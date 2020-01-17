EUR/CHF At Risk Of Upside Volatility

As EUR/CHF has entered into the range of 1.06 and 1.08, this author believes there is a growing chance of SNB intervention (even if it is not announced publicly). While further downside is possible, it would be unwise to bet on further CHF strength at this juncture.

With loose monetary policy also persisting in Europe (including quantitative easing), Swiss monetary policy has been largely reactive and has clearly not worked to devalue the Swiss franc.

Despite Swiss rates being more negative than the negative rates of Europe, the differential is too little to matter.

The EUR/CHF currency pair, which expresses the value of the common currency (the euro) in terms of Swiss francs, was once quite an effective gauge of global risk sentiment for traders to monitor for signals. This was, and perhaps still is, because of the safe-haven characteristics of the Swiss franc, and the riskier nature of the euro.

Because of Switzerland's positive current account surplus (although the euro zone is not itself in a deficit in aggregate) and political stability, the Swiss franc has traditionally been viewed as an international 'safe haven' (a safe place for investors to park capital, often with greater-than-average privacy too). If the Swiss franc finds strength, we can potentially interpret this as a risk-off move. Euro strength, on the other hand, has conventionally been interpreted as a sign of risk-taking (i.e., European investment).

Therefore, EUR/CHF used to correlate positively with risk-taking and therefore the prices of risk assets such as European equities. The chart below, at least initially, shows this positive relationship. More recently however, the relationship has broken down; note the clear divergence. The chart uses daily candlesticks which represent Euro Stoxx 50 futures (futures prices based on a stock index of Eurozone stocks), while the blue line (set against the far-right y-axis) shows the direction of EUR/CHF.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

Admittedly, even in prior periods, the EUR/CHF has been only loosely correlated with risk-taking, broadly speaking. Nevertheless, the correlation has been strong enough for the pair to be useful in helping to assess the near-term perspective of markets on risk. Most recently, however, the extent of the divergence has eliminated the utility.

The chart below splits the EUR/CHF pair up, so that we can get a better perspective behind the downside we are seeing in the pair. The blue line represents euro futures, while the red line represents Swiss franc futures (in each case: these are CME Globex futures).

As we can see, while they remain loosely correlated (positively), the Swiss franc (represented in red, above) is quite clearly over-taking the euro. This is in spite of the country's deeply negative rates; the Swiss National Bank's short-term rate is -0.75%. The ECB's comparable short-term rate, the deposit facility rate, is negative -0.50%. The spread for EUR/CHF, is therefore by implication: -0.50% minus -0.75%, which sums to a positive value of +0.25%.

Nevertheless, while positive (actually in favor of the euro), this central bank rate spread is as close to zero as one would expect possible (central banks usually move rates by 25 basis points at meetings; sometimes 50 basis points). Therefore, with no strong underlying interest rate spread favoring any particular direction, the market has chosen instead to focus on other sources of divergence.

Quantitative easing from the European Central Bank (most recently: buying securities at a monthly pace of €20 billion as from 1 November 2019), and from other major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, has provided currencies like the Swiss franc with support. QE means there is (at least in theory, and usually in practice) an ample supply of euros throughout the financial system. The increased supply of euros via QE brings the value of the euro down (a straightforward supply-and-demand concept).

That has not stopped the Swiss National Bank from intervening by buying U.S. equities (reaching a valuation of $94 billion in the third quarter of 2019) and other securities globally. However, arguably the Swiss National Bank's QE programs have been largely reactive to combat the extremely loose policies of other nations. It is not clear whether this will end well, but we can at least see that the SNB has been unable to tame the strength of its franc, especially in recent months.

The EUR/CHF peg was famously broken in January 2015, in a surprise move from the SNB. This followed a persistently weak euro (globally speaking), which the SNB ultimately could not justify pegging the Swiss franc to. As the euro was falling in value globally (against the USD and other currencies), the Swiss franc's peg meant that it too was suffering, which was beginning to jeopardize the safe-haven status of Switzerland and associated business.

The continued printing of Swiss francs to accumulate euros in order to maintain the peg was also putting strain on the long-term credibility of the SNB, and encouraged concern over the potential for domestic "hyperinflation" due to the excess supply of francs.

The breaking of the peg sent EUR/CHF down from around 1.20 to around 1.00 (parity). The pair then rose over the years, briefly finding 1.20 again by April 2018, before most recently crashing back downward (see below).

Swiss franc strength continues to threaten Switzerland. So long as international money flows continue into Swiss bank accounts, CHF will continue to strengthen. Despite negative rates, Switzerland remains an attractive place to park cash for risk averse funds, and the demand for CHF can pick up further in times of increased geopolitical risk.

Further, given that Switzerland has effectively no inflation (see the annual rate below, presented on a monthly basis; deflation was reported in October and November of 2019), the value-negating effect of negative rates is lessened. Once again, it is a supply-side concept: a currency with a high interest rate does not necessarily climb if the currency also faces high inflationary pressures.

The opposite is true, as with the Swiss franc: negative rates, if combined with either close-to-zero inflation or deflation, does not necessarily equal a weak currency.

The weak inflation record of Switzerland most recently compares with euro zone inflation rates which have not dipped into negative territory (as a region), and are firmly higher (even if they too are quite weak; see below).

If Brexit and other political uncertainties persist in Europe, the demand for CHF could increase further. The euro zone is, after all, much larger than Switzerland is alone. The price of the EUR/CHF pair is therefore dependent on the risk sentiment and directional bias of large funds and investors in Europe (and even outside Europe); Swiss-based funds cannot compete with those flows.

The only (and major) exception is the Swiss National Bank. Intervention is becoming increasingly likely, even if this is not reported explicitly. In the chart below, I provide a simple fixed-range volume profile analysis (since January 2015) which indicates the level of approximately 1.0880 as being a likely 'fair value' yardstick over this duration of time (i.e., the price that was traded the most after adjusting for volumes).

With the price now dipping below this region, the SNB is likely to be watching this rate with extra caution; if the rate falls too far and/or for too long, this could threaten an economy which is already struggling to generate positive inflation in spite of deeply negative rates. If CHF gains too much strength, this could threaten the long-term competitiveness of Swiss exports (businesses).

Going forward, this author believes that it would be unwise to bet on further CHF strength. Even if it comes to be, it will likely not be without great risk. The SNB can move quickly and without warning.

Within this current range (as shaded in the weekly candlestick chart above) of around 1.06 to 1.08, the EUR/CHF pair is likely to be at an increased risk of upside volatility.

