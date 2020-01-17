Facebook Remains Undervalued

With a market seeing ambivalence after hitting new highs, some stocks remain strong bullish positions: Facebook is one such stock.

In my last article, when Facebook (FB) was trading at an all-time high at $178, I stated that FB would hit $200. That was after I raised FB’s target price to $189, back in March. So it seems I have a habit of calling for higher prices when FB hits news highs, and this article is no exception.

One thing I want to point out is that I only call for new highs when I think FB’s earnings expectations are lower than expected. Earnings move FB’s stock, which sounds obvious but only holds true. Thus FB is a rather rare stock in that predicting its earnings surprise helps us predict the direction of the stock, and the earnings trend is bullish for FB, despite the stock being at an all-time high.

Another thing to note is that FB tends to report its earnings in January. When it does so, the stock tends to rally. But even holding into this quarter’s earnings gives excess returns due to the phenomenon of pre-earnings drift, as you can see by FB’s seasonality (labels for y-axis above each chart):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo; right side refers to percentage changes in the stock)

When FB did not report in late January in my look-back period, it reported in early February. A delay of this sort is usually an intentional pushback of the earnings report, which is statistically bearish. Often, companies push their earnings reports back to delay bad news, and this holds true for weekly seasonality, too, as companies reporting on Friday evening tend to see selloffs (the theory is that companies hope fewer people are paying attention to earnings reports after the market closes for the weekend).

Thus, if you see FB pushing its earnings back to February, you should be cautious. Otherwise, be bullish. Or, at the very least, be long via January to ride the pre-earnings drift, and exit before the actual earnings report.

I should note that FB popped up on my watchlist this quarter because of its EPS growth being misaligned with analysts' estimates. The current earnings trend in FB should put its FQ4 EPS at somewhere between 2.6 and 2.9, but analysts are expecting a mere 2.5. This is without any significant macro downturns and in spite of the fact that FB is a market leader in the still growing sector of digital advertising; the analysts are giving too conservative of estimates. Indeed, FB has managed to surprise nearly every quarter, and my predicted EPS range falls above the consensus but in line with the trend:

Pre-earnings drift typically starts one month before earnings, and you can usually see the beginning of it by an upturn in the Chaikin oscillator, which is a (mathematical) derivative of the Chaikin money flow. We seem to be seeing this already, despite the market being flat in the first few trading days of 2020. This money flow momentum hints that a long position is worthwhile despite the all-time high:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

When the economy is strong, tech tends to prevail:

This is to say that for FB investors, watching the leading economic indicators is more important than watching the news, and this helps explain why FB has risen 2% over the last seven days while the general market remains flat. A war with Iran or a silly tweet here or there should not hurt FB’s bottom-line, which is essentially profits from digital advertising, a strong and growing industry. Only a weakening economy, which necessitates lower digital advertising budgets, can stunt FB’s growth.

Hence while many investors are expecting choppy trading after the market hit new highs and stalled on political news, I believe FB should continue its rally. Indeed, the stock is trading at 30% below its fair value, as per 2-stage discounted cash flow analysis (model breakdown viewable here):

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Of course, with the current market conditions, it makes sense to reduce your risk on the long side. You can do so without reducing your potential profits, as well, if you use options. Many would buy protective puts here, but I think a smarter play is a call ratio spread, as follows:

Sell 1x Jan17 $225 call Buy 2x Jan17 $220 calls

This will cost you a total of $730, at the date of writing. The strategy gives you the equivalent of holding 100 shares of FB, which would cost you nearly $21,000 otherwise. Thus, with this strategy, you greatly reduce the risk without capping your upside.

You should roll this strategy over monthly if you intend to hold through earnings. The options market is pricing in a $13.65 move for earnings, so being on the right side can be highly profitable. Still, my typographical analysis (a categorization method we use in our earnings newsletter), labels FB as a “white swan.” From my Exposing Earnings Handbook:

White Swans These are stocks that will likely rise after earnings but if they miss on earnings or report weak guidance will take a significant hit. You can play White Swans in two ways. You can play the probability model, going long, but doing so with an options strategy that limits the downside loss. Alternatively, you can play kurtosis, going short and hoping for a big win. You need not significantly hedge the upside because the upside movement will usually not be large.”

Hence the option strategy offered above is recommended for reducing that downside risk. Your total loss is a mere $730 per lot instead of $21k. We want to trade in line with the earnings probability but hedge risk when the payoff curve is not in our favor.

I give FB a 79% probability to rally on this quarter’s earnings. While FB’s earnings pattern is random overall, when you segment FB’s earnings by quarters, you see that the company’s January earnings report is reliably bullish. Hedge your bets by using options instead of stock, and…

…Happy trading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.