Boliden: Mining In Attractive Geographies

Boliden has been around for almost 100 years and is an unusual mining company, full of contradictions which are usually hard to find in the space.

In the first Swedish-oriented company article for 2020, we take a look at the mining company Boliden.

(Author's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as OTCPK:BDNNF and OTCPK:BDNNY. Boliden's listing in Stockholm, STO:BOL, offers stronger liquidity).

So, let's start off 2020 with some international companies. Our part of the world has a few things in abundance. One of them is wood/timber, which I favor, seen through my exposure to multiple forestry and paper/cardboard companies, both local and international. Another of them, however, is metals. Sweden is a nation (and the entire Nordics) that is incredibly rich in metals, both more common metals as well as precious metals.

Boliden dabbles in all of them, so while it's not possible to buy Sweden's largest metal operation in the shape of LKAB (since it's sadly still state-owned), you can buy Boliden, which was founded and is named due to its roots in the Boliden mine, way up in northern Sweden.

With that said, let's take a look at this company.

What is Boliden?

Boliden is a mining company, headquartered and run in Sweden (with operations mostly in Scandinavia, but including Europe) and involved in the first steps in the mining processing chain. This includes the areas of:

Exploration/Prospecting

Mining

Enrichment

Smelting

Refining

Recycling

In fact, when it comes to the recycling of metals, Boliden is one of the foremost companies in the entire world, and this is one of its fastest-growing segments. However, its main segment is of course metals, and the largest metals that Boliden is involved with in terms of revenue are Zinc and Copper.

Aside from these, Boliden is also involved in the mining, smelting, and refining of Lead, Nickel, Gold, and Silver. There are also Cobalt operations currently in the company's portfolio. Operations are in fact appealingly diverse, both in terms of mining location as well as metals/commodities.

(Source: Boliden Presentation)

The company's operations are split into two simple, self-explanatory segments: Mining and Smelting. Operations are found here on a geographical basis:

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

The general managers for these individual mines/smelting facilities have on average over 25 years of mining/metals experience, with over 12 years of those as Boliden employees. Despite weakening market conditions in many metals, Boliden's operational strategy has delivered excellent returns, somewhat in contradictions to pricing trends as showcased below.

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

This increase is during a time when spot pricing for copper and zinc, the company's main metals, was quite volatile.

Not discouraged by volatile spot prices and uncertain conditions in markets, Boliden is actively expanding operations:

A new 90MEUR acid plant in Harjavalta, enabling expansion into copper and nickel.

Expanding Harjavalta feed capacity to 620 ktonnes (560kton) as well as expanding Rönnskär feed to 725 ktonnes (650 kton), online in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

A new, 750M SEK leaching plant to recover free metals and reduce waste, targeting a 25 kton lead sulfate/25 kton copper/zinc sulfate capacity.

Investing in new storage solutions for hazardous waste, start-ready in late 2020 and with a 400 kton capacity.

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

Being a mining company headquartered in Sweden brings with it the eye of one of the "greenest" governments (or at least trying to be) on the planet. Boliden is investing plenty into automated solutions, electrification, new technical processing, and driverless capacities.

What's more, the company's main mines, namely Garpenberg and Aitik, all have 25+ years' worth of reserve life left at this point. Out of the company's locations, only Kylylahti disappointed during 2018/2019. The company acquired the mine in 2014, and it's been producing ore rich in copper, zinc, and gold, but its expected reserve life is now less than two years, and the company has started mining cobalt here and is exploring the cobalt extraction potential.

Another huge part of the company's focus, as mentioned, is its foray into metal recovery. The company is busily investing into this as well. Among other things, we're looking at metal and plastic recovery.

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

A strong company focus on circular, sustainable growth, with already-existing capacities to treat complex primary and secondary raw materials, which even today can work with recovering. Simply put, Boliden isn't just greenwashing its operations; it's actively working to handle the waste and recover valuable materials as part of a profitable and downturn-resistant business.

The company owns one of Europe's largest lead battery recyclers, the world's leading recyclers of circuit boards (Rönnskär/Harjavalta), while also selling most of the primary needed raw materials for things like car production. This includes nickel, cobalt, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead and platinum.

Boliden's strategy for the past few years has been hewn in stone, and it is this: Explore - Scale - Acquire. CapEx has been and likely will continue to be high.

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

This might be worrying or risky if it hadn't worked out as well as it had. I'm not going to say Boliden's earnings aren't volatile. It's a metal/mining company - and like any company in the field, there are strong ties to spot pricing as well as CapEx dips and things that can happen to any company. The 5Y-trend however - take a look.

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

That's not even mentioning the ridiculously low debt situation and the extreme dividend boosts of the past two years.

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

The company's debt has an average loan interest rate of 1.3%, an average loan duration of 3.5 years and a net payment capacity of 10BSEK. There are some maturities of utilized loans, about 500MSEK during 2020 and 500MSEK during 2021 - then nothing significant until 2025. Insofar, the debt situation is well in hand and significantly improved since 2014.

