.32% Cu, 86.45g/t Ag and 2.13g/t Au from 527.75m in hole BR-1048. This is equal to 539(AuEq.)m, and this hole, together with hole BR-1048A, helped define a zone of thick and high-grade mineralization around drill hole BR-1014A from 2015:

(Source: Trevali Mining)

The drill campaign was focused on the delineation and conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated resources north of the current mineral reserves.

Caribou is located in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, and it includes a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit and a 3,000 tonne-per-day mill:

(Source: Trevali Mining)

As of 2018, the project had proven and probable reserves of 462.5 million pounds of zinc, 176.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.7 million ounces of silver.

In Q3 2019, Caribou produced 20.3 Mlbs of zinc and 7.5 Mlbs of lead, but the cost per pound was unimpressive.

(Source: Trevali Mining)

Overall, the mine accounts for around a fifth of Trevali’s zinc output.

2) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On January 9, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) released another batch of drill results from its Windfall Lake project, and the best interception was 2m @ 266g/t Au from 1,612m in hole OSK-19-1603-W5. This is equal to 532(AuEq.)m and came from the Triple 8 zone:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The company is currently focused on infill drilling and expansion drilling at the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, as well as deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system.

Windfall Lake is located near the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is among the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In November 2018, Osisko Mining released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which increased the project's resource to 754,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces in the inferred category:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In July 2018, the company posted the results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment, which had several robust figures:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The after-tax NPV stands at C$413 million using $1,300 per ounce, and the PEA doesn't include the down plunge extensions of Underdog, Lynx, Zone 27, as well as the Bobcat, Triple 8, and Windfall North zones.

Osisko plans to release the results of a feasibility study for the project in 2020.

3) PAK lithium project in Canada

On January 7, Frontier Lithium (OTC:HLKMF) released the remaining results of the second-phase drilling on the Spark Pegmatite at its PAK project, and the best interception was 144.2m @ 1.4% Li2O from 70.8m in hole DDH PL-045-19. This is equal to 426(AuEq.)m, and all four holes managed to intersect significant zones of spodumene pegmatite:

(Source: Frontier Lithium)

PAK is situated some 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario and is among the largest lithium projects in North America with a mineral resource estimate of 9.3 Mt averaging 2.04% Li2O:

(Source: Frontier Lithium)

In March 2018, the company posted the results of a preliminary feasibility study for PAK, and they included some impressive numbers:

(Source: Frontier Lithium)

However, 2019 was brutal for lithium prices, and the sector has been shunned by investors:

(Source: Metal Bulletin)

Conclusion

Trevali posted good drill results for its Caribou mine, and they form the basis for an upgrade of the latter’s reserves. I view Caribou mainly as a zinc mine with unimpressive costs. Zinc prices are low at the moment, and this is putting pressure on the mine’s financial performance as well as Trevali as a whole. If you believe that zinc prices are likely to recover in the near future, investing in Trevali is a way to ride the wave. However, I think that this is unlikely, as the metal is still tied to the fortunes of the global construction and auto industries.

The results from Osisko Mining’s one-million meter drill campaign at Windfall Lake are great, and I think the next reserve and resource update will show a significant improvement in grades and tonnage, with the average resource grade likely to be in the 8-9g/t range. I think that Windfall is an amazing project and that Osisko Mining is undervalued.

Frontier has been posting good exploration results over the past months, but this matters little due to the crash in lithium prices. Looking at the next several years, I’m a believer in hybrid vehicles, not fully electric ones, so I don’t think lithium prices will recover anytime soon. I’ll be avoiding the whole lithium mining sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.