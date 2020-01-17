Financials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Consumer finance and mortgage REITs are the most attractive financial industries: they are underpriced relative to historical averages in 3 valuation ratios and above their baseline in profitability. Capital markets are moderately overpriced. Commercial banks, thrifts/mortgage and real estate management have mixed metrics: they look good in price/earnings and profitability, but the price/sales and price/free cash flow are bad. Insurance is the less attractive industry in finance.

Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in equity REITs and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has deteriorated in mortgage and equity REITs, and is stable elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in consumer finance, capital markets, real estate management and deteriorated in insurance, equity REITs.

ROE has improved in capital markets and is stable elsewhere.

The real estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 1% and the financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has lagged it by 3.3%.

The 5 top momentum stocks in this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are: American Tower Corp. (AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.PK), Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

AMP Ameriprise Financial Inc. CAPMARKET EVR Evercore Inc. CAPMARKET FII Federated Investors Inc. CAPMARKET ECPG Encore Capital Group Inc. CONSUMERFIN ENVA Enova International Inc. CONSUMERFIN SYF Synchrony Financial CONSUMERFIN PGR Progressive Corp. INSURANCE BFS Saul Centers Inc. REIT SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. REIT TCO.PK Taubman Centers Inc. REIT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 1/16/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock-picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 13.29 15.24 12.80% 2.92 2.06 -41.84% 18.45 13.44 -37.29% 10.45 8.89 1.56 Thrifts/Mortgage* 16.04 20.66 22.36% 3.05 2.03 -50.37% 19.03 14.75 -29.00% 8.49 5.02 3.47 Consumer Finance* 10.56 13.15 19.69% 1.25 1.47 14.96% 6.38 8.22 22.34% 14.54 11.83 2.71 Capital Markets* 18.70 18.07 -3.47% 3.96 3.06 -29.41% 17.59 19.62 10.33% 8.52 7.89 0.63 Insurance 19.98 13.7 -45.85% 1.32 1.07 -22.96% 12.56 8.99 -39.68% 6.85 8.71 -1.86 Mortgage REITs** 15.30 17.01 10.08% 3.60 4.13 12.95% 22.98 48.8 52.92% 2.49 4.72 -2.23 Equity REITs** 40.27 35.51 -13.41% 6.42 4.56 -40.83% 50.66 38.64 -31.10% 5.69 4.04 1.65 Real Estate Mngt** 27.87 31.19 10.66% 5.24 3.06 -71.20% 30.15 25.55 -18.01% 2.89 -1.33 4.22

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006 -

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView.

Our cheap stock lists are designed to outperform their sector benchmarks on the long-term. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a realistic quantitative approach of market risk and sector-oriented value. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.