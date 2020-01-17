A Fundamental Charting Analysis Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Recently, we wrote an article on Seeking Alpha called "An Introduction To Fundamental Charting" that explains how our Friedrich algorithm can take any list of stocks, indices, or specific portfolios and analyze each, both on Main Street and Wall Street, using some unique free cash flow ratios. To fully understand our fundamental charting methods, it may be worthwhile to take a look at that linked article.

Reading the Charts

In this three-part article series, we will be analyzing the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) to see how each performs on Wall Street relative to its intrinsic value on Main Street. In utilizing our charts, we analyze each company's Main Street price performance and then compare it to Wall Street's opinion of what each company is valued at, as measured by the stock price per share that you see listed every trading day in the markets. We do so by using GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) vs. pro-forma that's commonly used by most analysts on Wall Street. In doing so, we are able to see how each company is actually performing on Main Street.

This chart format starts out with the Wall Street price and compares it to three Main Street price final results for each stock under analysis. Thus, readers see the buy (oversold), sell (overbought) and hold price ranges for every stock under analysis, so each of our Marketplace subscribers can always know where they stand.

In this article, we will analyze 29 of the 30 Dow Jones Index fundamental stock charts. (DowDuPont, which split into two separate companies back in April 2019, is now called Dow Inc. and is not available as yet for analysis using our system. That is because our algorithm requires one full year of data; so the symbol DOW can only be analyzed by our system after April 2020).

Analyzing the Index Components

We will begin this analysis by first analyzing Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

The white line is the Wall Street price per share (market price) and the yellow line is the Main Street price per share (estimated fair value). The red line is the sell price (where the risk of holding outweighs future potential benefit) and the green line is the bargain price.

The Main Street price is the key to this system as it's the center point of our analysis. The bargain price is always 66% of the Main Street price and the sell price always is 166% of the Main Street price. The Wall Street prices you see in the chart above are the fiscal year-end prices for each company, except for the TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) or the prices on the day each analysis is done. In the chart above, Apple's Main Street price was $282.97 on Jan. 14, 2020, while the Wall Street price was $316.48. Thus, Apple's stock on that day was trading in the "Hold" range and will not become a sell until its Wall Street price hits the red line or sell price on top which currently stands at $471.71. So clearly Apple's stock has a lot more room to run before it becomes "Overbought" and thus can be seen as a "Strong Hold."

The fundamental data used to make the Apple chart above was taken from our datafiles, like the one below for Apple's stock. For those who are interested in gaining a further understanding of the ratios used to create the Main Street Price used in our charts, you can do so by going here.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company's numbers on Main Street have recently spiked up to $103 a share, as it seems its operations on Main Street have improved dramatically. Wall Street has also noticed this spike as well, as AXP's shares have traded 34% higher over the last 12 months. Currently American Express can be considered a "Hold" according to Friedrich.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boeing was doing very well on Main Street as orders of its 737 Max were coming in fast and furious, but then everything just fell apart after two 737 Max jets crashed. Wall Street seems to believe that eventually the company will turn things around and has kept BA's share price from having a serious meltdown. Friedrich, on the other hand, is not very optimistic, as the company's free cash flow numbers have deteriorated considerably. BA's Main Street price is currently $101.31, and its "Overbought" price is $168.89, so with a Wall Street price of $331.45, our Friedrich Algorithm believes it may just be time for investors to move on as it rates Boeing as "Overbought." For those who want to see more details as to why Friedrich thinks so, here is our datafile on Boeing.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar's fortunes on Main Street have improved considerably since 2016, and despite the China US trade problems, it has held up well. Its Wall Street price actually dropped below its bargain price for a very brief period in 2018 and then spiked up to its current $146.95 and is still selling below its Main Street price of $181.35. Friedrich considers CAT a "Strong Hold."

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, despite an obvious one-time event that happened in 2018, has been a very conservative operator on Main Street. It is currently selling around its Main Street levels, so Friedrich considers it a "Hold."

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron investors have missed much of the current bull run which can be explained by its Main Street price action in the chart above as it looks like a roller coaster. When the yellow Main Street line heads south (like it currently is) that is not a good sign, but nevertheless Friedrich considers Chevron a "Hold" if one owns it.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Disney has been a very solid performer on Wall Street, but over the last few years, its Main Street price action has not looked very good. While its Wall Street price continues to steadily move upward, its Main Street valuation is falling. Friedrich considers Disney to be "Overbought" at these levels as its Wall Street price has surpassed its overbought line (red line).

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs fortunes are usually linked to how the trading desks at the firm perform. Its Main Street operations did well from 2011 to 2014, but the numbers have been flat to declining ever since. The 50%+ drop on Wall Street from 2017 to 2018 was soon followed by a 100% gain from 2018 to today. This shows us that Wall Street's trading in the shares of Goldman Sachs has little to do with its Main Street performance as its Wall Street and Main Street prices are heading in opposite directions. Goldman Sachs currently has an "Overbought" rating from Friedrich.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot was as solid a Main Street and Wall Street performer as you could find, but since around 2018, it has seemed to top out on Main Street. Despite this fact, Wall Street has resumed buying up HD's shares and has brought them back up. Friedrich, for its part, has it as a "Hold."

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

IBM since 2012 has had a serious problem with its revenue growth. Even though it has been able to generate some decent free cash flow since then, Wall Street Analysts hate nothing more than negative revenue growth and have constantly trashed the company in their analyses. IBM's Main Street prices have been on a slow torturous downward slide since 2012, and until that pattern changes to the upside, Friedrich will not be very interested. As is shown in the datafile below, when a company generates two consecutive periods of negative revenue growth, Friedrich automatically generates a WARNING, which is a signal to our subscribers that they should stay on the sidelines.

Conclusion

We will publish Part II of the series including another 10 stocks (with ratings) very shortly and Part III soon after to include a table showing the entire index components and current ratings. Thus far, the stocks listed above, taken as a whole, are not overvalued based upon our free cash flow analysis. But, since we generally only add a stock to one of our three model portfolios when its price falls below our "bargain price," we are not fully invested. Nevertheless, our flagship Final Four Portfolio continues to outperform the major indices even though it remains 50% in cash. We maintain that owning quality is the best way to beat the market.

No one can ever tell you for how long that run may be, but what we can tell you is that many still have room to run because Main Street's price growth (based upon free cash flow analysis) continues to be quite strong. If you have any questions on what you have read here, please ask them in the comments section below.

