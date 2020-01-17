Cornerstone Is Finally Making A Charge

In my previous article on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) six months ago, found here, I gave the company a neutral rating. Since then Cornerstone has gained only 7%, less than the S&P 500. The stock is now starting to wake up and it is time to have another look at this talent management company.

Consistent with many other SaaS companies, Cornerstone has broken out to all-time highs. In the case of Cornerstone, it has been attempting to reach new heights for the last 1 1/2 years, hovering around the $60 level. Finally, it appears that Cornerstone is proceeding with its march higher.

The gross margin is steadily rising and free cash flow is strong. The stock price is undervalued. Revenue growth is less than desirable but I believe that the technical breakout, along with the market environment, suggests that it is time to raise my rating from neutral to bullish.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in a recent article, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

Revenue Growth

Cornerstone had anemic annual revenue growth of 6%, down from the 5-year rate of almost 24%.

According to company management, certain deals were pushed out from the third to the fourth quarter. However, subscription revenue grew just over 17% year over year.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Cornerstone’s free cash flow margin TTM is ~14% of revenues. It has been rising since 2012 and positive since early-2015.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin add up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Cornerstone’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 6% + 14% = 20%

The calculation comes out substantially below 40%. If I use ARR growth instead of revenue growth then the figure is 31%.

According to company management, Cornerstone will achieve the Rule of 40 in 2020:

And finally, as we have discussed on prior calls, we expect to achieve The Rule of 40, which we define as the sum of constant currency subscription revenue growth and unlevered free cash flow margin in 2020, and expect to do so in a manner that shows unlevered free cash flow margins to be a larger contributor to this metric than constant currency subscription revenue growth."

This was further clarified in the question and answer session during the Q3 2019 earnings call:

... we would expect lower CapEx next year. As you know, we’ve had some real estate projects this year that we will be completed and we do not expect them to repeat next year. The other thing I would point out is that sequentially from Q2 to Q3. We’ve been very mindful on managing headcount and you actually see our headcount down about two points or 2% sequentially and we’re just being very mindful of backfills, where we’re hiring to help support that that margin expansion as we go into 2020."

Other Fundamentals

One positive aspect of Cornerstone's fundamentals is the rising gross profit margin over time. It is now sitting at 81%.

Another positive is the steadily falling SG&A Expense margin, now sitting at 74%. Note that R&D expenses are included in this figure.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Cornerstone is below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Cornerstone is valued less than the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

On the surface, Cornerstone's revenue growth has been declining fairly substantially over the last 5 years. If this trend continues then Cornerstone needs to be judged as a value stock, not a growth stock.

Cornerstone has a substantial contract with the US Census Bureau. It is unclear how this contract will affect metrics in future quarters as the contract is fulfilled and begins to wind down.

Summary And Conclusions

Cornerstone is another SaaS company at the heart of the digital transformation revolution. Cornerstone is the leader in Talent Management and provides a suite of applications covering the HCM market.

While I have some concerns regarding this company's ability to grow revenue, I believe that this is a solid company from a free cash flow perspective and is actively reducing expenditures and increasing gross margin. The stock is at the start of a bullish move, perhaps in sympathy with similar stocks, but the point is that now is the time to get aboard. Therefore, I am raising my rating from neutral to bullish.