Boliden has some significant plans going forward, including:

Overall electrification and automation of all possible company operations.

Debottlenecking opportunities across a few projects.

Tara Deep/Rävliden mining expansions

Smelter expansions

Waste handling investments

Mining expansions to mine existing reserves (tailing facilities and open pits)

Boliden's financial goals and targets are in the end extremely simple. They are:

(Source: Boliden Presentation 2019)

So part of what has held the company back for the past few years was an uncomfortably high gearing ratio, which is now history. This development has not gone unnoticed, which we'll see in valuation once we start looking.

So, to return to the initial question, what is Boliden?

(Source: NyTeknik)

Boliden is one of Sweden's and Scandinavia's largest mining companies which, while with a market cap of almost 70B SEK, with a global network and smelter sourcing and cutting-edge technological advancements, still only has 5,800 employees and is active in extremely appealing, stable and metal-rich regions. Its current dividend yield is appealing, it can be attractively valued, and following a few years of debt reduction, it is approaching a near zero-level debt.

Recent Results

Recent company results come in the form of 3Q19 - with 4Q19/FY19 around the corner. The message out of 3Q19 for the company is so-so, with the following items:

Revenue at 11,170 MSEK (12,510 MSEK YoY)

EBIT excluding process inventory revaluation drop to 1,635 MSEK (2,020 MSEK)

CapEx plan in line, coming in at 1,834 MSEK (1,457 MSEK)

Production in major mines coming in at stable levels, with record throughput in the Garpenberg mine (lower copper grades in Aitik).

There were some challenges for the company during the quarter, mainly in two areas.

First, some maintenance stop in the smelters and a breakdown in Harjavalta, impacting EBIT as much as -360 MSEK (basically explaining the drop). Secondly, the company is experiencing logistical challenges and high inventories. From a long-term sequential perspective and looking at the past three years, 3Q19 was actually pretty weak.

(Source: Boliden 3Q19)

These weaknesses have non-company macro influences of course. Weaker global manufacturing, weaker automotive and flat construction trend is impacting company results. This brings with it demand drops in zinc, whereas copper and nickel demand has gone up. With global uncertainty, especially as high as it was during 3Q19, the demand for precious metals was also up during this time.

Looking at the company on a segment basis, the company recorded near-identical-performance to 3Q18 in the Mines segment. Mines saw most of the CapEx during the quarter and had some tailwinds from decent FX, as well as good pricing development in nickel and precious metals. Copper production was somewhat down due to the lower-grade copper currently being mined in Aitik and Kevitsa, as well as some maintenance in Aitik.

The negative copper trend was more than made up for by nickel and zinc trends however with higher production and growth in both.

Smelters performed even better, recording EBIT increases to 716 MSEK (589 MSEK, 387 MSEK on a sequential basis). This flowed down primarily from FX, higher metal prices and good spot pricing. CapEx more than doubled on a YoY basis to 548 MSEK, with process-based stability improvements in Odda mine. This is also where we find the major maintenance stops for the quarter, impacting EBIT almost 360 MSEK, with high current copper and nickel inventories.

Looking strictly at financials, EPS improved to 5.14 SEK/share (4.69 SEK/share YoY, 4.13 SEK/share sequentially). Free cash flow for the quarter came in at a negative 653 MSEK. This negative cash flow can be tracked to the maintenance, an electric furnace breakdown, logistical issues which resulted in very low inventory turnover, and lower-grade metals for the company during the quarter. The net debt/equity ratio went up some during the quarter, coming in at a current 15% (compared to 5% in 2018) due in part to the negative FCF.

(Source: Boliden 3Q19)

Investments are having their effect on the company. Boliden is guiding for converting haul trucks and introducing the new electric trolley lines. Aitik is getting 10 trucks and a 3 km line, with another 13 trucks and ~2 km going to Kevitsa to both increase production capacity and improve climate effectiveness. The company also expects this to reduce the annual diesel consumption by 5,500 m3. So overall, it was a good 3Q19 despite the maintenance issues.

Guiding for FY19 and 2020, the company expects:

An increase in maintenance stop costs (already factored in) during 2019, amounting to roughly 745 MSEK, up from 200 MSEK YoY.

CapEx around 8B SEK, guiding to reduce CapEx by 1B going into 2020. Out of the 7B SEK, just above 4.5B SEK is sustaining CapEx.

Looking at similar-value EPS and taking into consideration analysts' guidance, we can expect a lower FY19 EPS compared to FY18. Expectations are around a 22-23 FY19 EPS/share, which would indicate a ~15% YoY decline. Analyst expectations for 2020, however, are for this to recover somewhat, coming in at a ~24 SEK/share expectation.

This brings us to company valuation.

Valuation

Valuation for miners are always a bit tricky - even more so than certain other types of companies. Their high CapEx and risk profile makes them a "special" sort of investment, as I see it.

