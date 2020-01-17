NIO Ltd.: The NIO Day Shows How Much The Users Love The Brand

Investment Thesis

Although NIO Ltd. (NYSE:NIO) has had a difficult few months, its recent NIO Day made us realize how much the company, brand, and "user experiences" it offers are loved by its customers. The Q4 record high sales numbers also demonstrate that more and more people choose to trust the company. This could be the best time to invest in NIO, as any good news in financing would send the share price sky-high with the support from solid sales.

NIO Day 2019: What We Learned

Just five years into its inception, NIO Day has become the most important event for the Chinese EV manufacturer. The 2019 NIO Day was held in Shenzhen on December 28th. The company announced several new releases on that day, including:

The all-new flagship smart SUV ES8 with longer range;

NIO's first smart electric coupe SUV, EC6; and

the new 100kWh liquid-cooled thermostatic battery pack which enables 600km+ NEDC range.

For us, there are some more interesting aspects of NIO Day after we reviewed some of the public recordings of the event (you can find them here). As contrary to other big names (such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)), where the public release event is more like a personal show for the founder/executives, we realized that NIO Day is more like a gathering festival for NIO's users. This reminds us one thing that may have been neglected by many investors (especially the global investors), which is how much the NIO brand and its unique user experiences are greatly valued by its customers and demonstrate strong loyalty.

First, we are impressed by how deeply involved the NIO users are with NIO Day 2019 in terms of planning, directing and execution. Over 7,300 NIO users and guests attended, and tens of millions of people participated through 55 parallel sessions or through the online broadcast. According to NIO, users in Shenzhen voluntarily organized a fleet to pick up users and guests from across the country at the airport and train stations. While we, in the investment analysis community, remain focused on the sales numbers and financial results, we might have forgotten that NIO is a company that sells something (expensive) to customers. If the customers are indeed loving the product/brand as they showed on the NIO Day, we must admit that NIO is successful in practicing its vision to be a user enterprise.

Second, some very touching, real, and true stories shown and told at NIO Day made us believe that its customers are really enjoying and appreciating the cutting-edge technology and services offered by the company and relate to the brand and its value. The "Blue Sky Chorus" was a group of dedicated NIO users who volunteered to write and perform a song written by another NIO user volunteer about their experiences as a NIO car owner. There is another touching story where a NIO user lost his cat through illness, but the in-car AI system in his NIO car (named NOMI) helped to comfort him in this difficult time.

The unique NIO Day exhibitions lead us to believe that the customers are truly connected with their cars and therefore sincerely love the brand, which is probably the best result for a car manufacturer that sells products to end users.

2019 Q4: Record High Sales Numbers

All the things we learned from NIO Day lead naturally to the understanding of NIO's record-high sales numbers the company has achieved in Q4. After releasing the December sales numbers, NIO has finished Q4 with a record-high 8,224 deliveries of ES6 and ES8 vehicles combined. This was the best quarter for the company, even better than Q4 2018 right after it went public.

The growth in sales may not seem that significant, but it sure is quite an achievement when taking into consideration that:

The company is in financial distress, and

the pressure from the external competition (such as Tesla's domestic version of Model 3 coming to market with a significant price cut) is mounting.

This points to one and probably the most important factor that bulls on the company have been relying on: more and more customers are becoming fans of the brand.

The Biggest Risk Factor Seems to Fade Away

In one of our previous articles on NIO, we provided our outlook on NIO's financials for Q3. When the final results came out on the last day of 2019, the actual Q3 revenues were quite close to our projections ($257 MM vs. $260 MM), which means our projection model is sufficiently accurate. So, we went ahead and updated it based on the released Q4 deliveries. Our model shows that NIO's Q4 revenue will be around $440 MM:

Source: Author's Summary and Projection

In our previous article on NIO, we projected that the overall operational losses in Q3 would be around $312 MM, while in fact it was $337 MM. This brings NIO's total cash position down to $274 MM. According to FT Alphaville calculation, this includes the $100 MM funding from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF), but is absent from the $100 MM from Mr. William Li that is supposed to be on the book for Q4. With all of these considered, NIO has around $370 MM in cash for the Q4 period. With all the mitigating factors, we are expecting NIO to have finished Q4 with around $100 MM left in cash position.

Although we still expect NIO has some cash left on its books, reports say that the company is in urgent need for external funding. There was "preliminary" news on Jan 15th about the funding from state-owned auto maker GAC Group. Although NIO clarified that this is not official, we believe the brand strength and luxury model will bring forth major deals because of the intangible, non-financial assets the company holds in terms of user experience, brand loyalty, and luxury. It could be domestic automakers, tech giants, or even SOEs. The key point here is that as long as NIO is continuously gaining customers, there will be people willing to assume the risks. For people who are doubtful about this, take a look at what the share price of TSLA is after its Shanghai Gigafactory passed the finish line.

Conclusion

The recent NIO Day makes us believe that NIO is truly loved by its customers, which is essential for any company selling to end users. The record-high sales numbers indicate that this is a brand trusted by more and more people. The recent leaks on NIO's funding efforts lead us to believe the company is finding a way out of financial distress. Given how low the share price has been, now would be a good entry point for a big potential upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.