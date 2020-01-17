Wells Fargo's 4.2% Yield Is Good Enough For Now

Wells Fargo has been underperforming the broad financial sector for quite some time in all respects, but despite the disappointing headline figures, the bank is still generating loads of profits.

The 2020 earnings season has kicked off as usual with the big banks opening their books. While JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) and, especially, Morgan Stanley (MS) have been flying past estimates, Goldman Sachs (GS) and, especially, Wells Fargo (WFC) have been left behind.

(Source: CBS News)

While Goldman's large EPS miss is attributable to increasing net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings, Wells Fargo's double miss is a combination of the asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve and cost inefficiency.

Wells Fargo has been underperforming the broad financial sector for quite some time in all respects, but despite the disappointing headline figures, the bank is still generating loads of profits, cash flow and one of its best deposit growth rates in recent years. If anything is clear with Wells, it is that it is not a dying financial institution, but rather one where the desired turnaround is still some time away, as even a new CEO cannot do any wonders over a quarter.

In a nutshell, not all is well at Wells Fargo right now, but it is good enough for the time being, and investors believing in a successful turnaround can lock in a juicy yield while waiting for the stock's valuation to catch up with those of its peers.

What is going on at Wells Fargo?

Continuing a series of disappointing earnings releases over the last three years, Wells Fargo reported a dramatic Q4/2019, where it saw revenue drop 5.3% and adjusted earnings missing consensus by $0.17.

The market reacted violently, sending down shares more than 5% - a performance which stands in stark contrast to the earnings reception of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley. It adds to further underperformance of Wells Fargo stock compared to its peers, and despite a late 2019 rally, the past year was anything but good for the company from a stock price perspective.

Data by YCharts

A chart rarely tells a clearer story than this one, but with a virtually flat performance over the last twelve months - including the most recent selloff - Wells Fargo's performance stands in stark contrast to that of its peers, which have all appreciated by more than 30%. On a 3-year horizon, that gap even widens to a shocking 40-70% range.

Data by YCharts

While the magnitude of the underperformance is surprising, the fact that Wells Fargo is a sector laggard is expected and understandable given the massive fraud and fake accounts scandal in the past, the associated regulatory and legal issues leading to large litigation expenses and provisions and the Fed-imposed asset cap.

At this stage in the Wells Fargo story, there is not much value in digging deep into the results, as, in a nutshell, the numbers are messy. Lower profitability epitomized by a worsening efficiency ratio (68.4% for 2019 vs. 65% for 2018), a 1.3pp drop in return on equity to 10.2% and declining net interest margin all explain why the bank is missing expectations left, right and center.

The bright spots, such as deposits growing 4% Y/Y and the bank's very aggressive stock buybacks (it repurchased 13.6% of outstanding shares in 2019 in total!), are not reflected in the stock price and do not receive any real attention.

The newly appointed CEO, Charlie Scharf, also made no mention about it whatsoever, and instead, was keen on outlining where his focus is right now without giving any specifics regarding a turnaround timeline.

We came out of the financial crisis as the most valuable and most respected bank in the U.S.



But as you know, we made some terrible mistakes and have not effectively addressed our shortcomings. These circumstances have led to financial underperformance, but we have one of the most enviable financial services franchises in the world and employees that want to do what's necessary to again be one of the most respected and successful banks in the U.S.



[...]



Our ability to maximize the value of this great franchise is dependent on us running the company with the highest standards of operational excellence and integrity beyond what we've done to-date.



(Source: Wells Fargo Q4/2019 Earnings Call)

That's a very honest and humble assessment of the situation and exactly what you would expect from a new CEO. As such, given the mountain of the task ahead, it is fully understandable that he cannot provide any time line at this stage, and thus, also cannot reduce uncertainty as to when the growth-limiting asset cap may be lifted.

And though I understand you would like time frames around resolution, I cannot provide that today.



(Source: Wells Fargo Q4/2019 Earnings Call)

Overall, Wells Fargo has all the resources and talent, but is now mainly occupied with its historical issues rather than leveraging its assets and resources to deliver stronger financial results. Apart from making sure it emerges stronger out of this crisis, the best thing the company can do right now is take advantage of its depressed stock price and valuation.

Wells Fargo's buyback program is in full motion, with the bank retiring shares at record pace. In 2018, it repurchased $21 billion worth of stock, and in 2019, that figure rose to a record $24.5 billion and equals a 10% reduction of outstanding common shares over just one year.

Right now, we do not see the positive impact of these aggressive buybacks on Wells Fargo's bottom line, as they are still overshadowed by litigation accruals and overall high expenses, but once those issues are resolved, they will significantly boost the bank's bottom line and fuel further dividend growth.

(Source: Wells Fargo Q4/2019 Earnings Slides)

What's in it for Dividend Investors?

From a dividend perspective, Wells Fargo is a stock worth owning with its above-4% yield and high-single digit dividend growth rate over the last 5 years, with the last two years featuring single dividend hikes of 13.3% and 10.3% respectively. The bank was able to significantly grow its dividend despite all the challenges it is confronted with, and although that expanded its payout ratio to above 50% based on its latest quarter ($0.51/$0.93 = 55%), the mid-term view draws a significantly healthier picture. Over the past twelve months, based on today's dividend rate, the payout ratio only stands at 45%, and bearing in mind that the latest quarter was the weakest over the past 5 years and sort of an outlier, this shows that there is room for continued dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Personally, I am buying Wells Fargo stock every single month as part of an automated savings plan, and while total return is significantly trailing that of its peers over time, the depressed stock price, combined with regular purchases, helps to build an ever-increasing foundation of reliable dividend income.

(Source: Reviewing my investment in Wells Fargo over the last 4 years shows surprising results)

I haven't been too disappointed with having Wells Fargo in my portfolio despite the stock massively lagging behind its peers. I have been able to build a sizable position that is producing solid income, and once that asset cap is lifted and trust restored, I am expecting the stock to appreciate significantly. This expected outperformance will be boosted by the aggressive rate of buybacks we have been seeing over the past two years.

Investor Takeaway

As expected, it is not all well at Wells Fargo, but right now, this is enough for me. At times when markets are racing to new records almost every week and where financial bellwether stocks like JPMorgan and Bank of America are crushing the indices, it is difficult not to get disappointed with Wells Fargo's performance. However, given that I am investing for the long term with the ultimate goal of building up a reliable stream of passive income to replace active income, Wells Fargo's solid business, juicy dividend and decent valuation are sufficient to justify patience.

The bank is facing complex challenges, but despite the difficult times, it continues to generate billions in profits and cash flows, keeps growing its dividend and is anything but a dying financial institution. With valuations in the market and the financial sector continuing to climb as stocks continue to rally, Wells Fargo's performance is somewhat decoupled and remains depressed, which positions the stock for potential outperformance in future years once the turnaround story gains momentum.

Meanwhile, investors can collect sizable income and drip shares to take best advantage of the low stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, JPM, BAC, MS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.