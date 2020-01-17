Taseko Mines: Improved Copper Prices Are Helping The Start To 2020

These notes are trading at 88 cents on the dollar currently, indicating that stronger operational performance and higher copper prices are necessary for refinancing at around the same interest rate.

Taseko could use $3.00 USD per pound copper to help with its Florence Copper financing and the refinancing of its 2022 secured notes.

Taseko Mines (TGB) is benefiting from increased copper prices and should also benefit from lower treatment and refining costs at Gibraltar. A further improvement to sustained $3.00 USD copper would give it pretty good margins at Gibraltar and also put it in a position to refinance its 8.75% 2022 notes at a similar interest rate. Taseko will probably want to refinance those notes in the first half of 2021.

Q4 2019 Results

Taseko ran into some challenges in Q4 2019, with the November CN (NYSE:CNI) rail strike affecting its concentrate shipments at Gibraltar. Taseko noted that limited concentrate storage capacity resulted in reduced production in the quarter as it adjusted the mine plan accordingly.

Production ended up at 33.4 million pounds of copper in Q4 2019, bringing total production to around 126 million pounds of copper in 2019. This is within Taseko's guidance for 130 million pounds (+/- 5%) of copper production in 2019, which translates into a range of 123.5 million pounds to 136.5 million pounds.

Taseko expects production to be around 130 million pounds (+/- 5%) in 2020 as well, and notes that the currently higher copper prices and lower treatment and refining costs should help margins at Gibraltar in 2020. Taseko also received a cash boost from the $36 million CAD ($27.5 million USD) that it previously announced would be released from reclamation bonding at Gibraltar.

Copper Prices

Taseko is currently benefiting from copper prices reaching their highest levels in more than half a year. Each $0.01 USD per pound change in copper prices changes Taseko's EBITDAX by around $1 million USD.

With Gibraltar's C1 costs (including capitalized stripping) estimated at around $2.15 USD per pound, its margins are fairly weak at $2.50 USD copper, and much better when copper starts approaching $3.00 USD per pound.

Source

Copper prices have been helped by the de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China, as well as favorable data. Copper inventory in warehouses is said to have declined by 37% since July, while copper mining production decreased by 0.4% in 2019.

Thus if copper demand growth ends up relatively robust, copper prices could end up at the $3.00 USD level. This would also be helped by continued protests in Chile, where President Pinera has a 10% approval rating.

Taseko's 2022 Notes

Although much of the discussion around Taseko has focused on the development and financing of its Florence Copper project, it also needs to take care of refinancing its $250 million USD in 8.75% secured notes due June 2022. Taseko still has some time before that maturity, although companies will usually want to refinance their notes around 12 to 18 months before maturity. Thus this may occur in the first half of 2021.

The June 2022 secured notes have a first-lien on Taseko's 75% share of Gibraltar. Taseko's ability to refinance these notes at a decent rate would be helped by steady operational performance (including cost controls) at Gibraltar during 2020 along with improved copper prices.

The June 2022 notes are currently trading at around 88 cents on the dollar and yielding around 14.8% to maturity. Thus a period of higher operating margins is probably necessary for the secured notes to be refinanced at a similar rate.

Source

I think that 130 million to 135 million pounds of copper production for Gibraltar in 2020 (and similar production in 2021), along with $3.00 USD copper around the time of refinancing, would probably allow Taseko to refinance these notes at a similar interest rate.

Conclusion

The Q4 2019 production results at Gibraltar were a bit on the weaker side, with the CN rail strike affecting the mine plan at Gibraltar and reducing production due to limited concentrate storage capacity. Despite that, production for the year ended up within Taseko's guidance range, albeit towards the lower end of the range.

Going forward, Taseko expects lower treatment and refining costs, which could result in a significant boost to margins at Gibraltar if improved copper prices hold up. Copper prices have seen a boost due to the de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China, a significant decrease in copper warehouse stocks, and unrest in Chile taking its toll on production.

Taseko could use $3.00 USD copper to help with its Florence Copper financing (reducing the amount it needs to finance and improving the financing terms) as well as put itself in a decent position to refinance its 2022 notes at a similar interest rate.

A return to $3.00 USD copper can probably get Taseko's stock back up to the $0.70 to $0.75 USD range it reached in April 2019. Further progress to Florence Copper could provide another catalyst. The downside risk is that $2.50 to $2.75 USD copper could make refinancing the 2022 notes somewhat challenging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.