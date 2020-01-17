Aston Martin Lagonda: Fresh Funding Remains Vital

Even with fresh inflows provided, the company has to figure out how to stop cash burn.

Reportedly, a few investors are pondering an option to purchase a stake in the company; the firm also can draw the additional $100 million of April 2022 notes.

The company is running out of cash and drastically needs new debt and equity investors.

Embattled in 2019, British iconic car company Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AMGDF; OTCPK:ARGGY) has seen its hardships continue in 2020. The company has recently issued a profit warning informing investors its 2019 core wholesales declined 7%; this, despite a 12% rise in core retail sales, has taken a toll on adjusted EBITDA and liquidity. As CEO Andy Palmer said, "Our underlying performance will fail to deliver the profits we planned." The company also mentioned it could draw additional debt, driving already bloated leverage higher.

The share price on the London Stock Exchange uncoincidentally went south, as investors who have already been unnerved by poor quarterly results in 2019 were deeply disenchanted again.

However, during the days that followed, news on potential investments from Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll and Chinese Geely Group in the ailing company reinvigorated bulls and the stock price slightly recuperated. However, 487 pence per share is still only a fraction of the IPO price and is also close to a year-low. Besides, the 2019 sell-off looks especially horrible if compared to the ~55% return Aston Martin's closest peer Ferrari N.V. (RACE) delivered last year.

Now it is clear the valuation Aston Martin received in the October 2018 IPO was too ambitious, as growth prospects priced in the equity failed to materialize, and the brand did not become a Ferrari-like company regarding sales expansion and margins.

Now let's take a more in-depth look at the current situation and discuss if the turnaround is possible or not.

The profit warning

In the trading statement (there also was an additional clarification), Aston Martin shed light on its 2019 sales, adjusted EBITDA, leverage, and cash balance. The adjusted EBITDA guidance fell short of analysts' expectations, who anticipated it to be higher by a third. The company shared no IFRS net income guidance, but it would be reasonable to assume that the bottom line was also under severe pressure. So, in 2019, Aston Martin's profit was likely still sub-zero. It is worth mentioning net earnings of the luxury-car company had been watched closely by the market, as it had been unprofitable during most part of the 2010s, but in 2017 it managed to deliver a £0.38 EPS, which somewhat buttressed positive market sentiment before the IPO in late 2018 and instilled confidence the future would be far better. Now it appears the company's profitability was short-lived.

Figures show 2019 core wholesales dropped 7%. This was primarily caused by softness in Europe, while performance in the Americas, the UK, and APAC was in line with forecasts. For a broader context, in FY18, total wholesales jumped 26% to 6,441.

A 12% increase in core retail sales was not enough to offset the pressure on margins. Given the challenges the company encountered, like a weaker core model mix, higher retail & customer financing support, and the sterling rally in late December, margins would also be disappointing. More specifically, the adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to equal only 12.5-13.5%; for a broader context, in 3Q19, Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 33.9%.

The company did not mention any details regarding its 2019 estimated cash flow, but I assume the company was still deeply FCF negative, like in 1H19. As a reminder, in November, Aston Martin reported its 9M operating cash flow was £69 million, while capital expenditures reached £255 million, mostly because the newly-built St. Athan manufacturing plant required hefty investments.

Revenue decline and slipped profits of Aston Martin look especially puzzling, considering other luxury car manufacturers enjoyed far better results. For instance, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars owned by BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) reported a 25% sales growth in 2019. Another of Aston Martin's rival, Porsche (the 991 model is the rival of Aston Martin Vantage), owned by Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY), has also recently impressed the market with record 2019 sales figures, thanks to strong momentum in Europe. This points to the fact the overall environment was quite favorable, and Aston Martin's issues were not entirely caused by economic challenges but were primarily firm-specific.

