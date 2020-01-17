Marriott: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

(Image Source)

Introduction

For today's stock, Marriott (MAR), I will estimate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns - Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns - then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. I will use those estimates to share a Buy, Sell, or Hold suggestion. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine, because it will tell me which stock analysis technique is the best fit for Marriott. Let's take a look at the company's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph to examine that cyclicality:

Out of the past twenty years, Marriott experienced negative EPS growth during 3 years. The first year was a -18% EPS decline in 2001 during the recession. The next two were back-to-back declines of -20% during 2008 and -38% during 2009 (Combined, from peak to trough, EPS fell about -50% during these two years.) Marriott experienced steady earnings growth during non-recessionary years. This makes the company's earnings moderately cyclical, and they can be expected to mostly rise or fall in sync with the wider economy. On a scale of 1-8, I rank Marriott's earnings cyclicality a "4."

For stocks ranked "4," it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price cycle-based analysis, which is the technique I would use to analyze a stock with more cyclical earnings. So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do in this article.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

Marriott's current blended P/E is 24.84, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 24.10. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 24.10 and everything else were held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -0.30%. This outcome actually came as a surprise to me. On the surface, I had expected a nearly 25 P/E multiple to be on the high side for Marriott historically, but that is not the case. As early as late 2009, the stock was trading near that multiple. It is impressive to see that the stock has consistently traded at such a high multiple, and it leads me to believe this would probably be a solid stock to purchase during a recession and hold for the long term.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Marriott's forward earnings yield is currently +4.45%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or has already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow-to-equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically will also show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

First, it's probably worth noting that FCFE/EV yield is essentially zero here, and there is a pretty big gap between that and the 4.45% earnings yield. This gap would certainly require some additional investigation before I buy Marriott. (Notice that back in 2010, when Marriott would have clearly been a "Strong Buy," the FCFE/EV yield was in the teens that entire year.)

The spike downward in the FCFE/EV yield in 2016 was probably caused by the $13 billion acquisition of Starwood. Marriott issued more shares and took on more debt as part of the acquisition. Generally speaking, this would make me more cautious about buying Marriott in the near future.

Data by YCharts

Notice that the company's debt went from 4-5 billion before the acquisition to about 9 billion afterward. But what is more interesting is that rather than deleverage, Marriott has increased its debt another 20% since then. That probably at least partially explains the near-zero FCFE/EV yield. I'm not going to factor any of that into today's analysis, but these are things I would investigate more closely if Marriott looked like a "Buy" based on its earnings and earnings growth, so I thought I would note them.

Next, let's take a look at how earnings are being allocated.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years, so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 1.30% is coming back in the form of a dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the company's buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with those of shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Marriott has reduced its shares outstanding by about 17% since 2007, but this masks just how aggressively the company buys back stock, because a lot of new shares were issued for its Starwood purchase. Without that purchase, it is likely Marriott would have bought back well over half of the company over this cycle. What is concerning, though, is that from 2008 through 2010, when Marriott stock was trading at its best value in decades, the company didn't buy back any shares. In fact, shares outstanding rose (likely due to executive compensation). So, Marriott's management did exactly the opposite of what you would like management to do. They bought expensive shares and issued cheap shares. At any rate, I'll back these buybacks out for my earnings growth calculations later in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect as shareholders if Marriott doesn't make another big acquisition and dilute shareholder ownership.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Over the past year, the company reduced shares by -3.61%, and over the past three years, it has been even more aggressive with buybacks than that. When combined with a 1.30% dividend yield, Marriott basically returns all of its earnings to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends, with roughly 1/4th going toward the dividend and 3/4ths toward buybacks.

Since I am interested in how much money Marriott might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from earnings growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case measured from 2007 through 2020, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +9.65%, which is a very solid growth rate.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Marriott's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.45 per year, and that amount would grow at +9.65% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $176.55, and that translates to a +5.85% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: Market Sentiment or Business/Shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a -0.30% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield is similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +5.85% 10-year CAGR from that. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +5.55%. This is currently not below the 4% 10-year CAGR threshold I use as a "Sell" threshold, so Marriott is currently a "Hold" for me.

Having said that, I do think the stock is in a potentially precarious place. During that last cyclical peak in early 2007, Marriott's P/E peaked between 27 and 28. That's not too much higher than the 25 we see today. So, we don't typically see gigantic sentiment-driven multiple expansion with the company as much as we see earnings falling during recessions as the driving force behind its multiple compression. So, while there is certainly a mix of changing sentiment and changing earnings going on with the company's historical cycles, compared to some of the stocks I've covered where earnings are very steady and P/Es are in the 30s, Marriott more closely resembles a "classic cyclical," in which one has to be cautious about placing too much value on the P/E ratio during cyclical peaks.

For example, if earnings fall -50% as they did during the last downcycle, Marriott could still trade at a 25 P/E and have the stock price cut in half based on earnings alone. So, if it does become clear that we are entering a recession at some point in the future and the cycle might be turning down, it would be a good idea to sell Marriott at that point, just as I would sell an industrial cyclical in anticipation of an economic downturn. Unfortunately, it is hard to call these tops with any sort of precision. I do think we are in the latter stages of the cycle, though. It would probably be wise to have some sort of trailing stop with this stock and sell if the momentum shifts negative.

Conclusion

I was surprised by what I found with Marriott. I would be interested in potentially buying this one during the next recession and holding it for the long term. I think during the next recession the stock will probably continue to be just as cyclical as it was during the last one. Management's capital allocation is a bit of a tell on this point. If they thought Marriott's earnings were more steady and less cyclical, they would probably pay out a higher dividend and make fewer buybacks. The reason they probably don't do that is that they know it is easier to stop buybacks during economic downturns than it is to cut dividends. Unfortunately, that strategy isn't good for shareholders long term, because Marriott ends up buying stock when it is expensive and not buying when it is cheap. However, savvy investors can take advantage of this by buying when the stock is cheap and buybacks have paused in anticipation that they will continue when economic conditions improve.

In the end, this one is a very cautious "Hold" for me. If the P/E were to hit 27 it would be a "Sell," or if the price were to fall -15% off its highs it would be a "Sell" as well, because that would be a sign that the cycle is turning down. It does have good long-term growth, though, and I would be interested near the bottom of the cycle for a long-term purchase.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.