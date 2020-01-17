Enbridge: 3 Reasons Why The Rally Will Continue In 2020

I'll give three reasons why the stock easily has another 10-15% to go this year - which represents a total return opportunity of ~20%.

Over the past four months, Enbridge's (ENB) stock has rallied 20%. It is now at roughly the same level it was back in early 2017 when the merger with Spectra Energy was announced. Here's why the largest North American oil and gas infrastructure company's stock has at least another 10-15% to go - and I'll list three reasons why.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Reason #1: Current Income

Enbridge's current 6% yield is very attractive in a very low interest rate environment and is more than 3x the current 10-year Treasury yield and where investors have to go out years simply to get a 2% CD:

Source: CNN Money

In December, the company announced a 9.8% increase in the quarterly dividend to C$0.81, or C$3.24 on an annual basis. For investors holding ENB shares on the NYSE, that equates to US$2.48/share at the current exchange rate.

Over the past year, the Canadian dollar has rallied 1.6% against the US dollar. If that trend continues, it is a bullish catalyst for the NYSE shares as the dividend translation would be a nice tailwind:

Source: XE.com

Reason #2: Income Growth

As I pointed out in my last article on Enbridge (see Enbridge's Excellent Dividend Growth Potential Even Without Line-3), the current high coverage ratio means Enbridge could easily raise the dividend 10% a year through 2023 based on the current 2019 full-year distributable cash flow ("DCF") estimate.

The chart below shows the impact of 10% annual dividends over the next three years (all amounts in Canadian dollars):

Quarterly Dividend (starting point) 10% Increase In Quarterly Dividend Annual Payout Yield Based On Current Price (C$52.73) 2020 $0.81 $3.24 6.14% 2021 $0.89 $3.56 6.75% 2022 $0.98 $3.92 7.43% 2023 $1.08 $4.32 8.19%

What the table above shows is that Enbridge could theoretically raise the dividend 10% for the next four years and still not fully distribute the DCF it expects to generate in full-year 2019 (i.e., midpoint of guidance is C$4.45/share). It also shows - under this theoretical scenario - investors buying shares today would earn an 8.2% yield in 2023.

Note, this analysis does not even consider the inventory of excellent growth projects ENB has going forward:

Source: Investors Day Presentation

The above slide doesn't even include the Gray Oak Pipeline. Gray Oak was built and is operated by Phillips 66 (PSX), and currently undergoing linefill. It is expected to be ramped up to full capacity during the current quarter. Enbridge owns a 22.75% interest in Gray Oak, which will have an initial capacity of 900,000 bpd.

As a result of the growth projects, Enbridge's financial guidance for 2020 DCF per share is between C$4.50 and $4.80 per share ($4.65/share at the midpoint). Midpoint to midpoint, that is roughly a 4.5% y-o-y increase in DCF/share.

Reason #3: Valuation Contraction

There have obviously been a lot of moving parts in Enbridge since the Spectra deal was announced: non-core assets were sold, debt whittled down, and the MLPs were rolled up. It's been difficult for investors to keep track of it all - especially the more, the doubling of outstanding shares:

So it is no surprise that the shares have struggled over the past couple of years. However, investors should keep their eye on the ball: per share metrics.

Consider that back in 2017 when the Spectra merger was announced, Enbridge's full-year 2016 results were:

2016 DCF of C$4.08/share

Dividend of C$2.12

The stock is now currently at roughly the same level as it was back in 2017, yet 2020 guidance is for

2020 DCF of an estimated C$4.50-$4.80/share

Dividend of C$3.24

Note, the midpoint of this year's DCF guidance on a per-share basis (C$4.65/share) is 14% higher than it was in the year before the merger. And of course the dividend has grown 10% per year over the past 3 years and at C$3.24 is now 50% higher than it was for full-year 2016. Yet the shares are currently trading roughly where they were when the Spectra merger was announced.

And note that the company's guidance for a 60% DCF payout is somewhat arbitrary. There is concern that growth opportunities are not as strong is in the past, and that is keeping a lid on DCF growth. However, analysts can't have it both ways. If the growth pipeline going forward does appreciably slow down, that means there won't be such a big allocation of capital to large cap-ex projects. At that point, management would have to consider raising the payout ratio above 60% - which, after all, is a very conservative payout in comparison to most midstream companies. And with ENB's stable worldclass oil and gas pipelines, as well as its gas utility business in Canada, there is no rationale for such a low payout ratio going forward.

Summary & Conclusion

Bottom line: despite the recent 20% rally, ENB shares are still significantly undervalued in comparison with the value of the shares prior to the Spectra merger. This despite the fact that most of the uncertainty regarding its high debt levels and MLP strategy has been mitigated by non-core asset sales and MLP roll-ups. Despite more than 2x the number of outstanding shares, per share metrics such as DCF and dividend are significantly higher than they were at the time the merger was announced. Meanwhile, the corporate structure is now very much simplified and growth prospects are excellent (despite Line-3).

ENB is a Buy and I reiterate my $45 price target for 2020. That's a 10-15% gain from here, and combined with the dividend yield represents a total return of ~20%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.