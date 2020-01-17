Citigroup Slowly Rebuilding Credibility In Its Self-Improvement Story

Progress in ROTCE improvement has been slower than management has guided (but higher than the Street has expected), and it continues to weigh on valuation.

Being bullish on Citigroup (C) has never been a particularly popular call for me, but the shares are up 16% since my last piece, the best among the U.S. mega-banks I follow, and up about 42% over the last year – better than JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), PNC (PNC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Yes, Citi-haters, I know the three-year comps and beyond are not nearly so favorable, but I think Citi’s results have supported the idea that there’s a credible plan in place here and the performance gap is closing (even if slowly…).

My bullish call on Citi has never been predicated on the belief that it is the best-run bank in the U.S., nor the one with the best prospects. Rather, my thesis was and is that the valuation doesn’t adequately or accurately reflect the growth potential of the business. Provided a long-term core growth rate of around 2% is still valid, these shares are undervalued below $90.

Surprisingly Good Spread Offsets A More Disappointing Fee Outcome

Analyzing large banks requires certain adjustments between reported results and “core” results. While analysts agree in broad strokes what these adjustments should be, there can be variation in the specifics. In other words, your mileage may vary.

Citi didn’t do as well as JPMorgan this quarter, but it did considerably better than Wells Fargo and pretty decently overall. Revenue, pre-provision profits, and core earnings all beat, even though expenses came in higher than expected.

Revenue rose 7% yoy and declined only 1% qoq – one of the best sequential top-line results so far. Net interest income was flat on a yoy basis and up 3% qoq, with mixed trends in balance sheet growth (up 3% yoy and virtually flat qoq) and net interest margin (down 8bp, up 7bp qoq). Look among the large banks that have reported so far and you won’t find a better sequential performance in spread income nor NIM, and NIM was actually 6bp better than expected.

The fee income line is where some of the core/non-core adjustments matter, but revenue was up double-digits yoy either way (23% if you include security gains, 14% if not) and down 8% to 11% qoq. Trading and banking results were “meh”; 31% yoy trading revenue growth looks nice (and 49% fixed income growth was good), but JPMorgan did better and equities trading revenue was down 23%, while investment banking revenue rose 6%.

Operating expenses were up 6% yoy and flat sequentially. Opex was about 2% to 3% higher than the Street expected, and that looks like the trend this quarter – JPMorgan was in-line, but Bank of America, PNC, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were all about 1% to 4% shy on a core basis.

Pre-provision profit declined about 3% qoq on a core basis, beating by about 3% (or $0.08/share). Tangible book value per share rose 10% yoy and 2% qoq. Return on tangible common equity was 12.4% and the CET1 ratio was 11.7% - above required levels and sufficient to support ongoing capital returns.

Within the Global Consumer Banking business, growth was pretty consistent across North America (up 4%), Latin America (up 6% cc), and Asia (up 4%). The North American Retail business was soft (down 4%), but Cards were up 10%; card loans rose 6% qoq on an average balance basis and purchase volumes were up 7% in the branded business (versus 10% at JPMorgan). Loan growth continued at a mid-single-digit clip in both the Latin American and Asian operations.

Credit Remains Strong, While Loan growth Is Muted

Not a lot was expected in terms of loan growth … and that’s what Citi delivered. Average loan balances rose 2% yoy and 1% qoq, with consumer loans down 3%/up 2.5% and commercial loans up 7.4%/flat. Private banking helped boost commercial lending activity, but it looks like core C&I lending was soft – not at all surprising given Fed data showing a 0.6% qoq decline in C&I loan balances at the large U.S. banks. Average loan yields declined 18bp sequentially, which looks to be about average so far for the quarter.

Non-performing loan balances rose 13% yoy and 8% qoq, and provisioning expense was up 15% and 3%, but the non-performing asset ratio was pretty flattish (up 5bp yoy, up 3bp qoq). Net charge-offs were likewise pretty steady (up 6bp yoy, flat qoq), and below long-term norms.

Deposits rose 8% yoy and 2% qoq on an average balance basis. Interest-bearing deposits rose 1% qoq overall and more than 2% in the U.S., while non-interest-bearing deposits rose almost 8% qoq, but less than 2% in the U.S. (down 9% yoy). Interest-bearing deposit costs declined 7bp yoy and 21bp qoq

Slow Progress … But Still Progress

Even though a lot of analysts and investors thought they wouldn’t do it, Citi managed to squeak out of 2019 with a better than 12% ROTCE. Even so, management reduced ROTCE guidance for 2020 to 12% to 13% (from 13.5%), and I think it’s safe to assume that management’s long-term ROTCE targets are going to be a topic of keen interest at the May 13 investor day.

It’s worth remembering again that Citi is following a significantly different plan than most of its peers. Unlike Bank of America, JPMorgan, or PNC, which are all looking to build their retail branch networks in new markets and grow their middle-market lending operations, Citi is more focused on its national digital strategy and its retail business if far more dependent upon cards than its peer group. Citi is likewise far more leveraged to foreign markets than its peer group, though the Mexican operations appear to have held up pretty well relative to the economic challenges in that country in 2019.

The Outlook

Given recent trends in commercial lending and ongoing rate challenges, not to mention some economic concerns in Mexico, I’ve trimmed my expectations for 2020 slightly, but also boosted my expectations for 2021 and 2022 slightly on ongoing underlying improvements in the business. Relative to my past expectations, my five-year core earnings growth rate moves from 2.1% to 1.8%, while my 10-year earnings growth rate stays at 2.2%. Citi’s success with its national digital efforts is likely to be the biggest swing factor in its growth rate (can it compete effectively in markets without a branch network?), but credit quality/costs are a significant swing factor for every bank.

Citi continues to look undervalued on a discounted core earnings basis, with my fair value moving to almost $90. The shares are even more undervalued on an ROTCE-driven P/TBV basis, but I’d note two things. First, companies on either end of the curve (high ROTCE and low ROTCE) tend to trade at outsized multiples relative to “fair” (higher ROTCE banks get bigger premiums, lower ROTCE banks get lower), and that “premiumization” of high-ROTCE has increased in recent months. With that, Citi appears to trade at a greater than 25% discount to fair value, but again I note that Citi needs to get its ROTCES off the low end of the spectrum.

The Bottom Line

I like Citi more on a relative basis than an absolute basis. I think Citi doesn’t get enough credit for the progress it has made, but I’m not suggesting it’s intrinsically superior to JPMorgan or PNC. As such, I think it remains an appealing choice for more aggressive investors within the banking sector, but the banking sector itself is still looking at a few challenging quarters before rate hikes even enter the discussion again.

