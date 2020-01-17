National Fuel Gas: The Dickie Betts Of The Utility Sector

Maybe the title or the article should be "The Dickie Betts of the Natural Gas E&P Sector", or maybe it should be of the "The Dickie Betts of the Energy Midstream Sector". Any of these titles would be appropriate, as National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) offers exposure to all three - utilities, natural gas exploration and production, and midstream assets. Dickie Betts is one of the founding members of the Allman Brothers Band in 1969, contributing to their very forward thinking, unique sound of dual lead guitars (Betts and Duane Allman) and dual drummers (Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johanson and Butch Trucks). This was the vision of Allman from back in the mid-1960s for a "different" rock sound. Their breakout live album in early 1971, At The Fillmore East, is considered among the best live albums of all time and in 2004 was one of the albums selected for preservation in the Library of Congress, deemed as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically important" by the National Recording Registry. Just like Dickie Betts is often the forgotten member of the Allman Bros, National Fuel Gas is often overlooked as investors search for natural gas E&P or gas utility or midstream stocks.

National Fuel Gas service territory (light blue), E&P acreage (dark blue), and pipelines (yellow) are as overlooked as Dickey Betts (on the right, in 1971).

National Fuel Gas operates three distinct businesses: a regulated natural gas utility in Buffalo, NY, over 715,000 acres of company-owned land in the heart of the Marcellus, and natural gas pipeline midstream assets supporting the other two. Of interest to utility and midstream investors should be the intriguing fact that ~50% of earnings per share and ~43% of EBITDA are regulated by either the state PUC or the FERC. NFG utilizes a fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The utility segment is a consistent performer, generating 22% of the company's FY2019 EBITDA. Regulated pipeline and storage assets generated 20% of EBITDA and unregulated natural gas field gathering assets provided 14% for a total pipeline and storage contribution of 34% of FY2019 EBITDA. The E&P business, operating under the name Seneca Resources, contributed 46% of FY2019 EBITDA.

On an earnings per share basis for FY2020, the utility segment is expected to be flat at $0.70, regulated pipeline and storage is also expected to be flat at $0.85, non-regulated gathering pipelines are expected to inch up to $0.77. The wild card is the E&P business. While in FY2017 Seneca earned $1.32 per share, and in 2018 and 2019 Seneca earned $1.25, Seneca earnings are expected to drop to between $0.68 and $0.98, with midpoint $0.83. This creates a FY2020 guidance range of $3.00 to $3.30, with midpoint $3.15, or about 8% below FY2019. The following is a graphic of these numbers from its Nov investor presentation.

As shown, the decline in E&P profits is negatively impacting overall profits, but due to its diversification, the decline is not as impactful as other gas-focused E&P peers. As most natural gas investors have experienced, the current low-price environment is creating stress within the industry, and NFG is not immune to these pressures.

Unlike many in the natural gas exploration industry, NFG has managed its liabilities with no major debt maturities in 2020 or 2021, with $500 million maturing each in 2022 and 2023, none in 2024, $500 million in 2025, and then $300 million each in 2027 and 2028. With the gas E&P industry swimming in debt, it is refreshing to see a firm without the herculean task of refinancing piles of loans under the current very low commodity pricing environment.

National Fuel Gas offers interesting interconnections as its natural gas production growth is funneled through its own gathering pipeline assets. While other field gathering pipeline firms struggle to find adequate volumes, NFG has a built-in customer - itself. Management expects production volume to grow by 15% in 2020, following growth of 23% in 2019, even with a pullback in capital expenditures and the reduction of its active rigs from 3 to 2. Management has also committed that 100% of future production growth will travel through the company pipes. NFG is forecasting revenue growth for its gathering assets in the neighborhood of 10% for the next three years. This interconnection creates stable and growing demand for NFG's pipeline services.

While the current regulators at the New York Department of Environmental Conversation remain anti-pipeline and anti-fracking, NFG continues to fight for pipeline expansion, such as the Northern Access project with 75% of proposed new capacity to be exported to Canada through NFG's connection outside Buffalo. Due to the "cute" play of NY regulators by excessively delaying water quality permit reviews as a means of interfering with pipeline expansion, the FERC and federal courts have ruled in NFG's favor, but state appeals are still proceeding - as expected. The $500 million pipeline is expected to generate $84 million annually in revenue, and there are commitments from both buyers and producers for the added capacity. In late 2021, NFG expects an expansion of Transco's Leidy pipeline to the south and east, coupled with improving connection pipelines, will offer additional exit capacity for its increasing production and its storage facilities. However, there are several additional exit pipeline projects being delayed by various tactics in Virginia. NFG will be as subjected to the whims of pipeline expansion approvals as its local E&P peers.

