Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Solid Performance From The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Solid weekly performance by the closed-end funds that invest in municipal bonds. All of them reported an increase in their net asset values.

Introduction

The first full week of the year was very positive for the municipal bonds and the closed-end funds that invest in them. Just a year ago, the market environment was totally different and it was possible to find many interesting buying opportunities in the area. Currently, the closed-end funds are traded at relatively high annual Z-scores. So, we are very cautious when we select our long positions because the discounts have narrowed. Also, pay attention to the CEFs which have negative earnings/coverage ratio because of their potential dividend decrease. Very good examples were several PIMCO funds and their dividend cuts last week.

The Benchmark

A positive first week of the new year for the benchmark of the municipal bonds. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.34 and finished Friday's session at $114.76 per share.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several closed-end funds announced their dividends:

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) $0.0500 per share.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) $0.0320 per share.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) $0.0531 per share.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) $0.0425 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) $0.0400 per share.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) $0.0425 per share.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) $0.0375 per share.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) $0.0375 per share.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) $0.0450 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the past week, most of the municipal bond closed-end funds increased their net asset values and prices. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) impressed us with the increases in their prices. Both of them finished the week with around a 3.15% increase. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) was the worst performer with a 3.50% decrease in its price but was expected to fall after its dividend decrease and its high premium.

The prices of the CEFs from the sector continue to climb and their Z-scores continue to go higher. As you know, the Z-score gives you an idea of how far from the mean the current discount/premium is. In other words, it helps us to recognize statistically undervalued or overpriced closed-end funds. Unfortunately, the Z-score of the municipal bond CEFs are relatively high and we cannot talk about a statistical edge for buying.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolio (MMU) is one of the most undervalued funds from a statistical point of view. The reason behind its low Z-score is the recent decrease in its dividend. The management team of MMU decided to decrease it from $0.0505 to $0.0450 per share. However, the current yield of this CEF is 3.96% and it remains very competitive to its peers. The main part of the assets are with ratings of "AA" and "A" and most of the investments of the portfolio are from "Industrial Revenue" and "Transportation" sectors.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-scores. From a statistical point of view, they should be overpriced. The Z-score of BZM is reaching 3.00 points which is raising a red flag for us. In theory, the closed-end funds are trading around 99% of the time from the selected period between -3.00 points and 3.00 points Z-score. We consider BZM as overpriced if we compare it to Nuveen Maryland Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMY).

Source: CEFConnect.com

NMY is traded at a discount of 10.92% and offers a 3.88% yield while BZM is trading at a premium and offers a current yield of only 2.95%.

Source: CEFData

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.88 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.99 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) is the fund that I am interested in. It has a discount of 11.49% and currently, we do have a Z-score of 0.64 points.

Source: CEFData

This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a satisfying level of its earning/coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share. The current yield which is offered by NBO is 3.76% and the yield on net asset value is 3.33%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in New York are 84.70%, and the ones located in Puerto Rico are 4.50%. The number of holdings in the portfolio is 118, and "Higher Education" and "Special Tax" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

PCQ continues to decrease its premium after the dividend cut. The change of the monthly distribution was expected as the earnings/coverage ratio of this CEF was below the important area of 100%. In other words, the earnings from the investments were not high enough to keep the monthly dividend and the management team was forced to decrease it.

Source: CEFConnect.com

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) is a good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PCQ is another fund that should be avoided.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.84%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -4.94%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.70%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price is 4.00%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.84%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

No doubt, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund that deserves attention. It offers one of the highest yields in the sector and is very positive to notice that its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFData

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 33.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Three funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on January 12, 2020, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

