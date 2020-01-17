Robust Loan Growth Continues To Feed The First Republic Growth Machine

It's likely going to take a much weaker macro environment (like a tech stock bear market) and/or an idiosyncratic problem at the company for the shares to get meaningfully cheap.

Understanding what a business does well and not messing that up in the pursuit of even more growth is an underappreciated business talent, but First Republic (FRC) has that going for it with its management team. While management often fields questions from investors about building or buying its way into new markets, continuing to drive market share growth within its core high net worth (or HNW) market in California, New York City, and Boston continues to drive exceptional performance for this specialized bank.

The biggest challenge for First Republic may be funding its loan growth, but so long as the market is willing to keep paying a premium for the shares, equity raises make sense. While the HNW market is likely not as bulletproof as the bulls want to believe (let’s see what happens in the next real tech stock washout…), I have no problem assuming that First Republic will generate double-digit loan and core earnings growth for a long time to come (at least on an annualized basis). Valuation isn’t as extreme as relative comparisons may seem (there really aren’t many, if any, truly fair comparables), but if loan growth slows, the multiple will definitely be at risk.

High Performance Never Gets Boring

First Republic once again delivered a strong set of quarterly results, even if the particular drivers were a little different this time around. First Republic beat by about 5% at the top line, 4% at the pre-provision income line, and 9% at the core EPS line.

Revenue rose 8% yoy and 5% qoq, with net interest income up a similar 8% and 4%. Strong balance sheet growth (earning assets up 18% yoy and 6% qoq) overpowered tighter spreads (net interest margin down 25bp yoy and 7bp qoq), and net interest income beat by 4% despite a small miss at the NIM line. Fee income rose 10% yoy and 11%, driven by better than 6% yoy and 11% qoq growth in wealth management, and beat expectations by 10%.

Operating expenses were a little higher than expected, rising 12% yoy and 5% qoq, but taking the revenue beat into consideration, First Republic actually beat on an underlying basis, with an efficiency ratio that was about a half-point better than expected. Pre-provision profits rose 2% yoy and 5% qoq, while tangible book value grew 11% yoy and 3% qoq. Return on tangible common equity came in above 11%, and the CET1 ratio was 9.86%.

Strong Loan Growth Once Again, But Securities Growth Was The Surprise

First Republic once again delivered very strong loan growth, with average loan balances up 19% yoy and 5% qoq against 1.4% qoq growth for the average “small bank” (which, in the Fed reports means any bank not in the top 20 of assets). Loan growth was strong in both single-family mortgages (up 7% qoq) and multi-family loans (up 6% qoq), while business lending was flat.

The loan pipeline looks strong, with originations up 58% yoy and more than 2% qoq, led by single-family (up 8%) and multi-family (up 72%), offset by business (down 19%). First Republic saw yield compression, as almost every bank likely will, but the 13bp yoy and 11bp qoq declines weren’t bad relative to banks that have reported so far like Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB).

What was a little unusual this time around was the stronger growth in securities, up 11% qoq. With recent security purchases yielding 3.25% and relatively affordable capital on hand (the company added over $1.7 billion from FHLB advances yielding 2.15%), why not add securities to the balance sheet?

Deposits rose 15% yoy and 5% qoq on an average balance basis, with interest-bearing deposits up about 5% and non-interest-bearing deposits up about 3%. The total cost of deposits is still quite attractive at 0.59% (up 8bp/down 6bp), almost identical to Wells Fargo, and interest-bearing deposits are still quite manageable at 0.95% (up 11bp/down 12bp). That said, deposits can’t really cover loan growth, and management announced 2.9M share offering (including the shoe) with earnings.

Credit remains very healthy. Provisions dropped significantly (down 62%/down 43%) on a $1M net recovery and mix shift toward single-family mortgages (which have lower provisioning requirements). Although NPLs jumped more than 200% from the year-ago period, overall non-performing assets remain at a very low level.

Plenty Of Runway Left For Growth

Given the robust valuation First Republic enjoys, at least in terms of multiples, bullish sell-side analysts have to stretch a bit to justify and validate the valuation – one analyst has gone so far as to compare First Republic to companies like Disney (DIS), Home Depot (HD), and Starbucks (SBUX) during their growth phases.

While I think that’s a pretty questionable set of comparables, I don’t disagree with what I think is the underlying premise – First Republic is an uncommon (maybe even special) growth story, with a large addressable market and significant runway for growth. By management’s estimation, they’re still below 5% share of HNW households in its core footprint of San Francisco, LA, New York City, and Boston, and HNW household formation continues to outgrow overall household formation in those markets. Given that relatively low market share, I’m not that worried about the attempts of other banks like JPMorgan (JPM) to build their own HNW businesses – there’s room for more than one horse to eat.

Management views HNW households of the future as an important growth opportunity, and is continuing to leverage its student loan refinancing (Eagle Gold) and professional loan platforms to drive a younger customer base (34% of the overall customer base).

Management is also clearly very focused, swatting away the ideas of expanding (either organically or through M&A) into Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, D.C.. I applaud the discipline, though I do wonder at some point whether it wouldn’t make sense to find a community bank or two in those markets that have a strong core deposit franchise and limited lending capabilities and use them to farm cheaper funding and slowly build a HNW franchise in the area.

First Republic management also wants to continue growing the wealth management and business banking operations. Only about 9% of the customer base uses First Republic’s asset management services, and the business bank operation is under-utilized, with a 25% loan/deposit ratio and a low cost of funds (around 41bp for deposits). As a reminder, the business banking operations are focused on private equity/call capital opportunities, non-profits, medical, and law practices.

The Outlook

Management guided to mid-teens loan growth, in-line with sell-side expectations, but I wouldn’t be surprised if actual growth is once again closer to 20%. Provided that loan growth continues at a double-digit pace, First Republic shares really don’t appear overvalued to me, but the bank is certainly exposed to a sudden slowdown in markets like San Francisco (where property values are problematic).

Between strong loan and fee growth potential, as well as expense leverage, I believe First Republic can continue to grow at a rapid rate, with core earnings growth of around 14% to 15% over the next five and 10 years. If those assumptions are reasonable, fair value on a discounted core earnings basis approaches $120. My ROTCE-P/TBV model doesn’t really work with growth stories like First Republic, and the shares do look pricey based upon historical norms for the bank’s returns (but historical norms don’t account for the exceptional growth and growth potential).

The Bottom Line

I’ve been waiting for a pullback in First Republic shares, and I may end up waiting in vain. I do believe the shares would correct, perhaps sharply, on underwhelming quarterly loan growth and a “hiccup” in that growth is probably the best chance of getting in at a better price. When that will happen is anybody’s guess, and it may well come in the context of a scary macro outlook, but this looks like a name that is definitely worth considering on any future pullbacks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long jpm. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.