The debt situation

Now perhaps the most-watched matter is Aston Martin's humongous leverage, which creeps higher as operations do not provide enough funds to cover capex. In the trading statement, the company mentioned a leverage range of 6.9-7.6x (including the benefit from IFRS 16) and a net debt of £875 million-£885 million. I personally prefer companies that are capable of operating with Net debt/EBITDA of around 2x, so an above 7x level looks like a firm is on the brink of the precipice.

The closing cash balance in December 2019 was only £107 million, which raises concerns if the firm will be capable of covering the early 2020 capex and opex without additional funding. The cash-strapped company faced a predicament.

Thankfully, there are a few investors who might come to the rescue. Reportedly, Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, Chinese Geely Group, and CATL are mulling investments in the embattled company. As Fortune has recently reported citing "people familiar with the matter," the company entered last-ditch funding talks with Lawrence Stroll and Geely. The Canadian billionaire might invest 200 million pounds, the amount large enough to give Aston Martin some time to eliminate issues and start manufacturing of DBX at the St. Athan plant.

In the statement, the firm itself clarified that it remains "in discussions with potential strategic investors which may or may not involve an equity investment into the Company," but mentioned no names.

Also, thanks to the collection of around 1,800 orders for DBX SUV, Aston Martin can draw the additional USD 100 million of April 2022 notes.

Injection of liquidity from new debt and equity investors will likely ward off disaster, but the management will still have the same issues to be resolved as soon as possible. Besides, when a company turns to sources of financing other than operations, it always has repercussions for shareholders. It leads to dilution, EPS decline due to increased share count, and higher EV/EBITDA multiple because of growing debt.

Remarks on valuation

It is tough to assess the fair value of Aston Martin, as the company bears features of an auto manufacturer and luxury company, precisely as its closest peer Ferrari N.V. Definitely, this British brand should be valued at a premium to automotive companies like BMW and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) due to its luxury appeal and margins, but I assume it does not deserve multiples in line with Ferrari, while I previously considered they can enjoy similar valuation.

At first glance, compared to Ferrari, Aston Martin is tremendously undervalued with its EV/2019 Adjusted EBITDA of just 13.9x-15x (using the highest end of 2019 net debt guidance), while RACE trades at ~29.3x EV/EBITDA.

But this is fully explainable given the shocking sales and cash flow drop and sub-zero profit, which indicates the brands are not entirely akin. There is also one difference not entirely evident upon cursory inspection. Ferrari is a pure retail company, while Aston Martin substantially depends on wholesales. 2019 clearly demonstrated wholesale business is an Achilles heel of the firm, and hence, it is reasonable to apply a discount to its equity.

Final thoughts

In my previous article published a few months ago, I pointed out that there were no decisive catalysts that might drive the share price higher in 2019. At the same time, I also mentioned that the headwinds made a recovery in the near-term quite blurry. Unfortunately, I was right.

Now worsening outlook makes it tougher to remain optimistic. The bottom line is in red, operating cash flow is in decline, and the debt burden had climbed higher. Issues with revenue growth had also taken a toll on liquidity, and fresh cash inflows from potential debt and equity investors remain of particular importance to keep the business afloat. The brand needs a significant overhaul to win back the market's appreciation it lost in 2019.

Yet, there is always a silver lining. Analysts anticipate vertiginous sales growth in 2020-2022, most likely bolstered by the DBX launch. 2020 sales are estimated to climb by more than a third, while in 2021, revenue could go up by more than a quarter. Of course, this will materialize only if the firm manages to improve its distressed balance sheet, attract new funding, and stave off insolvency.

The company has already collected around 1,800 orders for DBX SUV, which instills confidence demand for the vehicle will be robust, and it will successfully compete with Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

At the moment, I have a neutral sentiment on the stock, but I do concur recuperation is possible, but it entirely depends on new investors and sales of DBX.

Note: Aston Martin's ADRs have weak liquidity and thus do not follow the ordinary share price movements on the LSE precisely. The ticker on the LSE is AML.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.