Luckin Coffee: On The Unmanned Retail Strategy

We think the unmanned retail strategy may help to improve cost efficiency in the long run, but not much in the short term.

Investment Thesis

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) announced the launch of two types of unmanned retail machines, the Luckin Coffee Express and Luckin Pop Mini. We think that the "unmanned" retail strategy will be a good supplement for the large enough network of stores that LK has built up in the last two years. We should be able to see improvement on the company's operating margins down the road, but the high costs on the machines may lead to bad short-term numbers. We are cautiously optimistic about the "unmanned retail strategy", but wouldn't be surprised to see a short-term draw-back.

Going Autonomous on Coffee

On January 8th, LK announce the launch of the smart unmanned coffee machine Luckin Coffee Express and smart vending machine Luckin Pop Mini.

Source: LK's Release

The Luckin Coffee Express is a coffee machine which is designed to work just like any independent LK retail store. Customers will have to order on the LK App by choosing the specific Express machine and pick up the coffee by scanning the QR code from the app after paying for it.

Luckin Pop Mini, on the other hand, works more like a traditional vending machine by selling selective drinks and snacks from the brands that LK cooperates with.

Financial Analysis of the Strategy

As we discussed in the previous article, our biggest concern on the company is still profitability. Although LK realized "store-level" profitability, it still reported a Non-GAAP net loss of RMB491.1 million (US$68.7 million) for 2019 Q3, representing 31.9% of total net revenues.

Going "unmanned" is certainly going to help improve the cost efficiency for the coffee business, but it might have to take some time for that to be reflected in the financials:

First of all, it takes time to build and set up the machines to reach a meaningful volume. We tried to search on the LK App regarding the Express machines in Beijing, where only three machines showed up currently. Since LK already has opened more than 4,500 stores across the country, it will take time to find good locations for the machines, which essentially are just smaller coffee shops.

Source: LK App Screenshot

Secondly, the machines are very costly to build. According to the official release, the Express machines will be built based upon Swiss Schaerer coffee machines, costing about $15-20 thousand. On the pricing side though, we believe the company will continue its low-introduction price strategy for all the Express Coffee products. Actually, when we checked the available Express machines in Beijing, the retail price on major coffee products is about half the marked full price, on top of the "Buy 2 get 1 free" promotion available for offline stores as well.

Source: LK App Screenshot

The aggressive pricing strategy is important in helping with customer acquisition when the Express machines are first introduced. But it also means that the profitability on the machines won't be that impressive. As disclosed in Q3 results, the unit cost per cup was around 9.7 RMB, while average sales price was around 11 RMB. With an aggressive pricing strategy for the machines, we would expect a much lower average sales price compared to offline stores but a unit cost that is not that much lower, since the savings on store rental and operating expenses (which is already down to 35% of the total cost) will be offset by the higher depreciation of the expensive coffee machines, let alone the squeezing effects on the offline sales when more Express machines are set up.

Source: LK Q3 Earnings

Other Factors To Pay Attention To

LK's fast growth from Q3 results was the primary reason why the share price jumped over 100% from mid-November. But we think investors should not neglect the fact that the company is still burning money at a very high rate. LK is currently financing through selling more ADSs on the market, indicating that the company's growth strategy, be it stores or machines, requires consistent capital injections. It's still not clear as to how big the company is growing to be and when it can start making profit.

Another interesting observation is on the six-month options (June 19) for the company. There seems to be a sudden increase in the volume of Put options traded on January 14th, which caused the option prices for Call and Put options to move mostly in the same direction. The abnormal movement of the option prices should raise an alarm for investors in LK:

Source: LK Options chart from Barchart.com

Conclusion

LK's unmanned retail strategy is a smart move which can help to supplement the company's offline store network and further boost sales growth. Our analysis, though, indicates that due to aggressive pricing strategy and high manufacturing cost of the machines, the short-term profit margin on the strategy might not be as expected. Recent abnormal movement on the option market should alarm investors about potential price adjustment in the next 6 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.