Southwest Airlines Could Benefit From The Boeing 737 MAX's Woes

The global grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX since March 2019 has wreaked havoc on numerous airlines' plans over the past year. As the largest operator of Boeing 737s in the world and one of the biggest customers for the 737 MAX, Southwest Airlines (LUV) has been deeply affected. The 737 MAX grounding cost the airline approximately $435 million in lost pre-tax profits through Sept. 30, 2019, and the damage may have surpassed $800 million by year-end.

As a result, Southwest Airlines stock has been more or less dead money over the past year, even though the low-cost airline giant's underlying results have been quite strong. Through the first three quarters of 2019, adjusted EPS totaled $3.29: up from $3.08 during the same period in 2018.

Data by YCharts

However, while the grounding of the 737 MAX is hurting Southwest Airlines in the short run, it could actually be beneficial for Southwest shareholders in the long run. Specifically, the 737 MAX delivery freeze is boosting Southwest's short-term free cash flow (allowing it to return lots of cash to shareholders), Boeing will ultimately cover most of the cost of the MAX grounding, and the 737 MAX crisis could reduce the airline's future aircraft acquisition costs.

Aircraft deliveries stop, bolstering cash flow

Entering 2019, Southwest Airlines expected its full-year capital expenditures to land between $1.9 billion and $2 billion: roughly in line with 2018. The majority of this planned spending related to buying 737 MAX jets. Southwest's initial business plan for the year called for 44 737 MAX deliveries in 2019, with 28 being purchased directly from Boeing.

However, Southwest received just three Boeing 737 MAX 8s in early 2019 before deliveries stopped, and two of those were leased. As a result, in the first nine months of the year, CapEx totaled just $766 million: down 45% year over year. This allowed Southwest to produce strong free cash flow of $2.4 billion despite the earnings pressure from the 737 MAX grounding.

Southwest returned most of this cash to shareholders, paying out $372 million of dividends and spending $1.45 billion on share buybacks. The buybacks contributed to a more than 6% year-over-year reduction in Southwest's share count. The rest of its cash flow went towards building up its cash stockpile (which had reached $4 billion by the end of Q3) and further reducing its already-low debt load.

CapEx likely remained quite low in Q4. In October, Southwest projected that full-year CapEx would be between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, but that assumed seven 737 MAX deliveries by year-end. With the 737 MAX still grounded, annual CapEx probably fell below $1 billion.

Looking ahead, 737 MAX deliveries are unlikely to resume until at least March and possibly later. (Southwest Airlines has now removed the MAX from its schedule through early June.) In other words, CapEx is likely to remain at a minimal level in Q1, boosting free cash flow and encouraging Southwest to continue repurchasing stock at an accelerated pace while it is trading at a very modest valuation. That will shrink the share count and boost EPS going forward.

(Image source: Southwest Airlines)

Boeing will cover most of the grounding costs

Another factor that investors may be overlooking is that Boeing has agreed to reimburse airlines for most of their lost profits related to the 737 MAX grounding. Boeing took a $4.9 billion after-tax charge in Q2 related to such concessions, and that tab is likely to grow significantly as it is taking much longer than initially expected to recertify the 737 MAX.

Thus, Southwest's "lost" profits from 2019 aren't really lost: just postponed. Last month, the airline announced that it had reached a confidential settlement with Boeing related to the 737 MAX grounding's impact on 2019 operating income.

Southwest Airlines didn't say exactly how much it will receive from Boeing. However, it did say that it will contribute about $125 million to the 2019 employee profit sharing pool related to the settlement. The baseline formula for profit sharing at Southwest is 15% of operating profit, so a $125 million contribution would seem to imply a settlement value of approximately $833 million. That lines up almost exactly with the company's projection that the 737 MAX grounding would cost it $830 million in operating income.

Boeing and Southwest are still discussing additional compensation, according to Reuters, which would presumably cover lost operating income in 2020 (which will be substantial). The compensation appears to be coming in the form of price reductions on aircraft purchases.

According to a recent SEC filing, Southwest "expects to account for substantially all of the compensation as a reduction in cost basis of both existing and future firm aircraft orders, which will reduce depreciation expense in future years." In other words, Southwest will pay less for future aircraft purchases, which will reduce CapEx and provide a long-term tailwind to free cash flow.

Boeing's desperation could reduce aircraft costs further

Aside from the credits that Southwest is getting from Boeing to cover part of the cost of future 737 MAX deliveries, the airline may be able to capitalize on decreased interest in the 737 MAX from other airlines. Airbus is steadily increasing production of its popular A320neo-family jets. Boeing may feel compelled to sustain 737 MAX production at a rate of at least 57/month and possibly even 63/month (the current capacity of its Renton 737 assembly plant) to maintain its foothold in the narrowbody market.

However, while Boeing ended 2019 with more than 4,500 outstanding firm orders for the 737 MAX (enough to cover six years of output even at a 63/month production rate), some of those orders could disappear in the years ahead. Orders from leasing companies, which represent more than 40% of the order book, may face the greatest risk of cancellation or indefinite deferral.

(Image source: Boeing)

Boeing may be especially motivated to jump-start 737 MAX order activity over the next couple of years, both to build up more cushion in its backlog and as a demonstration of (certain) airlines' confidence in the model.

In the past, Boeing has often gone to Southwest Airlines when it has needed help matching deliveries to production. Thus, the 737 MAX crisis could give Southwest an opportunity to order dozens or even hundreds of additional 737 MAX jets at deep discounts, even before accounting for the credits it is getting as compensation for the grounding.

In short, aside from boosting free cash flow in the short term, the 737 MAX crisis is likely to bolster long-term free cash flow by enabling Southwest to purchase aircraft (its largest capital expense) at much lower prices in the coming years.

The one big risk

Some analysts have suggested that the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX could be the trigger for Southwest to finally diversify its fleet. However, while the airline is doing its due diligence with regard to other aircraft models, I don't expect it to deviate from its single-fleet-type strategy over the next five years. Operating just one aircraft type has paid off in a big way over the years for Southwest Airlines, and the benefits of sticking to that strategy still appear to outweigh the costs.

That said, this does entail accepting one major risk: high exposure to the 737 MAX. It is clear that many air travelers will be reluctant or unwilling to fly on a 737 MAX during the first several months after the troubled jet family returns to service. That may negatively impact Southwest's revenue this year, but the earnings impact should be quite manageable.

However, the 737 MAX will likely account for a significant percentage of Southwest's fleet a few years from now. If a large percentage of U.S. air travelers continue to avoid the MAX, the financial impact would be substantial, outweighing the savings Southwest Airlines would get from cheaper aircraft purchases.

History suggests that after the 737 MAX returns to service and operates safely for months (and years), travelers will gradually return to their former habits. There's always a risk that this time is different, but it is far more likely that any revenue penalty related to operating the 737 MAX will dissipate within a few years. If that is indeed the case, the 737 MAX crisis could ultimately pay off for Southwest shareholders.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAN 2021 $40 CALLS ON LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.