According to themoneyshow.com, National Fuel Gas is a top pick for 2020 by Roger Conrad of Conrad's Utility Forecaster's fame. Below is a recap of his comments, with the full review linked above:

While others fell prey to Wall Street's push to divest regulated utility and midstream assets during the boom times earlier in the decade, NFG stayed united and integrated. The result is solid 1.8 times coverage of the still-growing dividend over the past 12 months, along with a BBB credit rating and stable outlook. Regulated utility and pipeline infrastructure contributed roughly 63 percent of FY2019 earnings, essentially covering the dividend on their own with room to spare. And with $270 to $315 million targeted for system investment, their contribution will grow the next several years, offsetting any future weakness in natural gas prices. On a valuation basis, National Fuel is cheap relative to the overall market, selling for just 14.9 times the mid-point of FY2020 guidance. As recently as April 2019, National Fuel shares traded in the low 60s. We expect a return to that level this year, as regional natural gas prices stabilize and bargain hunters return to the sector, in search of low valuation stocks. The big difference between National Fuel Gas and other energy companies is its unique business model has repeatedly proven its resiliency in tough times. There's also the potential for a takeover of the company from its modest current market capitalization of only around $4 billion. Buy National Fuel Gas at $55 or lower.

Mario Gabelli has a substantial position in NFG through its income focused Gabelli Utility Fund (GABUX). While a supporter of NFG and has written many positive comments over the years, Gabelli is one of those Wall Streeters who has pushed for a breakup of National Fuel Gas and a few years ago, Gabelli waged a proxy battle over the issue, but lost. In a recent press release, Gabelli has announced he will withhold voting for several long-term NFG board members. Many investors, myself included, believe NFG offers what Conrad describes as a "unique business model has repeatedly proven its resiliency in tough times."

In addition to being undervalued, NFG is on the cusp of reaching a very important milestone - 50 years of annual dividend increases. Overall, NFG has paid a dividend every year since 1903 for a string of 116 years of shareholder distributions and 2019 made it 48 consecutive years of dividend increases. Management has a sustained history of 2.5% average annual dividend raises and currently the stock yields 3.8%. At its average yield of 3.1% for the past 10 years and using the potential for a 2020 dividend of $1.78, a reasonable target could be in the $57 range ($1.78/3.1%), representing a nice bump from its current price of $46.

Much like Dickie Betts is an often-overlooked guitar powerhouse, National Fuel Gas is overlooked by many investors. I believe this is a mistake, especially if you are seeking multiple exposures to the natural gas food chain. I recently added 10% to my position share count and the investment lies in my basket titled, "Equities bought primarily for income," although its capital gain potential should be undeniable.

I have been a huge Allman Bros fan since 1970. One of the few memories remaining of my freshman summer session in college was going to an Allman Bros concert on the Boston Common in Aug of 1971 and watching the sunset behind these two guitar greats as they wailed away, and only a few months before Duane Allman passed in a motorcycle crash. About 10 years ago, they released the live tapes of that show, and it is one of my favorite live albums. Betts continued with the band for several years before branching out on his own. Duane was the blues-ier of the two, and if you listen closely, a careful listener can distinguish the difference guitar sounds.

According to Guitar World magazine, Duane and Dickie "introduced melodic twin guitar harmony and counterpoint which rewrote the rules for how two rock guitarists can work together, completely scrapping the traditional rhythm/lead roles to stand toe to toe". Betts is rated as 58th greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone. I have included links to a few of my favorite Dickie Betts tunes, with Blue Sky, the anthem to Sandy Bluesky Wabegijig, his Native Canadian wife, the Elmore James classic One Way Out, and a 1994 rendition of Soulshine. These tunes still give me goosebumps and the louder the volume, the higher the goosebumps.

Enjoy and while you savor these unforgettable and bluesy guitar riffs, don't forget to add National Fuel Gas to your list of stocks for further research.

