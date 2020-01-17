Hanesbrands: Calling An End To The Stock Slide

The stock offers 30% upside along with a 4% dividend yield if the company can execute and effectively allocate capital.

The company has not been a good steward of investor capital, but investing in the current frothy market requires making compromises.

Hanesbrands has been washed away with retail names and trades at a low valuation even as its business holds steady.

Introduction

The market continues to levitate up. It looks like investors are looking at what went up a lot last year and piling money into the same names. Yes, I do like technology stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) that you couldn’t give away at 12x EPS a few years ago and now trade at more than twice the valuation. But I would be wary of adding to them at these levels. So, I went looking for a stock that had been left by the wayside and offered upside. In a strong market like we are in, this would almost by definition be one that has some hairs on it. So, I present to you, warts and all, America’s underwear king Hanesbrands (HBI).

A five-year stock chart is ugly, with the stock halving in that time frame (albeit after a strong run-up). However, I think the bar for future returns is low. It also presents a wonderful opportunity for an activist investor to get involved, drill some fundamental targets in place, and force management to be accountable for the results of their decisions.

The company has a 4% dividend yield while you wait. If the company executes well, I believe the stock can rise to $21 for 50% upside from the current $14 level.

Company background

Hanesbrands designs, manufactures and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women and children. It sells its products through its own retail stores as well as through other retailers like department stores and online merchants. It primarily manufactures its products in Asia and sells around the world. In its attempt to be woke, the company declares itself to be a socially responsible leading marketer. It is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC.

The company manages its operations in three segments:

Innerwear - Replenishment products like underwear, socks and bras. 33% of revenue, 42% of segment operating profit (22% segment margin).

Activewear - Seasonal products like sweatshirts, licensed sports apparel and college logo apparel. 27% of revenue, 24% of segment operating profit (15% segment margin).

International - Sales of products outside the US, in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America and Canada. 36% of revenue, 32% of segment operating profit (15% segment margin).

The segment numbers above don’t add up to 100% due to a small undefined Other category in Hanesbrands’ reporting.

The company’s brands include Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Playtex, Bras N Things, Wonderbra and a few others. 77% of its revenue is from sales to brick-and-mortar retailers, while 23% is from the company’s own stores and e-commerce platforms, including both owned sites and those of its retail customers.

Hanesbrands has been negatively affected by closures of stores selling its products. Although department stores with their declining foot traffic represent a major outlet for the company’s products, they can be purchased online as well. This is a steady business where the retail channel through which the product is purchased should not be very significant.

However, there have been some new entrants in the space, and admittedly, it is easier for them to gain traction by selling their products online and marketing via social media versus having to slowly fill physical retail channels.

The company’s Champion brand has been doing well growing at a double-digit rate, offsetting a decline in the Innerwear business, and there is concern that this growth may slow down.

Financial overview

In the nine months ending September 2019, revenue was $5.2 billion (up 3% YoY) and operating income was $652 million at a 12.5% margin. Net income of $421 million spread out over 365 million shares resulted in diluted EPS of $1.15 per share, up from $1.07 the prior year. The company’s declared pro-forma EPS is a little higher at $1.26, as it excludes acquisition and restructuring costs.

Hanesbrands has $317 million of cash and $3.8 billion of debt. Its market cap is $5.2 billion and Enterprise Value is $8.7 billion, or 1.2x revenue.

While the company’s debt load looks high, interest expense is only 20% of its operating income, which is eminently manageable. Over the past twelve months, Hanesbrands has generated more than $600 million of cash, in line with its net income. The company has used the cash primarily to repay debt and pay its dividend. The December quarter is the highest cash generation quarter, and it should pull in more than $400 million in the quarter just ended.

The company’s CFO left at the end of December, and its Controller is serving as interim CFO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Outlook

Hanesbrands is expected to have revenue of close to $7 billion in 2019, with adjusted EPS of $1.76 (guidance of $1.74-1.80). It regularly takes restructuring charges and pretends they are one-time. I would prefer not to give Hanesbrands a pass on this, and estimate that the company’s GAAP earnings are in the $1.60 range. For the coming year, revenue is expected to decline by 2% as the company continues to feel the effect of store closures. However, effective marketing and aggressively moving its products online should help to mitigate any decline. This is clearly a low bar that management should be looking to exceed. EPS is expected to stay steady, as any decline in operating profit is offset by lower interest expense as the company repays debt.

I believe Hanesbrands should be focused maniacally on growing EPS by holding revenue and margins at least steady while shrinking its share count. The Board (which bears some responsibility for the stock’s underperformance over the last few years) should link executive bonuses to growth in operating income. The company is now at a comfortable leverage position and should use excess cash generated to buy back 5% of its stock every year.

The company periodically makes acquisitions. Its most recent large acquisition was in February 2018, when it acquired the Australian company Bras N Things for almost $400 million. It is unclear whether this acquisition has had a positive impact on Hanesbrands’ financials, but it has been busy paying down the debt it incurred to consummate the transaction.

Valuation: Fair value of $19 for the stock

Put a reasonable 12x multiple on $1.60 of forward EPS and you get a fair value for the stock of $19. That is more than 30% upside from the current $14 price.

In a bull case, the company will increase its revenue and operating income a bit, shrink its share count and generate $1.75 of clean EPS. Using the same methodology as above, this would translate to a $21 target price. or almost 50% upside.

In a bear case, its revenue and operating income will decline and the company will miss estimates, generating only $1.40 of EPS. Disappointed investors will assign an 8x multiple, resulting in an $11 stock price for 20% downside.

Hanesbrands’ closest public comparable is Gildan Activewear (GIL), which trades at 15x forward EPS. Consumer goods and retail companies trade at anywhere from 4x EPS for those with rapidly declining profitability to 30x EPS for stars like Nike (NKE).

I do not see any obvious American corporate acquirers interested in the company. There may be foreign ones (Li Ning, maybe?). I do not think the current technological sophistication of underwear will raise national security concerns, but one never knows how the government might spin things. I believe that the stock offers a fantastic opportunity for a cash-rich private equity firm to deploy a couple of billion dollars. An acquisition of the equity at $18 (a 30% premium) would represent an Enterprise Value of $10 billion.

Risks are moderate

The biggest risk here is that Hanesbrands’ earnings will come in lower than expected due to macroeconomic, competitive or execution factors.

Cotton prices have been trending up in the last few months, although they are still lower than they were a year ago. Hanesbrands’ margins will get squeezed if they spike up.

Its Champion brand has been a standout, and a slowdown in its growth could cause the company’s revenue growth to go negative.

Accelerated store closures and the inability of management to transition sales to online channels will cause the company to come in below estimates.

Management has made a number of acquisitions over the last decade, with seemingly nothing much to show for it. Thankfully, they haven’t scratched this itch in a big way in the last two years, but one never knows what an intrepid investment banker may try and sell them.

The short interest in Hanesbrands stock is relatively high at 20% of float. Short-sellers may be right in their assessment of the company. If they aren’t, it provides support for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBI, AAPL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.