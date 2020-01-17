Iridium: A Boring Business With An Exciting Stock - We're Still At Buy - Long-Term Hold

We're still at Buy - Long Term Hold, based on our long-term fundamental price target which we discuss below.

This telecom stock - also a pureplay space stock - has outperformed the S&P500 and most every other US telco in the last 12 months.

Should you care to be a shareholder in between those capital asset refresh cycles, you could find the experience rewarding.

Every seven years or so it has to spend a room full of cash to replenish its capital asset base.

Iridium operates a very boring business. It relays electromagnetic waves from one place to another, sends customers the bill, and collects cash.

Background

We've covered Iridium Communications (IRDM) for a little over six months now. The stock has delivered a strong performance, beating the market in what's been a very strong period for the market itself. We remain at Buy on IRDM, on a long-term basis. Below we walk you through our reasoning.

About Iridium Communications

IRDM is in essence the world's most basic telecom carrier. It provides niche services delivered via its own, proprietary satellite network. End-users are individuals in geographically remote locations, or other locations such as marine where typical forms of telephony and datacomms are poorly served. The company operates an L-band network which is distinct from the satellite constellations making all the headlines right now (OneWeb, Starlink, etc), which will operate in K-band spectrum. In essence you can think of L-band as low speed but high reliability, and K-band as high speed but lower reliability. If you want to watch Netflix then you likely want K-band. If you absolutely have to have your call connect, right now, whether it be sunny, raining, in a blizzard or a storm, then you absolutely have to have L-band service, because K-band cannot provide that kind of reliability. (It's just to do with the frequencies used in each system - eg. rain interferes with the K-band frequency range in a way it does not with L-band).

The company's biggest customer is the US Department of Defense, for reasons you can imagine. The DoD uses IRDM services to connect all manner of federal employees who operate in remote locations, where the weather may very well be inclement for much of the time. Other federal agencies can piggyback on that service. Work for NASA collecting meteorites in Antarctica, and want to call the office? Reach for your Iridium phone, because only IRDM operates suitable satellites in a polar orbit. Plenty of private sector customers use IRDM too. Want to be able to make a call from your ship way out in the ocean? IRDM provides service.

Increasingly, IRDM is offering other services on top - a relatively low speed broadband service called Certus is coming on line, and they also provide location services to the airline industry via a joint venture, Aieron LLC, owned in conjunction with a number of national air traffic control agencies.

So in essence - it's a niche provider of high-end telecom services, whose principal network elements happen to be in low Earth orbit, not hanging off towers near your local mall or running underneath your street.

IRDM Stock Performance - Last Twelve Months

Over the last twelve months, IRDM has comfortably outperformed the S&P500.

It has also comfortably outperformed most all US telcos. The chart below is on a total return basis - including dividends.

Note that IRDM pays zero dividends, as it uses its cash generation to pay down the substantial debt borrowed to fund the most recent satellite fleet rollout. Even so, the stock has been a better total return bet than AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), CenturyLink (CTL), etc.

This is in our opinion because high end is good in telecom. It means relatively little competition and that means some pricing power. IRDM isn't fighting Verizon or Comcast to cut your monthly fiber or cell service bill.

IRDM's performance has meant our Buy calls to date have outperformed simply investing in the market. That's easy to say. But in a market as hot as this one, it's nice to see our picks still outperforming. Here's what happened if you followed our Neutral (don't buy) and Buy calls, versus making a Buy of the S&P500 on each occasion we made a call. We use a notional $10k per investment to illustrate.

You can find all our prior notes on IRDM here. That link gives you all the notes we've posted here on SeekingAlpha.

Valuation Analysis

Here's our analysis based on the company's most recent (Q3) earnings.

First, the operating performance:

And now, valuation (updating for the stock price as of the close of 16 January 2020):

A little punchy on the revenue and unlevered free cashflow lines; not too bad on the EBITDA line. But, this is in the context of a market drunk on the Fed's teen spirit. So nothing is cheap.

We're Still At Buy. Here's Why.

We think that IRDM stock has room to run. We have two bases in logic for this claim.

Fundamental Analysis Gives Us A Long-Term $33 Price Target

First, our fundamental analysis stands. You can see our most recent long-term model here. Until such time as management raise or cut guidance, this model stands. We assume a significantly worsened market environment than today when it comes to selling the stock in the model (that's why we show a reduced EV/EBITDA multiple at exit time). Our model gives us a long-term price target of a little under $33/share, a 19% uplift on today's closing price of $27.51.

Chart Analysis Indicates The Stock Could Be Headed to $32 In The Medium Term

Stock charts are wonderful things, open to all manner of interpretation. We're wary of relying on them because of the danger of seeing what one wants to see. In this case however, we see - perhaps we want to see! - that IRDM could head up towards $32 sooner than our fundamental model suggests.

Here's the stock going back over a multi-year period. We've drawn in the inevitable sloping lines. Attempting to divine the truth from the runes and the crystals, here's what we think we see ...

(1) and (2) are, we think, parallel tramlines bounding the upward trend of the stock over a period of years. You can see that they have acted as fairly accurate lines of support (2) and resistance (1) over a long period of time. We think that this 'trading channel' can continue to confine the stock's upside and downside.

(3) is a pretty interesting series of lower highs and higher lows. We observed this and made a call to add to IRDM at the close of 15 January in our Marketplace service. As luck would have it, the stock shot up out of the gate today on news that the debt had been re-rated upwards. The stock closed nearly 5% up on the day.

Anyway, we look at that chart and we see that trending up towards $32-33/share is possible, which conveniently matches our fundamental analysis. So at a minimum, we have two forms of analysis coming to a similar conclusion. Which if nothing else increases our own confidence in our own forecast!

Nobody knows, of course. Could go either way. But we believe this is a going-up stock still, for all the reasons above.

So we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 January 2020.

