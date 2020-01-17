Nat Gas Nadir Fueled By Speculative Losses

We combine the underlying futures contracts and Commitments of Traders (COT) data into a seasonal trading plan based on several different models. The analysis tends to be data-heavy, but its implementation couldn't be more simple. Once a signal is triggered, the market is entered, and a "good till cancel" stop-loss order is put in place. So, if data isn't your thing, feel free to scroll to the hypothetical performance results for the model we'll employ. All of our results are hypothetical because we build a new model for each trade to account for current market volatility. Let's begin with a weekly chart of the natural gas futures, along with the three primary trading groups of the Commitments of Traders report, the commercial traders, large speculators, and the small speculators. Weekly natural gas futures chart with Commitments of Traders report analysis.

There are many ways to analyze the COT data. We use it to identify the buildup of positions at a given market's extreme. Natural gas futures continue to press multi-year lows. The downward trend has attracted both small and large speculators, but in uniquely different ways. The large speculator trading group is typically made up of professional trend-following money managers. Professional management is understandable when one realizes that the minimum reportable position is 200 contracts. What's difficult to believe is that 42 individual traders (small speculators) are holding at least 200 natural gas futures contracts. The Commitments of Traders report breaks down a market's open interest into three primary categories; commercial traders, large speculators and small speculators.

Right now, the COT report shows that the large speculators are considerably short, while the net commercial position remains relatively benign. We can see that commercial traders were anxious buyers in late summer, yet have not significantly picked up the pace of their buying on the market's current decline. We'll be watching the commercial traders' net position for signs of stocking up to meet their anticipated demand.

We've found that the dynamic measurement of COT data works better than hard thresholds. The market's character changes over time, and commodities that were once a daily part of trading are now barely a line in an old movie. Measuring current behavior against recent behavior allows us to maintain a presence in markets that would otherwise fail to generate signals.The current COT report shows that the small speculators are net long more than 60k contracts. Small speculator buying has pushed their COT Ratio to 2.24. Our COT Ratio is an intuitive way to view the COT reports because the number produced is simply the net longs divided by the net shorts. The COT Ratio allows us to identify market imbalances quite easily without having to dig through much historical data.

Unfortunately for the small speculators, their collective trading record is pretty weak. The small speculator trader group is too random to use as an accurate indicator, but they're a fantastic false indicator, and failure is the signal they're flashing. We expect the small speculators to take their losses as seasonal weakness forces the market lower through the next month. The five- and ten-year seasonal patterns both show contract expiration weakness in the natural gas futures.

March natural gas futures closed lower by an average of 6% during our forecasted period, including eight out of the last ten years, as seen in the table below. The seasonal tally and averages for the last ten years.

March natural gas futures have closed lower for the period eight of ten times. The average decline was 6% or, $2,321. Eighty percent winners and average trade of more than $2k sound tremendous, but basing a strategy on a single stream of data is dangerous. We use multiple methods to determine if the price action during our forecasted window is significantly different from the underlying data. Then, we take it one step further with Monte Carlo testing.

First, let's look at the net change in March natural gas for every forecasted period length. In this case, the net change of every 21-day period versus the net change during our forecasted period over the last 15 years. Natural gas net change price distribution for all data vs. our forecasted period.

The simple takeaway with this graph is that you can instantly see that the mean net change is lower (more negative) for our forecasted period of weakness. We can also see that most of the data points lie to the left of 0. This cluster is evidence of a high winning percentage. However, it is just as important, if not more so, to point out the risk. Note, the outlier pink bar to the right of 0 represents a large move higher, counter to our forecast. Our raw data analysis doesn't employ stop losses as we're initially looking for the "edge." The outlier is shown in the A14 column, above. "A" is for "actual." In actual prices, without a stop-loss order in place, this trade would have lost $7,250. We always trade with a resting stop-loss against any open positions.

Once we move into model development, we factor in such things as the market's historic and current volatility. We run these variables through walk-forward optimization to balance the stable, profitable windows against the market risk that comes with holding a position for multiple weeks. The balance I've struck below is the model I'll trade later this month. We create a new model for each seasonal opportunity. Therefore, these natural gas results are hypothetical.

The equity curve for strategy is next, but remember, it's a single timeline. The results are out of sample, and the returns look good, but a single run doesn't tell the whole story. This equity curve represents the out of sample closed seasonal trading profits against the closing price of natural gas.

As I mentioned earlier, Monte Carlo testing provides a much more rounded picture of our expectations. Monte Carlo testing randomizes the data so that we can pull more than 50 possible combinations and outcomes. Tradestation produces the information as a percentage of the underlying account value. We can quickly turn this into price data, and more importantly, price forecasts. Monte Carlo results help provide a more rounded forecast of our model's performance.

The average return of 1.9% on a $100,000 account makes the math easy, mainly when translating it into natural gas futures at $10 a point. March natural gas futures are forecasted to decline by .190 points or $1,900 per contract. This is approximately 9% below the March contract's current price of 2.090 and well within the realm of historical expectations and worthy of consideration to natural gas futures and ETF traders of DGAZ and GASX.

