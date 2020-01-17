Coca-Cola: Forecasting A February Dividend Increase

This article covers our forecast for the next dividend increase along with an analysis on trends in the payout ratio.

The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) is a favorite among dividend investors as the company is currently on a 55-year streak of consecutive annual increases to the quarterly rate, making KO a reference among 'Dividend Champions'. This article covers our forecast for the next dividend increase which we expect to be announced this February along with trends in the payout ratio. Despite an overall positive outlook, we highlight some financial trends to suggest Coca-Cola may take a more conservative approach with dividend growth in the near term.

(Source: finviz.com)

KO Dividend Hike History

Coca-Cola has a long history of announcing a dividend increase in mid-February of each year. Over the past decade, the company typically announces a distribution right around the time of the Q4 earnings release, sometimes with the report and sometimes a few days later. The record date for this distribution usually falls on March 15th with a payment date set for the first business day of April. Investors can appreciate these patterns as they provide good consistency for dividend income cash flow planning.

(Source: data by Company IR/table by author)

The last increase in February of 2019 was a $0.01 hike to the current quarterly rate of $0.40 per share. This was the smallest increase in percentage terms going back at least 25 years. As we discuss below, this is a case where dividend growth averaging about 7% since 2010 just climbed ahead of earnings growth over the period. Our outlook is for more muted dividend growth over the medium term until earnings can catch up to stabilize the payout ratio at a more sustainable level.

(Source: data by Company IR/table by author)

Trends In The Payout Ratio

The table below highlights the annual dividend payout per share and in dollar terms, compared to various earnings metrics including net income, EPS, EBITDA, and free cash flow. What we find is that while the dividend has climbed steadily over the past decade, earnings have been relatively flat. The dividend payout on estimated full year 2019 earnings at 79.6% compares to a 50% average between 2004 and 2012.

(Source: data by YCharts/table by author)

Coca-Cola is undergoing a strategic shift by transitioning away from company-owned bottling operations to simply selling the syrup concentrates to independent bottlers and distributors. Ongoing divestitures have resulted in a lower revenue base, while margins are climbing with a more streamlined operation. The result is an outlook for higher earnings yet underlying net income and cash flows are still below levels reached between 2010 and 2012.

The current dividend rate of $0.40 per share, annualized to $1.60 and a $6.9 billion cash distribution, represents a payout ratio of approximately 79.6% on the full-year 2019 consensus GAAP EPS of $2.01. Other payout ratios based on a 2019 free cash flow estimate around $6.6 billion imply a payout ratio of 104%. The point here is to show that while 2019 was a positive year for Coca-Cola, the company still has a ways to go to reach prior record profitability levels.

Management Dividend Targets

Comments by management indicate the company seeks to target a long-term dividend payout ratio on free cash flow of approximately 75%. By this measure, we expect the company to take a more conservative approach to dividend growth until the earnings and cash flow can stabilize at a higher level.

(Source: Company IR)

Keep in mind that while the full year 2019 GAAP-EPS estimate for the full year 2019 at $2.01 represents an increase of 34% compared to 2018, the non-GAAP estimate of $2.11 is up just 1% from 2018. The difference here is related to various restructuring charges in 2018. For 2020 and 2021, the market sees earnings growth of around 7.5% each year, on organic revenue growth of averaging 4.5%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The bullish themes for Coca-Cola are its expanding margins and the company's expectation for improving free cash flow. Drivers include lower cost structure, an emphasis on efficiency, and optimized investment spending. From a free cash flow conversion of 73% in 2018 and around 77% in 2019, Coca-Cola thinks the ratio can reach 90-95% long term. The implication here is room for dividend growth over time.

(Source: Company IR)

KO 2020 Dividend Forecast

We think the company will hike the dividend by $0.015 this year. Our forecast is for Coca-Cola to increase the quarterly dividend by 3.75% to a new rate of $0.415 per share. This is in consideration that the current payout ratio on earnings and free cash flow is elevated relative to historical averages and management's comment targeting a payout on free cash flow of 75% over the long run.

Our dividend forecast annualized to $1.66 per share represents a payout ratio of 74% on consensus 2020 EPS of $2.26. If we assume an 80% conversion of earnings to free cash flow in 2020, the dividend represents a 92% payout on our 2020 free cash flow estimate.

While still above the long-term payout ratio target, higher earnings and the trend in free cash flow conversion will allow the dividend to become more sustainable in the next couple of years. The other option of simply another 1-cent increase is possible but we feel would detract from management's more optimistic forward outlook. A marginally higher increase in the dividend compared to 2019 would also be a way for management and the Board of Directors to express its confidence in the company's long-term targets.

Looking ahead, the company thinks it can grow EPS in a range between 7% to 9% over the long term. A higher free cash flow conversion will offer more room for continued dividend growth in the future. Our forecast is for KO dividend growth to an average of 5% per year over the next decade.

(Source: Company IR)

KO Forward-Looking Commentary

The stock's dividend yield has trended lower to a current 2.8% from as high as 3.6% as recently as 2018. For context, the yield reached as low as 2.4% back in 2013 suggesting there is more room for the yield to fall should the stock continue higher. In relative terms, the yield is attractive relative to the S&P 500 (SPY) below 2% for example.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, we are more cautious on valuation with the strong stock price performance largely capturing the improved outlook in our view. Multiples including an EV to Revenue at 8.3x, EV to EBITDA of 23.8x, and price to free cash flow at 29.8x is expensive in our opinion. That's not to say the stock needs to correct significantly lower, but the market assigns a premium for what is objectively a quality name.

Data by YCharts

It will be important for investors to monitor the growth momentum and evolution of margins. To the downside, beyond a cyclical slowdown or deterioration in the macro outlook, the risk that the company underperforms targets could result in more bearish sentiment forcing a reset of expectations.

Takeaway

With rebounding growth and higher earnings, the outlook for KO is positive. On the other hand, more muted dividend growth in the near term compared to the average growth rate over the past decade is likely necessary to bring the payout ratios to a more sustainable long-term level. Recognizing this is a quality stock, we take a more cautious outlook on the stock based on valuation as KO appears expensive. We forecast the company will increase the quarterly rate by $0.015 per share or 3.75% y/y to a new quarterly rate of $0.415. The forward dividend yield is ~2.9%.

