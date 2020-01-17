DNP: Good Performing Utilities Fund, But Price Is Ridiculous

One of the most popular vehicles for income investors is closed-end funds. These funds are so popular, in fact, that there have been several funds set up for the sole purpose of generating an income for their investors. One of the best-performing of these recently is the DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), which has seen strong price appreciation recently but still offers a yield that beats most other things in the market. The fund offers a significant amount of diversity across asset classes too, so it may be able to serve as a one-stop play for those investors that do not want to follow a large number of funds. Overall then, this fund is one that any reader may want to think about but as we will see shortly, the current price is rather ridiculous.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the DNP Select Income Fund has the stated objective of generating current income and long-term growth of income. It also has a secondary objective of producing long-term capital appreciation. Many funds have the generation of income as a primary goal although somewhat fewer actively seek to grow that income. This therefore appears to be something that sets this fund apart from many of its peers. In order to achieve its objective, the fund invests primarily in the equities and debt of utility companies. Thus, despite its rather bland name, the fund's overall strategy does not differ from other utility funds that I have discussed in the past. With that said, most utility funds require that at least 85% of their assets be invested in the securities of utility companies whereas DNP only requires 65% of its assets to be invested in utility companies. This does free the fund up somewhat to invest in other areas if its management believes that doing so can allow it to boost its income.

As we might expect then, the majority of the fund's largest positions are utility companies. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Duff & Phelps Investment Management

NextEra Energy (NEE) is a company that we often see in a dominant position in funds that focus mostly on utilities. This company boasting a large portion of Florida among its service area is one of the largest electrical utilities in the United States. The company is also the nation's largest producer of renewable energy, which gives it a certain appeal among the green investment community. Its stock price has been run up significantly in recent months along with the rest of the market and unfortunately this has left the utility with a very modest 1.99% dividend yield as of the time of writing. In isolation, we would certainly prefer to see a higher yield for a fund focused on income like this one.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the point at which a position begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if any given asset accounts for too much of the portfolio, then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the big concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of any given asset to decline when the market itself does not, and if this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it could drag the whole fund down with it. As we can see above, this does not appear to be a problem here as the largest position in the fund, NextEra Energy, only accounts for 2.8% of the fund's total assets. Thus, there do not appear to be any potential overexposure problems here and the fund appears to be very well-diversified.

The average investor likely considers a utility to be an electricity or gas provider, water company, or possibly a telecommunications company. While these do account for the great majority of the fund's assets, it also includes some more exotic things. We can see that here:

Source: Duff & Phelps Investment Management

We can see here that oil and gas storage, transportation, and production account for nearly 15% of the portfolio. These are for the most part midstream companies and I have discussed many such companies on this site before. As is the case with utilities, these companies typically enjoy stable cash flows as much of their business is done under long-term contracts. This makes it much easier for them to pay out a sizable percentage of their income to investors on a sustainable basis with less risk of being forced to cut the payout (although we do still occasionally see dividend cuts). It is rare for some of these firms, including many of the largest ones, to be seen in funds. This comes from the fact that many of these companies are structured as master limited partnerships and IRS rules make it difficult to include partnerships into an ordinary fund. Thus, only 5% of this fund consists of master limited partnerships. The remainder of the fund's position in the midstream sector is in those companies that are structured as corporations.

Performance

Utilities are not generally considered to be a high-performing sector of the stock market. This is one of the reasons why this sector generally boasts higher dividend yields than other sectors as it plans to deliver a greater amount of total return through dividends than through capital gains. Nonetheless, DNP has managed to deliver very respectable returns over its history. We can see this here:

Source: Duff & Phelps Investment Management

The fund's benchmark index is a composite of the S&P 500 Utilities index (XLU) and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Utility Bond index. As we can see, DNP has consistently beaten this index over any relevant historical time period. The fund has also consistently beaten the 9.2% total return that the S&P 500 has averaged since World War II. The S&P 500 has delivered somewhat better returns than its historical average over the past decade, however. DNP has unfortunately trailed the S&P 500 index over most recent periods. For example, here are the returns of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) over the trailing periods:

Source: Fund Website

While the fund has trailed the broader S&P 500 index, it has still been performing quite well for a utilities-focused fund. Utilities are also less volatile historically than the broader market index, which is one reason why retirees frequently include them in their portfolios. Thus, this combination of utilities investments and outperformance against its benchmark index should still appeal to conservative investors.

The fund's recent performance in the market could very easily appeal to investors too. As we can see here, shares of DNP have proven popular with investors this year and the market has driven up the price:

This may be a good thing and it does clearly show that the overall market has faith in the fund. However, this could also be an indication that the fund's share price has gotten ahead of itself and is now overpriced. Thus, further investigation is needed to determine if buying today makes sense.

Distributions

One of the primary reasons why investors purchase utility stocks is because of their historically high dividend yields backed by stable cash flows and frequent monopoly control over a given region. While the current low interest rate environment has caused these stocks to be bid up to the point where their yields are not what they once were, the utilities sector still has higher yields than many other sectors out there. As such, we might expect DNP to boast a respectable yield. This is indeed the case as DNP pays out a monthly distribution of $0.065 per share ($0.78 annually). This gives the fund a 6.06% yield at the current price.

One thing that may concern potential investors in the fund is that a noticeable proportion of the fund's distributions is classified as return of capital. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover the distributions that it pays out. In such a case, the fund may be returning the investors' own money back to them and such a scenario is unsustainable over any kind of extended period. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital including the distribution of unrealized capital gains and the distribution of money received from partnerships. The important thing to watch is whether or not the distributions are destructive to the fund's net asset value. Here we can see the fund's net asset value over the trailing three-year period:

Source: Morningstar

As we can clearly see, the fund's net asset value has increased over the three-year period despite it paying out its distribution over the period. Thus, it does not appear that these return of capital distributions are destructive to the fund's asset base. Investors should therefore enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like DNP, the usual way to value it is by looking at a measurement known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of January 15, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $10.80 per share but it actually trades for $12.87 per share. This is a 19.17% premium to net asset value, which seems a rather expensive price to pay for the fund. There are plenty of other excellent utility funds that possess much more attractive valuations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the DNP Select Income Fund is an excellent utilities fund with a bit of a twist in that it also has high exposure to the midstream sector. The fund has a history of strong performance and has done very well this year. It appears to have gotten ahead of itself though and now looks very expensive. There are plenty of other utilities funds that have much more appealing valuations, so it might be best to avoid this one until the price is more attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.