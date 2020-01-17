Cemtrex - Further Dilution Much More Likely Than Buybacks - Get Short

There's nothing special about Cemtrex. The momentum crowd will inevitably move on to assumed greener pastures quite soon. Get short if you find shares to borrow.

Company has a proven pattern of diluting existing equityholders as share count has more than doubled over the past twelve months.

Cash flows generated from operations have been mostly insufficient to cover working capital needs, requiring the company to access the capital markets on a more or less regular basis.

Beaten down shares of advanced technology solutions and services provider get picked up by the momentum crowd after a cleverly orchestrated host of announcements.

Admittedly, until Tuesday I had never heard of Long Island-based advanced technology solutions and services provider Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) despite the company having been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market for almost five years now.

Cemtrex also owns a controlling stake in OTC-listed Vicon Industries (OTCPK:VCON). The subsidiary accounts for the vast majority of sales in the company's Advanced Technology segment.

Picture: Cemtrex SmartDesk - Source: Company Website

The company is controlled and spearheaded by Sangaar and Aron Govil.

That said, time has not been kind to shareholders as the company's struggles to stay afloat have caused the stock price to fall by more than 95% from its mid-2016 highs of approximately $65.

With cash flow generation mostly insufficient to cover the company's working capital needs, Cemtrex has been forced to access the capital markets on a more or less regular basis.

As of the end of FY2019, the company's total indebtedness was approximately $12.3 million, including a revolving line of credit of $0.4 million, short-term notes payable of $5.4 million, non-convertible notes payable of $3.4 million, and bank loans of $3.1 million.

In addition, the company has approximately 2.1 million of Series 1 Preferred Stock (CETXP) outstanding with a liquidation preference of $10 per share which is entitled to a 10% cumulative dividend.

Moreover, subsequent to the company's fiscal year end on September 30, 2019, Cemtrex has issued an additional $3.45 million in notes payable at interest rates between 8% and 10% p.a.:

Source: Company's 10-K Filing, Page F-31

Historically, the company has issued new equity to satisfy both the notes principal and interest obligations, causing an ongoing stream of dilution to existing common equityholders.

Cemtrex also has an at-the-market offering agreement with RHK Capital under which the company can sell stock into the open market at any time.

In Q4/FY19, the company exited two business segments - electronic manufacturing services and its environmental products business:

This past year we exited our Environmental businesses which have struggled in recent years due to decreasing government regulations globally. We also exited the Electronics Manufacturing segment because it had low margins and would face strong headwinds for the next several years due to the tepid outlook in Europe. This transition has allowed us to shift away from lower margin, low growth markets into higher growth technology markets with better long-term opportunities. The two restructured and retained segments have better gross and net margins with opportunities for attractive growth.

While the recent restructuring has indeed lifted gross margins of the two remaining segments, the company will likely remain dependent on external financing for the foreseeable future as also stated in Wednesday's 10-K filing with the SEC:

We anticipate that we will likely raise additional external capital from the sale of common stock, preferred stock and debt instruments as market conditions may allow, in addition to cash flow from operations (which may not always be sufficient), to fund our growth and working capital needs.

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Looking at the top-line performance, Q4/FY19 obviously wasn't a great quarter as revenues dipped even when adjusting for the above discussed divestitures:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Nevertheless, the company managed to attract the momentum crowd to its beaten down stock by a cleverly-worded FY2019 results press release and the subsequent disclosure of a new $0.7 million video surveillance systems order.

The hype was further fueled by a surprise share repurchase authorization announcement after the close of trading on Wednesday:

Cemtrex Inc., a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of consumer and commercial sectors, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization for the Company’s common stock, and series 1 preferred stock, under which the Company may repurchase up to two million of its outstanding shares of each class, over three years, depending on market conditions. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company intends to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act.

Suffice to say, it seems rather odd when a company struggling to cover its capital needs and a proven pattern of dilution announces a share buyback, particularly when its 10-K explicitly states its intentions to raise additional capital.

Frankly speaking, I do not expect the company to make use of the authorization anytime soon if ever. My firm expectation is for the company to seize the current opportunity and actually raise additional equity.

Nevertheless, the company's successful PR strategy resulted in the shares surging roughly 200% from Tuesday's closing price on very heavy volume before pulling back somewhat over the course of Thursday's session.

The violent move was also a result of the company's tiny share count of just 4.5 million and related difficulties for shortsellers to find shares to borrow.

That said, I fully expect the company to have seized the opportunity by utilizing its at-the-market offering program. Assuming full utilization of the remaining $1.8 million at an average price of $2 per share, share count would increase by 20% to 5.4 million.

Even a secondary offering could be in the cards now as the company didn't hesitate to take advantage of a similar share price spike in late June.

Bottom Line:

Kudos to Cemtrex management for attracting the momentum crowd to its beaten down stock, likely enabling the company to sell a sizeable amount of new shares into the open market or even conduct a secondary offering.

That said, there's nothing spectacular about Cemtrex. While the recent restructuring has lifted gross margins somewhat, the company still does not expect cash generated from operations to cover its working capital needs thus likely resulting in ongoing dilution for existing shareholders.

Over the past twelve months, share count has more than doubled and there's no reason to believe this long-standing pattern to change anytime soon.

As usual, the momentum crowd will soon move on to assumed greener pastures and leave Cemtrex' stock behind with the likely result being a material pullback on decreasing volume next week.

Get short if you can locate the stock for borrowing as the shares have already pulled back substantially from highs reached early in Thursday's session, making another outsized move appear unlikely.

As usual, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CETX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.