Blueprint Secures Favorable FDA Approval For PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST

That turns out to be not the case. FDA approval of avapritinib marks the first of likely many Blueprint Medicines to reach the market.

There was concern, however, that the drug would end up with the dreaded black box warning.

Introduction

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) is a precision oncology biotechnology company. Lead indications include gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) and systemic mastocytosis (SM).

Blueprint's lead drug, avapritinib, targets KIT and PDGFRA kinases, making it an appropriate candidate for GISTs.

GIST

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) are the most common mesenchymal tumors of the gastrointestinal tract and have gained considerable research and treatment interest, especially in the last two decades. GISTs are driven by mutations commonly found in the KIT gene and less commonly in the platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha gene, BRAF gene and succinate dehydrogenase gene.



Source: World Journal of Gastroenterology (WJG)

The following alterations, or mutations, in these kinases are seen in patients with GIST:

Source: WJG

GIST prevalence

It is estimated that there are ~5,000 new cases of GIST per year in the US (~7,500 in the EU) with a distribution of risk (very low, low, intermediate, and high risk).

PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST

As you can see in the above chart, Exon 18 PDGFRA mutation GISTs make up 5% of total GIST cases. Crunching the numbers gives us 625 EU and US patients each year with this type of GIST.

FDA Approval

Blueprint announced on January 9 that the FDA approved avapritinib for PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST, with the approval coming over a month earlier than its scheduled PDUFA date (February 14).

No black box warning

There was some concern that Blueprint's avapritinib would be hit with the all-familiar black box warning for intracranial hemorrhage ("brain bleed"). That would likely serve to reduce the drug's attractiveness. However, as it turns out, avapritinib's label does not include one.

Pricing

The company will price avapritinib at $32K/month for this indication. Assuming a high penetration in this market (75%), that leads to $180 million in peak annual sales. Obviously, this isn't going to make or break Blueprint, but it's a nice start considering the depth of the company's pipeline:

Source: Blueprint Medicines, 2019

Blueprint should have a pretty steady grip in this indication considering the superior efficacy data in these patients:

Source: Blueprint

The responses compare favorably to historical data.

In contrast, historical data showed a zero percent ORR and median PFS of 2.8 months in patients with PDGFRα D842V‑driven GIST treated with imatinib.



Source: Blueprint

Fundamentals

As of October 31, 2019, Blueprint stock has 49,202,122 outstanding shares. Today (January 16, 2020), the shares trade at $80.

Data by YCharts

This is good for a market capitalization of $3.94 billion.

As of September 30, 2019, Blueprint had ~$500 million in cash and investments. Its cash burn within the past three quarters is ~$80 million/quarter. The company's cash runway, therefore, extends into 2021. One can hope that Blueprint's entry into the GIST market this year will begin to deter its cash use.

Looking Ahead

In 2020, Blueprint plans to begin marketing avapritinib for PDGFRA Exon 18 Mutant GIST (US in the 1H; EU in the 2H). The company also anticipates Phase 3 VOYAGER data in third-line GIST in the 2Q (NDA for third-line GIST expected in 2H). The same quarter, Blueprint expects to seek FDA approval for avapritinib in fourth-line GIST.

The company should continue to update investors on its systemic mastocytosis prospects in the coming months as well.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines has been subject to volatility lately due to increasing competitive concerns and regulatory setbacks, but this growth story remains very much in place. Perhaps most importantly, and beyond Blueprint's most obvious prospects in GIST and SM, the company has a research engine capable of continuously developing targeted oncology medicines.