Fortunately, Boliden has some characteristics offsetting what I see as common risks. Geopolitical tensions in active geographies? Negative. Debt? Very low. Appealing financial targets? It's there.

So, let's look at a few metrics.

(Source: Börsdata)

Boliden's reduction of debt and successful acquisitions haven't gone unnoticed. The market price for shares have gone up, and P/S and P/B levels, while not at all-time highs, are above historical norms. The same is true of the current P/E ratio, which comes in just north of 11X, higher than almost anything for three years at this time.

Boliden, through successful operations and purchases, has been growing book value like clockwork. Take a look at BV/share in SEK.

(Source: Börsdata, BV/share SEK)

On the flip side, we can find instability in the company's dividend (because of its financial targets, sometimes 30% of net profit is basically zero, even though the company tries to pay something).

(Source: Börsdata, Dividend/share SEK)

For the past few years, this has really shot up, as the company is performing well - and this doesn't seem to be changing at least for the time being. It pays off to know that the company dividend history is spotty though. The same, of course, is true with earnings, which can fluctuate wildly.

(Source: Börsdata, EPS/share SEK)

All of these metrics show a company exposed both to sensitive spot markets and other factors. While the yield for the company at times can go as low as ~2% (2013), the historical average yield for Boliden on a 10Y basis is closer to 4.2%.

So, there's a lot of analyst expectations going around. Target prices have been cut, and this reflects the lower expectations for the company going forward. 2017 and 2018 should be, as I see it, viewed as outlier years, with 2019-2020 coming back more in line with previous years (though still above 20 SEK/share).

At current expected 2019 EPS, Boliden is trading at around a P/E of 11X, with around a 10.2 2020 P/E going by current expectations. Of course, with a company like this, this takes quite a bit of risk into the calculation, given the amount of risk the company and commodities are exposed to. Historical discounts for the company, going strictly by historical valuations over the past years, show that Boliden has traded below P/E 10 at frequent if short periods of time - that's also where I bought most of my stake. That is where I believe the company should be bought. At 220 SEK/share, or a P/E of 10X for 2019 results, the company would be at a 3-4% yield, going by its 30% net profit target. My own yield on Boliden based on the purchase price and current dividend is closer to 6%, but again, this is an outlier year, and I'm not expecting this dividend to remain.

We can of course look at other metrics. Most of these confirm the picture that the company is not currently undervalued/all that fairly valued. In terms of expected cash flows, Boliden trades at a 6.13X multiple, which is on the high end looking at historical valuations. The same is true for EV/EBITDA and TEV/Revenues, neither of which is showing a particularly cheap valuation (revenues especially are high given that the stock price hasn't yet taken into consideration this year dropping revenues compared to record-year 2018)

The one place where we can find at least some short-term depressed valuation is in the company's tangible book value/book value, currently coming in at below 2X. It's important to remember, however, that many of the comparison periods in the short term here saw excessive multiples for valuation. As such, even book value shouldn't be taken as indicating that the company is in any way currently undervalued.

So, here's my take - you want to buy Boliden at below 10X a conservatively forecasted EPS multiple. That's not where we currently are, and we could argue that 20-24 SEK/share might not be all that conservatively forecast either.

However, Boliden has materially improved as a company and has succeeded in many of its targets and acquisitions. It's no longer even somewhat "troubled", as one could have characterized it perhaps 10 years back. It's a thriving, modern, heavily-investing mining/smelting company in a very attractive geography. That should warrant some kind of premium vs. historical valuations, so what I'm seeing is that even if Boliden fails to reach the sort of 10X P/E given by a 22-24 SEK EPS in 2020, that's where longer-term expectations should currently be.

So, unless something materially changes, I consider Boliden buyable below 220 SEK/share at current profit forecasts/guidance.

Thesis

Boliden is, as I see it, one of the most appealing mining/smelting stocks you can buy. The combination of attractive geopolitical operational locations - literally only Europe, and over 95% Scandinavia - with very strong financials, good backing, excellent operational history and a strong history of investment, makes for a very strong player for the future of metals/mining.

Add to that a relatively progressive dividend policy, albeit one that could sometimes surprise, given that Boliden doesn't "care" about maintaining dividend growth, and your interest should at the very least be piqued. I believe that investors should at least know the potential of commodity exposure, given how dependent we all are on the stuff.

There is the fact that it's Swedish, meaning that you might be in for withholding taxes. It also pays an annual dividend as opposed to a quarterly one, so there's that to consider as well.

In the end though Boliden should be on your watchlist for all of the positive reasons listed. It's a great company, been around for 100 years, and likely to be around for 100 more. At the right price, I'm definitely a convinced buyer here - though that price really isn't today.

Stance

I consider Boliden buyable at the right price, and I consider this price to be below 10X based on a conservatively forecasted P/E, which as I see it now comes to around 220 SEK/share. Because of this, Boliden is currently a "HOLD".

